Risk Reward Calculator & Fast Trade Buttons Manual

This is the manual for the Risk Reward Calculator and Fast Trade Buttons EA which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020/

Planning a Trade

1. Click the BUY or SELL button to initiate a new trade setup

2. Three lines will appear on your chart: Entry (blue), Stop Loss (red zone), and Take Profit (green zone)

3. Drag the lines to your desired levels - the lot size and risk/reward calculations update automatically

4. Adjust your risk amount using the < and > buttons or click the risk field to enter a custom value

5. Click EXECUTE to place the trade or CANCEL to remove the setup

Using Market Order Mode

Click the MARKET ORDER button to toggle market order mode. When enabled, clicking BUY or SELL will use the current market price as entry and immediately show the trade setup ready for execution. This is ideal for traders who want to enter at the current price rather than waiting for a specific level.

Managing Open Trades

Once you have open positions, the trade management buttons become active:

• B/EVEN - Moves the stop loss of profitable trades to breakeven (entry price)

• B/E AVE - Moves all stops to the average entry price (useful for multiple positions)

• PARTIAL - Closes a percentage of each position (set the % in the adjacent field)

• CLOSE - Closes all open positions on the current symbol

• CLS MP - Closes the most profitable position (useful for scaling out)

Using in Strategy Tester

1. Open the Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) and select the Risk/Reward Tool

2. Enable Visual Mode and set your desired testing parameters

3. Start the test - the control panel will appear on the chart

4. Use the ::: handle in the title bar to drag and reposition the panel

5. Plan and execute trades just as you would on a live chart

6. Drag the SL/TP lines on open orders to practice trade management

Input Parameters Reference

The following tables describe all configurable input parameters for the Risk/Reward Tool. These can be adjusted when attaching the EA to a chart or through the Expert Properties dialog.

Risk Settings Input Name Description Use Percentage Risk (false = Fixed Amount) When enabled (true), risk is calculated as a percentage of your account balance. When disabled (false), risk is a fixed monetary amount in your account currency. Default: true Risk Percentage of Account The percentage of your account balance to risk per trade when using percentage-based risk. For example, 0.5 means you risk 0.5% of your account on each trade. Default: 0.5 Risk Amount in Account Currency The fixed amount to risk per trade when using fixed monetary risk. This amount is in your account's base currency (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR). Default: 5.0 Risk Step for Percentage Mode The increment amount when using the < and > buttons to adjust risk in percentage mode. Default: 0.1 (adjusts by 0.1% per click) Risk Step for Money Mode The increment amount when using the < and > buttons to adjust risk in fixed money mode. Default: 5.0 (adjusts by 5 units per click)

Default Settings Input Name Description ATR Period The number of bars used to calculate the Average True Range indicator, which determines the default stop loss distance. Higher values create smoother, less reactive ATR. Default: 14 ATR Multiplier for Default Stop Loss Multiplies the ATR value to set the initial stop loss distance. A value of 2.0 means the stop loss is placed 2x the ATR away from entry. Adjust higher for wider stops or lower for tighter stops. Default: 2.0 Default Risk:Reward Ratio The initial take profit distance as a multiple of the stop loss distance. A value of 2.0 means the take profit is 2x the stop loss distance, giving a 1:2 risk/reward ratio. Default: 2.0 Width of Risk:Reward Boxes (bars) Controls how wide the coloured risk/reward zones extend on the chart, measured in number of candles/bars. Adjust based on your chart zoom level and preference. Default: 20 Labels at Center (false = Left) When enabled, the risk/reward zone labels (showing R:R ratio and monetary values) are positioned at the center of the zones. When disabled, labels appear at the left edge. Default: false Show Trade Alerts When enabled, displays popup alerts when trades are executed, modified, or closed. Useful for confirmation but can be disabled if you find alerts disruptive. Default: false Default Partial Close Percentage The default percentage shown in the partial close field. When you click PARTIAL, this percentage of each position will be closed. Can be changed on-the-fly via the panel. Default: 50.0

