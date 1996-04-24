NonLag Indicator MT4

Trend NonLag Indicator is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

Probably you already heard about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for those who already have some trading experience. This is because the concepts are not that easy to apply in theory or to analyse manually on every timeframe.

The indicator is easy to use. All you need is attach it to your chart and follow simple trading BUY and SELL alerts. DO NOT SWITCH TIMEFRAMES WHEN YOU ATTACH INDICATOR. The indicator constantly does its market analysis work and looks for trading opportunities. When it detects a good entry point, it provides you with an arrow signal with option to buy or sell.

FEATURES

  • Has Buy and Sell alerts
  • Has mobile push notifications
  • Option to enable alerts ON/OF
  • Can draw Arrows on chart
To get more on how to use the Indicator you can message me directly.


SpinSpike Detector
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
SpinSpike Detector is an amazing New Deriv MT5 indicator on the Market which detects Spikes and Crashes on Boom and Crash pair with more than 90% Accuracy . This indicator will give alerts before a spike or a crash so that you get ready to strike. The Indicator will only work for Boom and Crash pairs and will not work on any pair and it will give errors. This is a  Non-Lag  Indicator as witnessed by its stagnant arrows on chart which do not move. You can scalp all the day with this wonderful ind
Volatility Crasher
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Volatility Crusher Indicator is a Non-Lag MT5 indicator which detect trades on any time frame. The indicator has alerts to buy and sell once a trade has been detected. It will also send pop-up signal to your mobile phone and you can trade anywhere you are with your phone while its generating signals for you on PC connected to VPS. Its recommended on m5 to h4 time frame on any pair on Deriv MT5 Broker.  Pairs recommended: Volatility Index 10, Volatility Index 25, Volatility Index 100 Volatility I
HedgeZone EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Hedge Zone Recovery EA  is fully automated MT4 Trading robot based on HEDGING strategy. The robot open first trade on market price then the second trade will be stop order (BUY STOP or SELL STOP) with hedge lot to recover the previous trade in case close in loss. The screenshots will show a picture on how it hedge trades. The bot has been optimized for  EURUSD, US30,GOLD and GER30  Pairs. . Important: Contact me immediately after purchase to get any assistance. You can trade any pair however yo
CloseAll TradesTP
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
CloseAll Trades EA is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes trades if certain profit of money or loss in money is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the conditions you choose are met. This simple trade manager can close the trades with TWO Strategy. Close Trades with Magic: The EA will close all trades with magic number from selected EA Close trades without magic : This m
Extreme Turns
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Extreme Turn   is the advanced   grid system   which use Bars to find trading opportunities. The EA will maintain lot size based on risk percentage which means all trades will maintain same lot size on every grid opened. The system use real market mechanism to its advantage to make profit. The system will identify trades slowly based on market conditions Pairs Supported: Multi-Currency Recommended pairs:   GOLD/XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, USDJPY Recommended timeframe:  M1-H1 . Featur
TradePanel Manager
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Trade Panel Manager EA   is an MT4 Trade Management trading system which open trades using Buttons on the Chart. The EA will open and close trades by a simple one click on the button. It accept Market Orders and Stop Orders. The trader set lot size, Take profit and Stop loss manually and then click the button of choice. This Trade Panel Manager only close and delete pending orders which were opened by it ONLY. It will not close other trades by other EAs. This is not Automated EA. One has to clic
MagicBB Diamond
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Take Your Trading Experience To the   Next Level ! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator MagicBB Diamond Indicator is MT4 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT4. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips target
Yoga Premium
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
YOGA BOT  is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and H
Close IfEquity
Lungile Mpofu
1 (1)
Utilities
CloseTrades on X% EA   is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes each trade if certain  Trade Percentage is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the percentage return (P/L) is greater or less than  SL and TP Percentage  selected are reached.  EA INPUTS Close Trades with TP:   The EA will close each trade if certain percentage of Profit reached. Example, if your trade is abo
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
MartMA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
MartMA is an EA based on martingale strategy and only optimized for EURUSD pair... The EA will open trades with default lot for first trade and then open a second trade with martingale lot if the first trade is losing. Trades will be closed on Average Profit.  Pair recommended: EURUSD Timeframe: M1, M5 and M15   VPS also recommended. Simply message me to learn more
MA Histo
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
MA Histogram is MT4 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.  Recommended pairs: All MT4 pairs including Indices You can change inputs to suit your Moving Average cross parameters and color for histogram. Get for Forex MT5
SmartDash EA Trader
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
SmartDash Trader EA This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades. NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% f
BreakRange Indicator
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
This is a breakout Indicator for MT4 where you can open trades after a breakout has occurred. This indicator will draw blue boxes on the chart. You simply have to follow price until it breaks out of the box and make sure that the candle had closed above the breakout if its a buy trade and the candle must close below if its a sell trade. An alert will now pop up with suggested price entry and TP of 15 pips default. You can change TP Pis depending on your choice The indicator can trade almost any
OB Breakout Indi
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
