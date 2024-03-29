AdvisorPanel

Hello everyone.  I want to tell you a little bit about this panel for trading in the financial foreign exchange market. The panel is written in the MQL4 programming language and is designed to help open market orders for certain positions.

It works with both regular and pending orders. That is, it opens buy and sell orders, such as Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop. It also opens a network of pending orders and, including grid orders, that is, both limit pending orders and stop pending orders at once. This panel also closes pending orders.

The settings for future orders are located at the top of the panel:

1. quantity is the number of orders (this parameter does not affect market orders and does not open immediately, let's say 100 orders at the same price) and indicates how many pending orders will be opened at one click of a button.

2. lots is the price at which your order will be opened

3. takeprofit is the market price at which your order will close with a profit.

4. stoploss is the market price at which your order will close at a loss

5. distance is the distance from the current price at which your pending order will be opened.

6. dist-setka is the distance between pending orders that will be opened by this panel.

P.S. The takeprofit and stoploss parameters are given in points, converted and indicate the distance of the price from the open order price, after which the order will be closed. And another feature is that if several orders are opened, then takeprofit and stoploss are placed one for all orders.


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3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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SpiderNotKnowWeb
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses Moving Average with certain parameters to open orders. He will always open the first deal to buy, but, with certain settings, he can only open deals to sell. To close orders, he uses a profit after which he will close all orders and start his work again. So far, it works as a Martingale and as a networker. extern double Lots                 = 0.20 ; - - From this parameter, which is the value of the currency at which you will to trade, the Expert Advisor begins its work.
BreakingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Breaking Trend ADVISOR opens the first position only to buy an order. Next, he looks at if the price goes to a loss, then at a certain loss distance he puts a pending Stop Order Sell for sale with an increased lot in order to cover the loss and fix the profit when closing buy and sell orders. And then the whole trade actually takes place with this logic. These are the settings of the advisor: -- LOT --- extern double lots                       = 0.2 ; - this parameter is responsible for th
CalorieGetter
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is actually a martingale and works with trailing only for BUY orders with Magic1. For all other oders, trolling does not work. Depending on the EnteringMarket parameter, the EA will open orders less frequently or more often. It depends on the distance of the moving averages from each other and the greater this distance, the less often a buy order will be opened. The meaning of the strategy is simple: A purchase order is opened, and depending on how the price behaves, which we
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This is an ordinary adviser working on the martingale system. Places orders depending on the intersection of the average price. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a particular currency pair, etc. of assets provided to you by your broker.
MartinZDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The ADVISOR works using the martingale system. He opens deals according to the Moving Average schedule. To open, it uses PERIOD M15 and a different price calculation period and with a different shift. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a
MyAreExpectingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Here, this advisor is missing magic numbers. Of a kind, this is a disadvantage, since it will not be possible open two or more Expert Advisors in the same terminal, as they will interfere with each other. But this will not happen on different terminals. They are in the code itself, since the ADVISOR works and uses them in its logic exclusively magical order numbers. That is , it is part of the logic of the work of advisers and without it, no way. When entering the market, the adviser uses a larg
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This EA is a continuation of the first one, but it opens many times more orders. Why? Because I added trend search control to him using pending orders. That is, he remembers in which direction the price is moving and where and why he opened the last order... and so this advisor is always moving in the right direction. Its only disadvantage is if you don't set it up correctly and make it work with these settings. He also considers the average of the current price and comes to some conclusions and
BearAcceptsProtection
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The logic of this adviser's work is very ordinary. To enter the market, it uses moving averages with different values and based on these ratios, it opens, always opens the first purchase transaction. And already based on her and her behavior builds the following model of his behavior. Exactly... The Expert Advisor does not use take profit and stop loss, but closes orders to achieve a certain profit, indicating in the settings that no less... maybe more, but not less. extern double Lots     = 0.
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
CrocodileHunting
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator. He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it. As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens a pending stop order to buy.  As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted. If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it. If, nevertheless,
CrocodileChangingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses two indicators in its work, the Alligator and the Moving Average (I have hidden the settings of these indicators and there are none in the settings). The Adviser's job is to open his first Stop Buy Order (a pending stop order to buy) and from it begins to build a model of Sell and Stop Sell orders if the current price is at a loss the first purchase order that opens. After reaching a certain profit specified in the Adviser's settings, the Adviser closes all his orders lo
MosquitoBite
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades depending on the settings... aggressive is not aggressive - here, as you set it up, it will trade. What should be highlighted as a feature of his strategy? And the fact that the adviser opens deals like this... If he opens a Buy transaction according to the specified parameters, then through certain points in the settings, if as soon as there is a Sell signal, then below the Buy orders, he will open sell transactions. And exactly the opposite. If he has opened a Sell
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This advisor is similar in idea to martingale, but not quite martingale. At first, I wanted to hide its logic, but I will introduce the fact that I will still have to partially disclose its characteristics with the settings and in one place I will have to specify its parameters so that buyers do not have confusion in logic, since programmers, in my opinion, differ slightly from ordinary people in their logic of thinking. and, for this reason, personally, I will try to reveal more about the work
Bremen Town Musicians Break The Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Why hedging? Because this advisor's strategy will try to save your invested investments. That is why this adviser does not use stop loss and his strategy is aimed solely at winning, and in critical situations occurring in the foreign exchange market, he will try to save your capital by opening transactions. The screenshot graph for the XAUUSD currency pair shows exactly at what point the adviser went into a hedging state and tried to save capital and at the same time did not even earn badly (the
That Day
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
The indicator is ordinary in its creation. It calculates the highs and lows and correlates them with the average price. The only beauty of it is that it correlates the parameters of the past day with the parameters of the present day, and that's why I called it "That Day." It was developed for the time period of the H1-hour chart. And that's where he behaves correctly. In the settings, it is easy to set the parameter: length determines the average price. Parameter: prim indicates which price the
StrategySchedule
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
This indicator is a kind of strategy that uses lines to build certain candle readings that will help the trader in his calculations and trading. The indicator itself is a regular Moving Average, which is colored in two colors: light and dark, and thus shows the trader the nature of market behavior in the current situation at a given time and, depending on the color indication, indicates which trades are best opened at this stage of time: either to buy, or for sale. But the vertical and horizo
Wax Candle
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by levels. That is, levels are set in the Adviser's settings: morning is when the levels will be calculated, evening is when the calculations will be performed, and it is during this period of time that the adviser will calculate the highs and lows of closing and opening bars, and only after that it will open stop pending orders one above the maximum by buy and sell one below the minimum. The nottrade parameter in the Adviser's settings is responsible for the time until
Wizard Collects Cones
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The ADVISER calculates the major players in the market, comes to the conclusion that the major players are ready to place bets, and at this moment the ADVISER opens two pending stop orders to buy and sell with a stop loss, since there may not be one major player in the market and who will pull the blanket in which direction is not known?!, so It is advisable to set a minimum stop loss, since if the current price reverses and a major player bets everything on winning, it is better to close the lo
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
I changed it a bit. Why? Because it's a bit difficult to deal with a strategy tester, since many brokers have their own personal historical data, where it turns out that the adviser settings at one broker do not match the settings at another broker and the adviser has to be reconfigured to get into the logical structure of transactions. Here, in two screenshots from different brokers, I tried to set up the adviser's work, as I needed it to work, and the adviser's settings at one broker do not ma
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