Color Settings Input Name Description Take Profit Risk:Reward Box Color The colour of the take profit zone rectangle that visualises your potential profit area. Default: Light Green Stop Loss Risk:Reward Box Color The colour of the stop loss zone rectangle that visualises your risk area. Default: Tomato (red) Entry Line Color The colour of the horizontal line marking your planned entry price. Default: Dodger Blue

Average Price Line Settings Input Name Description Show Average Price Line When enabled, displays a horizontal line at the volume-weighted average price when you have multiple positions in the same direction. Essential for managing scaled entries. Default: true Avg Line Color (Buys) The colour of the average price line when you have multiple buy positions open. Default: Dark Green Avg Line Color (Sells) The colour of the average price line when you have multiple sell positions open. Default: Fire Brick (dark red) Avg Line Width The thickness of the average price line in pixels. Higher values make the line more prominent. Default: 2 Avg Line Style The style of the average price line. Options include Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, and Dash-Dot-Dot. Default: Solid

Panel Settings Input Name Description Show P/L on Panel When enabled, displays the total profit/loss of all open positions on the current symbol directly on the control panel. Default: true Panel P/L Profit Color The colour used to display profit values on the panel. Default: Lime Green Panel P/L Loss Color The colour used to display loss values on the panel. Default: Orange Red Panel X Position (for Tester) The horizontal starting position of the panel in pixels from the left edge. Used primarily for Strategy Tester where panel position needs to be set via inputs. Default: 20 Panel Y Position (for Tester) The vertical starting position of the panel in pixels from the top edge. Used primarily for Strategy Tester positioning. Default: 20

Trade Labels on Chart Input Name Description Show P/L on Each Trade When enabled, displays the current profit/loss amount next to each open trade on the chart. Updates in real-time as price moves. Default: true Show SL/TP Amounts on Lines When enabled, shows the potential loss amount at stop loss levels and potential profit amount at take profit levels for each trade. Default: true Group SL/TP Labels Within X Points When multiple trades have SL or TP levels close together, this setting groups their labels to prevent overlap. Value is in points (not pips). Default: 5 Trade P/L Profit Color The colour for displaying profitable trade P/L labels on the chart. Default: Lime Green Trade P/L Loss Color The colour for displaying losing trade P/L labels on the chart. Default: Orange Red Trade P/L Font Size The font size for trade P/L labels displayed on the chart. Adjust based on your chart size and visual preference. Default: 10 Show Entry Line on Trades When enabled, draws a horizontal line at the entry price of each open trade. Helps visualise where positions were opened. Default: true Trade Entry Line Color The colour of the entry price lines drawn for open trades. Default: Dodger Blue Trade Entry Line Width The thickness of trade entry lines in pixels. Default: 1 Trade Entry Line Style The style of trade entry lines. Options include Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, and Dash-Dot-Dot. Default: Dot

Order Management Lines (Strategy Tester Only) Input Name Description Order SL Line Color The colour of the draggable stop loss lines that appear on open orders in the Strategy Tester. Drag these lines to modify order stop loss levels. Default: Red Order TP Line Color The colour of the draggable take profit lines that appear on open orders in the Strategy Tester. Drag these lines to modify order take profit levels. Default: Lime Order Line Width The thickness of the order management lines in pixels. Default: 1 Order Line Style The style of order management lines. Options include Solid, Dash, Dot, Dash-Dot, and Dash-Dot-Dot. Default: Dash





Tips for Best Results

• Start with a small risk percentage (0.5-1%) until you're comfortable with the tool

• Use the Strategy Tester to practice your trading strategy before going live

• Adjust the ATR multiplier based on your trading style - scalpers may prefer 1.0-1.5, swing traders 2.0-3.0

• Use the partial close feature to lock in profits while letting winners run

• The panel can be minimised by clicking the -/+ button to reduce screen clutter

• In live trading, drag the panel anywhere on the chart by clicking and dragging the title bar

• In Strategy Tester, use the ::: handle in the title bar to reposition the panel

• Panel position is saved and restored when changing timeframes

Support

For support, updates, and additional trading resources, please contact me.

