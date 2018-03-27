RadarPriceAction

4.2

This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>", as well as send push notifications at periods H1, H4, D1, W1, MN. For correct operation, it is better to use a broker with 5-digit quotes. It features a highly customizable interface and adjustment of pattern search. The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys.


Input parameters

  • CurrencyNameSettings
    • CurrencylList - list of the used trading instruments.
  • PinBar_Settings
    • BodyShadow - how many times the pin-bar body should be less than the shadow.
  • Level
    • LevelQuantityBar - the number of bars to search for the level.
    • TouchLevel - the number of level touches.
  • High Low Of
    • HighLowOfBar - the number of bars to search for the maximum high and minimum low.
  • Fakey
    • FakeyQuantityBar - the number of bars to search for the level for Fakey.
    • TouchFakey - the number of level touches with Fakey.
    • BreakDownBar - the number of bars to search for false breakouts.
    • CoefficientFakey - coefficient for the size of a false breakout spike (the higher the value, the smaller the breakout spike).
  • SeriesOfOneWayBars
    • OneWayBars - the number of consecutive bars in the same direction.
  • Push-Notifications
    • AlertPeriod - period for sending push notifications.
    • NotificationPinBarBuy - enable/disable notifications about PIN-BAR signals to BUY.
    • NotificationPinBarSell - enable/disable notifications about PIN-BAR signals to SELL.
    • NotificationExternalBarBuy - enable/disable notifications about EXTERNAL BAR signals to BUY.
    • NotificationExternalBarSell - enable/disable notifications about EXTERNAL BAR signals to SELL.
    • NotificationInsideBarBuy - enable/disable notifications about INSIDE BAR signals to BUY.
    • NotificationInsideBarSell - enable/disable notifications about INSIDE BAR signals to SELL.
    • NotificationDojiBuy - enable/disable notifications about DOJI signals to BUY.
    • NotificationDojiSell - enable/disable notifications about DOJI signals to SELL.
    • NotificationLevelBuy - enable/disable notifications about LEVEL signals to BUY.
    • NotificationLevelSell - enable/disable notifications about LEVEL signals to SELL.
    • NotificationHighLowBuy - enable/disable notifications about HIGH/LOW OF signals to BUY.
    • NotificationHighLowSell - enable/disable notifications about HIGH/LOW OF signals to SELL.
    • NotificationFakeyBuy - enable/disable notifications about FAKEY signals to BUY.
    • NotificationFakeySell - enable/disable notifications about FAKEY signals to SELL.
    • NotificationOneWayBuy - enable/disable notifications about ONE-WAY OF signals to BUY.
    • NotificationOneWaySell - enable/disable notifications about ONE-WAY OF signals to SELL.
  • Interface Settings - color settings of the panel interface.
  • SignalButton - color settings of the signal buttons.
  • Button - color settings of the currency buttons.
Reviews 6
jdroid
444
jdroid 2019.06.09 01:26 
 

This is a great indicator - excellent price pattern information across all pairs and HTFs, accurate, clean design, very well coded!

jamver
251
jamver 2018.10.25 16:37 
 

Realy a good indicator!!! I win 2 good trades !!!

dendrx
194
dendrx 2018.09.07 08:20 
 

Замечательный индикатор,все отлично показывает,выбираешь сам какие патернны нужны и смотришь,и самое главное можно вниз листать что удобно и у многих нет,у других приходилось что бы все уместилось,ужимать и почти ни чего не было видно,здесь же меня обрадовало что так не надо делать,Спасибо за продукт автору!

