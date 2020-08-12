Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
- Utilities
-
Rachmat HidayatSimple trader, simple life
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading.
The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders,
And other useful features.
Key features of the panel
- It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies.
- Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points.
- Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio.
- The panel supports pending orders.
- Display on the chart the calculated position volume and profit before opening.
- Function Limit Orders.