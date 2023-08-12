Silver Bullet EA

2.2

Welcome to the Silver Bullet EA 3.0 update

The Silver Bullet EA is based on the ICT Silver Bullet strategy, a popular tried and proven trading model. Using specific trading windows, the expert advisor will enter trades automatically for you based upon ICTs teachings.

There has been some big changes with this update, the most notable of all is the ability to select between 3 different entry models. The continuation entry, the reversal entry and the classic entry (do not select all fvg - this trades all FVGs all the time and is used to pass MQL5 Marketplace back testing on higher time frames). I have visualized these entry models for you in the images on the EA's page. 


The Continuation Entry:

The continuation and reversal models both utilize the previous hourly candle before and look at reaction to the high or low of the hourly candle. If price displaces past either the high or the low of the hourly candle the EA will enter on a FVG with a continuation in this direction.


The Reversal Entry:

Similarly, the Reversal Model looks for a reaction to the High/Low of the previous hourly candle, this model looks for liquidity to be taken from below or above the hourly candle, then displacement that causes a CHOC, then entering on a FVG in the direction of the CHOC.


The Classic Entry:

The classic entry is a simple entry criteria that the EA used to operate with, simply taking the first FVG formed within the Silver Bullet window, now also utilizing the new displacement filter as well as the FVG size filter to filter out small or insignificant FVGs.



There are also a few new features within The Silver Bullet EA 3.0


Displacement Filter:

The displacement filter is used to filter out moves that aren't displacement moves, thus bad trades. The displacement filter compares the size of the displacement candle to the previous 20 candles. The user inputs a percentage size difference in the settings that will validate the displacement candle. For example, if you put 50 into the displacement size filter in the settings, the displacement candle must be atleast 50% bigger than the average of the past 20 candles before it.


Close All Trades:

With close all trades, you can turn this feature on and set the time of day you would like the EA to automatically close all open trades. preventing trades from running longer than they need to be.


Close all Pending orders:

By default, this setting is turned off, whilst it is off the EA will close any pending orders at the end of the current Silver Bullet window; however, if you turn this feature on, instead of closing orders at the end of the Silver Bullet window, the EA will close any pending orders at a specific time of day set by you.


Minimum FVG Size:

This filter allows you to set in pips he minimum size of a FVG for it to be considered valid for entry by the EA.


Breathing Room:

The breathing room input is an extra buffer on stop losses, the user can input in pips the amount of extra space they would like added to the automatic stop losses.


Tight Stops:

By default, this setting is off, meaning the stop losses will be automatically placed by the EA at the swing high/low, however, when the tight stop's function is turned on the stop losses will be placed at the extremity of the first candle in the FVG pattern. Breathing room still applies to tight stops.



If you have any questions or ideas for features with the new update, please send me a message, I am always keen to work with the community to keep developing this and other EAs.


MT5 version to come.

Reviews 5
alkis2011
342
alkis2011 2023.09.08 18:57 
 

I was always looking for an EA that incorporated SMC and liquidity zones and now I think I have found the one, I have been running with some great trades on the "golden hour" of the AM session. It is so great to be able to have an automated strategy to trade the Silver Bullet trading method. In addition Wade gives great support and he is constantly working on updates to improve the current EA. I really recommend to give it a try and at this price, it is an absolute bargain!!

Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
TMA Trend Following Bot
Wade C Hunt
5 (1)
Experts
The TMA Trend Following Bot, b ased on The Moving Averages very own bot that is displayed on his youtube channel. The TMA Trend Following Bot is a trend based trading strategy. As depicted by The Moving Average on his youtube channel, this bot when optimized can have some serious results, he even has it live on his own challenge accounts. Set your lot size, SL and TP size, your trading window and EMA period and you're ready to go! Set Files in comments.
The Equity Protector
Wade C Hunt
Utilities
Keep your equity safe with the Equity Protector. A purposefully built EA for those running bots on their Funded Account Challenges. Place this bot on a chart, enter in your target in total equity and take comfort in knowing that your bots will cease trading when this goal is achieved. Giving you peace of mind that your equity is safe, even when sleeping! Try out Equity Protector today!
Filter:
Dominic Fabon
23
Dominic Fabon 2024.03.09 14:47 
 

The EA isn't working. It works in the MT4 strategy tester, but it doesn't open trades in the live market. I've been using it for 2 months, and not a single trade has been executed. But in the strategy tester, there should be trades. I hope the developer updates it. It feels like we've been scammed; we can't even use what we've bought.

ajordan83
29
ajordan83 2024.02.18 21:26 
 

Not working

WAYTISECRETS
59
WAYTISECRETS 2023.10.09 08:21 
 

not working......

Eenjamin L Jarvie
1322
Eenjamin L Jarvie 2023.09.26 08:21 
 

Updated 11/10/23 - Dev is is not responding to messages since the new release. EA was looking promising but does have its bugs. Hoping Wade is just tied up with life and makes a return to leave us with a working model that respects risk parameters.

Updated 9/10/23 - After using this EA live since it first started Ive flagged various flaws - EA isnt respecting risk parameters and is firing out multiple trades. I have earned back my initial spend and then some but this EA still needs a bit of work before its ready to be assigned real capital. Product owner is doing his best to work on things and I trust that he will do the right thing and iron out the kinks of this EA. This update is relevant to version 1.32.

I think in time this will be a good EA but for now presets provided are note profitable on EURUSD or GBP or Nas100- Ill be sure to update this review when i see some thing positive to report. Dev seems committed to improvement so early days yet. EA will benefit from adding a news filter, spread filter and magic number option to help those running multiple algos as i am. ***Update run Nas presets and cant for the life of me turn a profit, will update the review after next build and presets are provided till then not much to report here.***

Wade C Hunt
651
Reply from developer Wade C Hunt 2023.09.26 11:09
Thankyou for your review, I have a new update coming which includes some new entry model options, a magic number and some other features. I was hoping to have it out last week but work has been busy. I will keep you posted with the update. Any feedback to help me improve this EA for users is more than welcome!
alkis2011
342
alkis2011 2023.09.08 18:57 
 

I was always looking for an EA that incorporated SMC and liquidity zones and now I think I have found the one, I have been running with some great trades on the "golden hour" of the AM session. It is so great to be able to have an automated strategy to trade the Silver Bullet trading method. In addition Wade gives great support and he is constantly working on updates to improve the current EA. I really recommend to give it a try and at this price, it is an absolute bargain!!

Wade C Hunt
651
Reply from developer Wade C Hunt 2023.09.09 03:02
Thanks for the review mate!! Really appreciate it ❤️
Reply to review