Recommended products
RadarPriceActionSmallTF
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search
Linear Regression Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
This is the linear regression indicator for basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is used for the analysis of price movements and market mood. The market mood is judged by the slope of the linear regression and price being below or above this line. Regression line breakthrough by the indicator line may serve as a market entry signal. There is possibility of setting the color for bullish and bearish sentiments of the basic indicators as well as plottin
Quick Panel
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. MT5 Version： Quick Panel Hedging Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilities
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Trade Panel v200
Michele Calise
Utilities
User Manual - TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 Table of Contents Introduction Installation and Setup Panel Description Customizable Inputs and Parameters Control Buttons and Functionality Order Management Trailing Stop and Break Even Functions SL/TP Visualization with Labels Profit Display Practical Examples FAQ Support Contacts 1. Introduction TradePannelAdvanced v2.00 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that offers an intuitive graphical panel for quick and easy management of trading orders, includ
Price Levels
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Exit Area Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The   Exit Area Ultimate   is a practical chart tool that displays   daily ATR (Average True Range)   and   ADR (Average Daily Range)   levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these   volatility based target zones , the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's   potentia
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Ganti Symbol
Umar Ismail
Indicators
Hi. The main obstacle for multi timeframe traders or traders who use multiple indicators on multiple charts is when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs quickly. You can imagine if there are 3 or 10 charts that must be opened when you want to do analysis. and each chart has its own template. of course it will take a long time to replace one by one before analysis. how many opportunities are lost due to the time spent changing charts. or maybe when a mentor wants to explain to his students
Asterysc SL TP Values Info
Neriax Group, S.L.
Indicators
Asterysc SL & TP Values Info, is an indicator which will allow you to see on the chart in a visual way the potential profit/loss you could have if your trade touches TP or SL. It will also allow you to see the total accumulated TP/SL of all open trades in a very simple way on each chart. You will also be able to quickly visualize the current Drawdown of your account. *The indicator is customizable, so you can change the colors, size and fonts of each section.
CloseBy BreakEven MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilities
The script allows to close part of opened position if this position has some profit. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Let's say you have 1 lot for a Long position with positive profit. With this script you can close any part of the 1 lot (input parameter LotCoeff from 0.1 to 0.9) and remain (for example, 0.4 lot) will have a BreakEven StopLoss. Before placing an opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: 
Naughty Trader
Justinus Andjarwirawan
Utilities
Naughty Trader – The Risk Discipline Enforcer for Smart Traders Tired of letting emotions sabotage your trades? Naughty Trader is here to discipline your risk — even when you can't. Naughty Trader is a lightweight, real-time risk control Expert Advisor designed to protect your capital by forcefully closing all trades when your account drawdown hits a defined threshold . Whether you're a manual trader or running another EA, Naughty Trader stands guard like a strict risk manager on duty — no merc
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Change TimeFrame easily and faster
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello this Indicator can Change TimeFrame easily and faster for current chart only or for all charts in same time (very fast) you can change it by press any number from 1 to 9 please watch our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jWz_Y7dMs good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا مؤشر لتغيير الفريم للشارت الحالي او لجميع الشارتات بشكل اسرع وأسهل يمكنك تغيير الفريم بالضغط على اي رقم من 1 الى 9 بحيث يتمت غيير فريم الشارت الحالي فقط او جميع الشار
OrderMarker
Dmitrii Shkaruba
Utilities
The utility is created to assist traders. How it works Changes in the balance are displayed as a green or red line on the screen. The market entry moments are displayed on the chart both for current deals and deals in history. If there are several orders of the same type, the utility calculates the average price and marks it with white dashes. The utility can send a report on balance change to the user's email. By user's command Modification of all TP (SL) of Selected orders on the Current pair
Double Top And Bottom Indicator Scanner
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Double Top and Bottom Multicurrency Scanner MT4, an innovative indicator designed for traders looking to identify key reversal patterns across multiple currency pairs. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders who want to enhance their technical analysis and decision-making process. With its ability to efficiently scan for double top and bottom patterns, this indicator offers significant trading advantages by providing timely signals and alerts, enabling trader
DD Stopper
Michail Manelidis
Utilities
DD Stopper for MT4 | Protect Your Account from Excess Drawdown DD Stopper is a lightweight and powerful risk management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes all trades when your account drawdown reaches a defined amount in USD. Protect your capital. Trade with discipline. Eliminate emotional decisions. What This Tool Does DD Stopper continuously monitors your account and: Tracks real-time drawdown (Balance vs Equity or floating loss) Closes all open trades instantly when the
FREE
GTC Pro Powerful One Click Multi Symbol MT4
Artyom Simonenko
Utilities
Smart Trading Panel — Full Control & Maximum Efficiency Tired of monotonous and routine trading? It's time to take your results to the next level. The Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 manages risk, position size, and trade supervision in a single click. No errors. No clutter. • User Guide • Demo Version for Demo Account Key Features One-Click Trading — instant order execution with a single click. No confirmations, no delays. Multi-Symbol Monitoring — simultaneous tracking and management of up to 1
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicators
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Utilities
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Price Action Alpha Pro MT4
Gabriel Balbino De Oliveira
Indicators
PRICE ACTION PRO v4. 90 — The Smart Chart Pattern Scanner for MetaTrader 4 Transform how you analyze the market with Price Action Pro v4. 90, the most advanced version of this powerful indicator that automatically detects key chart patterns and trend reversal or continuation signals in real time. Forget spending hours analyzing charts manually. Price Action Pro continuously scans the market and highlights high-probability opportunities directly on your chart — now featuring context validation
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Utilities
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Utilities