OB Breakout is alert indicator that identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion(Supply and Demand) and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market movement which typically occur when a reversal or major pullbacks are about to or have happened. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a possible Supply or Demand level point. The indicator draws in a rectangle on Supply or Demand Zones.   Once price we
MultiLayer Pending
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
MultiLayer is order management tool for opening trades based on pending orders. It will open multiple trades in a layer based on the number you chose. If you put 10 it will place 10 pending orders in a layer and with gap distance. You have to make sure that you set all price, tp and sl values. Click the buttons Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester . Orders management The panel supports pending orders only(Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Gap - The gap betwe
Custom Dashboard
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
This is MT4 Trade panel manager which use Automatic and Manual mode which can be selected in settings. With this you can determine how much can you profit from each trade and what is the profit to risk ratio? Before you set the lot size, you need to do the necessary calculations to get an answer to the question of what the lot size should be. This is based on RSI Signal and Candlesticks to determine volume currency strength and indicate the amount of percentage. Blue % is for buy trades and red
FairValue Gap
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Fair Value Gap is and MT4 Non Repaint and Non Lagging indicator which give alerts upon a signal is detected. It can be used for both scalping and swing trading.  The indicator is based on Trend following strategy and inbuilt trading algorithms of pure price action  Has alerts and also push notifications to your phone with signals to buy or sell. Works on all Time-frames and MT4 brokers. It is as well a Multi-Currency Indicator, including Gold, Nasdaq and US30 pairs  Take advantage of this wond
MartingCandleMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Martingale Candle EA   is a simple martingale EA based on candlestick and price only(Ask/Bid). The EA has Stop Loss and Take profits levels to reduce risk and to manage funds. Martingale strategies are high risk strategies used and this EA use these strategies in a better low risk because of its smaller Stop loss to Take profit. With this EA you simply attach on your chart and it does all. You are advised not to interfere with the bot so as to maintain its accuracy. You can trade   PERSONAL   or
SmartAlgo PanelMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to   Smart Algo Trade   Panel Manager MT4- the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions,   SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of ch
QPI Indicator
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Enhanced QPI Dashboard Indicator Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface Overview The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis. Key
VixRobot Deriv
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
VixAlgo  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Volatility 75 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA will spot entries when the conditions are met. It is based on Candle Breakout on Support or Resistance level and also is incorporated with Envelopes price Break Strategy. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size or can can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it ma
MagicBB Diamond MT5
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Take Your Trading Experience To the   Next Level ! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator MagicBB Diamond Indicator   is MT5 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT5. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips targ
Spot Detector
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Top indicator   for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter Trades. This Indicator will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade by giving alerts to buy or sell. Mainly was created to target Volatility Index on Deriv broker however, the Spot Detector Arrow Indicator can be applied to any financial assets(Forex, Crypto, Indices, Volatilities) on MT5 Brokers.  HOW TO BUY Wait for signal Alert to Buy will be sent to your MT5 Terminal Blue arrow facing
DerivEA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Deriv EA New price $199 USD , future price will be $399 USD INTRODUCTION Deriv is MT5 broker which provide a wide range of derivatives exchange to its clients. On this broker we find a number of indices which includes Volatility 10 index, Boom 1000 index, Crash 1000 index and many more. After i have been trading for 6 years on this broker i then decided to come up with an Expert Advisor to automate the process. Hence i developed this simple bot based on 2 Moving Average Cross Overs. Take you
MA HistoMT5
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
MA Histogram   is MT5 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.  Recommended Pairs: ALL Pairs including Indices for MT5 FOREX BROKERS  Recommended Pairs On Deriv:  BOOM 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300 and CRASH 1000, Crash 500, Cra
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Portfolio GBPUSD
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
GBP Portfolio EA is a Fully Automated Trading System that works on any session and trade only one pair (GBPUSD) Оnly 10 Copies available at   $87! Next Price -->   $199 The EA  Does NOT use Grid  or  Martingale . Default Settings for  GBPUSD  H1 Only   The EA has 56 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss using reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will trail it until a reverse signal is detected. The EA works on GBPUSD on H1
Gold Parot
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Gold Parot EA is fully automated EA for trading Gold or XAUUSD pair. The EA uses reverse trade mode on opposite signals. It confirms with some momentum indicators to enter and exit trades. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale. Recommendations: Trade GOLD/XAUUSD pair on   H1 timeframe Only You can start to trade with $500 Minimum initial Deposit The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised. OTHER PAIRS: GBPUSD, AUDJPY, USDCHF H1 T
Portfolio EURUSD
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Оnly 5 Copies available   at   $90! Next Price -->   $149 The EA  Does NOT use Grid  or  Martingale . Default Settings for EURUSD Only   The EA has 6 Strategies with different parameters. It will automatically enter trades, take profit and stop loss and also may use reverse signal modes. If a trade is in profit it will close on TP/SL or reverse signal. The EA works on  EUR USD on H1 only   do not trade other pairs. Portfolio EURUSD   uses a number of advanced Strategies and different degrees o
