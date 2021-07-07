AlgoSamurai Kana Trend

Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals!

Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels. 

Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss. 

Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please download and test a fully functional version here.

Join our telegram discussion channel here

Features

  • Intelligent and automatic trend detection to give precise Entry and Exit points

  • Exits based on 3 TP levels, SL and Opposite Close 

  • Detailed statistics showing success rate and profitability 

  • Loss-weighted stats: stats highlight and magnify losses when multiple TPs are used that don't all reach their destination  

  • Profitable across 30+ instruments (+30,000 bars each) without change of inputs (=robust)

  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.

  • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
     

How To Trade

No complicated rules. Just follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter on buy/sell signal

Step 2: Set Stop Loss

  • Exit on opposite signal and/or SL

Step 3: Set Take Profit

  • Option 1: If only TP1 is true, then take profit on TP1 and/or exit at opposite signal

  • Option 2: If only TP1 and TP2 are true, then take partial profit on TP1 and TP2 and/or exit at opposite signal

  • Option 3: If TP1, TP2 and TP3 are true, then take partial profit on TP1, TP2, and TP3 and/or exit at opposite signal

  • Option 4: If no TP levels are true, exit on opposite signal


Enhanced Statistics Calculation


Win Condition

  • TP Hit - When a signal reaches at least one TP level 

  • Exit Win - When a trade closed on opposite signal results in positive profit

Loss Condition

  • SL Hit - When a signal hits the SL 

  • Exit Loss - When trade closed on opposite signal results in negative profit

Success Rate

  • Percentage of signals which meet the win condition divided by the total number of trades, including potential losses

  • Used as reference to find better trending pairs and timeframes.

Profit Factor

  • See your total profit, total loss and net profit/loss in pips or points

  • Use profit factor (total profit / total loss) > 1.5 as a reference to find more robust pairs and timeframes. Hint: Best results on H1. 

Note: We use a loss-weighted formula for generating success rate and profit factor. Loss conditions are counted -- and magnified (this is key)- if multiple TPs are active but only some of them are successfully hit before the market eventually exits in loss. Imagine trading with 3 positions expecting to reach 3 different take profits; if only one TP is hit while the other two exit in loss, then your overall success rate ought to be reduced by these losses, and they ought to count as double damage in gross loss. Scoring for only the hit of TP1 conceals real losses and artificially inflates win rate and profitability.  


Settings

Entry Rules - Customize timeframe and 2 inputs. 
  • Time Frame  - choose the time frame. Default is current chart. 
  • Kana Length - the number of bars used to calculate the trend. Default is 70. 
  • Kana Level - the level in which the indicator must cross to generate a signal. Default is 0.25. 

Position Settings - Controls if the position will be reversed, traded long and/or short, with opposite close, and if spread handicap is used.

  • Spread Handicap - Allows you to indicate a current or custom spread to provide for a more realistic result. 


TP RulesControls if the position will have 0-3 take profit levels, and how those TP levels will be calculated, in fixed pips or ATR based pip calculations.  Default is to use all 3 TP levels in ATR mode.  

SL Rules -  Controls if the position will have SL or not, and how that SL level will be calculated, in fixed pips or ATR based pip calculations. Default is to use SL in ATR mode. 

Alert Settings -  Controls the alert options enabled.

Visual Settings - Controls the visibility of objects drawn on the chart.

Note: In order to visualize the trade history greater than 2000 bars, you need to download (or import) 30,000+ bars of history of the chart you want to test indicator upon plus the same amount of history from 6 majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDUSD.


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IGOR KIRIANEN
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Chi Sum Poon
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
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4 (4)
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Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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Mostafa Ghanbari
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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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