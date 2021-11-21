AutoFiboLevels
- Indicators
- Sergey Zhukov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator is created for professional trading by Fibonacci levels. AutoFiboLevels plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels on impulse and corrective wave. The indicator unambiguously interprets a market situation. Points of extremum for level plotting are calculated using fractal analysis. A trader can independently set retracement and extension levels and calculation time frame adjusting the indicator for various strategies.
Parameters:
- WorkTF - time frame for indicator calculation, if (= 0) - current time frame;
- fiboPercLevel_1...11 - Fibonacci retracement levels;
- upFiboLevelColor - Color of upward grid lines of Fibonacci retracement levels;
- dnFiboLevelColor - Color of downward grid lines of Fibonacci retracement levels;
- ShowFiboImpuls - if (= true) - display Fibonacci retracement levels on an impulse wave;
- ShowFiboCorrection - if (= true) - display Fibonacci retracement levels on a corrective wave;
- FiboShowCorrect - level of an impulse level retracement, Fibonacci retracement levels are displayed on a corrective wave when this level is reached and if ShowFiboCorrection = true;
- ShowExpImpuls - if (= true) - display impulse wave extension level;
- ShowExpCorrection - if (= true) - display corrective wave extension level;
- fiboPercExpansion_1...5 - Fibonacci extensions;
- upFiboExpansionColor - Color of upward grid lines of Fibonacci extensions;
- dnFiboExpansionColor - Color of downward grid lines of Fibonacci extensions.