AlgoSamurai Kana Trend

Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals!

Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels.

Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss.

Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please download and test a fully functional version here.

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Features

Intelligent and automatic trend detection to give precise Entry and Exit points

Exits based on 3 TP levels, SL and Opposite Close

Detailed statistics showing success rate and profitability

Loss-weighted stats: stats highlight and magnify losses when multiple TPs are used that don't all reach their destination

Profitable across 30+ instruments (+30,000 bars each) without change of inputs (=robust)

Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.

100% Non-Repainting indicator



How To Trade

No complicated rules. Just follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

Enter on buy/sell signal

Step 2: Set Stop Loss

Exit on opposite signal and/or SL

Step 3: Set Take Profit

Option 1: If only TP1 is true, then take profit on TP1 and/or exit at opposite signal

Option 2: If only TP1 and TP2 are true, then take partial profit on TP1 and TP2 and/or exit at opposite signal

Option 3: If TP1, TP2 and TP3 are true, then take partial profit on TP1, TP2, and TP3 and/or exit at opposite signal

Option 4: If no TP levels are true, exit on opposite signal



Enhanced Statistics Calculation



Win Condition

TP Hit - When a signal reaches at least one TP level

Exit Win - When a trade closed on opposite signal results in positive profit

Loss Condition

SL Hit - When a signal hits the SL

Exit Loss - When trade closed on opposite signal results in negative profit

Success Rate

Percentage of signals which meet the win condition divided by the total number of trades, including potential losses

Used as reference to find better trending pairs and timeframes.





Profit Factor

See your total profit, total loss and net profit/loss in pips or points

Use profit factor (total profit / total loss) > 1.5 as a reference to find more robust pairs and timeframes. Hint: Best results on H1.

Note: We use a loss-weighted formula for generating success rate and profit factor. Loss conditions are counted -- and magnified (this is key)- if multiple TPs are active but only some of them are successfully hit before the market eventually exits in loss. Imagine trading with 3 positions expecting to reach 3 different take profits; if only one TP is hit while the other two exit in loss, then your overall success rate ought to be reduced by these losses, and they ought to count as double damage in gross loss. Scoring for only the hit of TP1 conceals real losses and artificially inflates win rate and profitability.



Settings





Entry Rules - Customize timeframe and 2 inputs.



Time Frame - choose the time frame. Default is current chart.

choose the time frame. Default is current chart. Kana Length - the number of bars used to calculate the trend. Default is 70.

the number of bars used to calculate the trend. Default is 70. Kana Level - the level in which the indicator must cross to generate a signal. Default is 0.25.

Position Settings - Controls if the position will be reversed, traded long and/or short, with opposite close, and if spread handicap is used.

Spread Handicap - Allows you to indicate a current or custom spread to provide for a more realistic result.



TP Rules - Controls if the position will have 0-3 take profit levels, and how those TP levels will be calculated, in fixed pips or ATR based pip calculations. Default is to use all 3 TP levels in ATR mode.

SL Rules - Controls if the position will have SL or not, and how that SL level will be calculated, in fixed pips or ATR based pip calculations. Default is to use SL in ATR mode.

Alert Settings - Controls the alert options enabled. Visual Settings - Controls the visibility of objects drawn on the chart.





Note: In order to visualize the trade history greater than 2000 bars, you need to download (or import) 30,000+ bars of history of the chart you want to test indicator upon plus the same amount of history from 6 majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDUSD.





