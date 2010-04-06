Apollo Striker MT5

Apollo Striker is an effective BUY/SELL arrow indicator that predicts the direction of price movement. This indicator is suitable for absolutely all traders, regardless of the preferred strategy or currency pair, time frame. This arrow indicator can be used with absolutely any trading instrument, be it currencies, metals, indices, stocks or even cryptocurrencies. Moreover, a trader can easily adapt the indicator signals for any trading pair and time frame using a special parameter in the indicator settings. The indicator provides sound alerts, including PUSH.

THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG!