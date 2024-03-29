AdvisorPanel

Hello everyone. I want to tell you a little bit about this panel for trading in the financial foreign exchange market. The panel is written in the MQL4 programming language and is designed to help open market orders for certain positions.





It works with both regular and pending orders. That is, it opens buy and sell orders, such as Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop. It also opens a network of pending orders and, including grid orders, that is, both limit pending orders and stop pending orders at once. This panel also closes pending orders.





The settings for future orders are located at the top of the panel:





1. quantity is the number of orders (this parameter does not affect market orders and does not open immediately, let's say 100 orders at the same price) and indicates how many pending orders will be opened at one click of a button.





2. lots is the price at which your order will be opened





3. takeprofit is the market price at which your order will close with a profit.





4. stoploss is the market price at which your order will close at a loss





5. distance is the distance from the current price at which your pending order will be opened.





6. dist-setka is the distance between pending orders that will be opened by this panel.





P.S. The takeprofit and stoploss parameters are given in points, converted and indicate the distance of the price from the open order price, after which the order will be closed. And another feature is that if several orders are opened, then takeprofit and stoploss are placed one for all orders.