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
Draw Ask line and show SPREAD
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator helps you to draw Ask line on the current chart and show the current spread. So, it helps you to do scalping trade easier. See the video below. It shows you how it works. Parameters line_color – Ask line color text_size – text size of spread value text_color – color of spread value Thank you! If you have any question, please contact me via Skype: cuongph149, or email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com
HP On Chart Trading Pending Order Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
This is a panel which can be used by the users to place a pending order in which they can customize their order while working on the chart. This panel allows its user to input their trade values. It is an easy to use panel from which user can place their pending orders quickly. Inputs of this Panel Includes Price - The user inputs the price to place pending trade. Type - The user inputs the type of pending trade (BL,SL,BS,SS). Lot Size - The user inputs the lot size for the trade. Risk% - The u
Equity X MT4
Alessandro Grossi
Utilities
Equity X è una utility che chiude tutte le posizioni ed eventuali ordini pendenti ad un importo prestabilito, è possibile fissare il bilancio del tuo conto quando il netto e uguale o superiore oppure uguale inferiore all'importo desiderato Ha integrato un sistema per la notifica mobile instantanea che genera il messaggio ad operazione avvenuta Uno strumento che permette di ottimizzare al massimo il rendimento del tuo investimento, è possibile utilizzarlo anche come gestore virtuale di take prof
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
More from author
Linker
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Utilities
"LINKER" is an indicator that links any number of windows of the charts it is running on. A synchronized crosshair is also available, toggled by the (Ctrl) key or the (L) button. The visibility of the trade levels can be toggled on each chart separately using the (Shift) key or the (V) button. The buttons and the crosshair have customizable settings and colors. For instance, you need to analyze a trading instrument on different timeframes, for example, on H1, H4 and D1. Doing this in a single ch
RadarPriceActionSmallTF
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search
VsaPlusPriceAction
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
The indicator helps you trade following the VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) and PRICE ACTION methods, as well as study these methods from a perspective. The indicator searches for VSA and PRICE ACTION patterns considering the current trend. It is possible to view the patterns of the higher timeframe on the current timeframe chart. The custom mode allows you to find your patterns based on VSA method. Also, there is a volume histogram that automatically configures the width and visual horizontal leve
VsaRadar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
The panel works as a filter, finding patterns based on the Volume Spread Analysis technique. Search is carried out for selected trading instruments and all available timeframes. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>". The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys. Input parameters Basic Set
DoNotHidePinBar
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
HotKeyTrading
Roman Lipatov
Utilities
Данная утилита предоставляет возможность работать с ордерами, переключатся по периодам и менять шаблон графика используя клавиши клавиатуры. Быстрое открытие и закрытие ордеров, установка и удаление отложенных приказов пригодится как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующих на новостях. Смена периода или шаблона в одно нажатие клавиши, упростит анализ графиков. Также предусмотрено закрытие части позиции. Возможность назначения любых клавиш и различные настройки ордеров, поможет собрать торговый пул
PulseScanner
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Ни для кого не секрет, что для того чтобы, заработать на финансовых рынках необходимо движение цены инструмента. И чем движение сильнее тем больше возможностей предоставляется для торговли трейдеру. Для поиска сильных движений цены и был разработан PulseScanner. Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения сильных движений цены по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Индикатор имеет несколько режимов поиска и визуального отображения сигналов.
Fakey
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения ложных пробоев по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно . Цвет сигнальных кнопок , указывает на направление возможного движения . По клику на сигнальную кнопку , осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном . Отключить не используемые периоды , можно кликом по его заголовку . Кнопка "All" открывает графики всех сигналов по данному периоду . Имеется поиск в истории ( по предыдущим барам ). Прокру
LevelsResearch
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Данная панель упростит работу тем, кто использует в своей торговле горизонтальные уровни. Панель дает возможность быстро переключатся по инструментам, при этом в несколько кликов устанавливать уровни на графиках и взаимодействовать с ними. Имеется гибкая настройка оповещения. Одно из преимуществ данного продукта, показывать вид пробития уровня, это ложный пробой или закрепление за уровнем. Настройки Market_Watch - При (true) выводит инструменты из списка панели "Обзор рынка", при (false) инструм
RadarDivergo
Roman Lipatov
1 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор ищет дивергенции по индикаторам: MACD, RSI,CCI,Stochastic,OsMA,RVI. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется переход на график с сигналом. Для каждого индикатора применяется свой шаблон. Цифры на сигнальных кнопках указывают расстояние в барах от сигнала. Прокрутка (scrolling) панели осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Входные параметры Lists Of Currencies To Search For Divergences - Список торговых инструментов. General Setting - Общие настройки панели. Template
FalseBreakdown
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Indicators
Данный индикатор находит рыночные ситуации по типу "ложный пробой", "сложный ложный пробой" и "пробой уровня". Настройки SettingListMarket - В данном разделе гибко настраивается список торговых инструментов и фильтров. ListOrMarketOverview - При false список инструментов используется из List_1...List_5, при true инструменты из обзора рынка. Forex - включает в список Forex инструменты. CFD - включает в список CFD инструменты. Futures - включает в список Futures инструменты. CFDOnIndexes - включа
MarketSorting
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор производит поиск различных паттернов и сортировку рыночной информации. Полученную информацию фильтрует и выводит на экран, обновляя ее с заданной периодичностью. Имеется возможность сохранять собственные списки инструментов. Имеет сортировку по: названию инструмента; типу инструмента; по диапазону значений от N до M; выделенным в ручную маркерам; Важно!!! Индикатор спроектирован так, чтоб была возможность добавлять новые паттерны и значения для сортировки. Если вам необходим поиск
SuperStars
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Now manual trading will be fun! This indicator is a high-quality and affordable trading solution. The indicator does not redraw,but works in real time. It provides a complete off-the-shelf system. The system visually indicates on the chart the beginning of opening positions, their further support and optimal closing. The indicator also has a notification about trading actions: "VOICE NOTIFICATION", "VISUAL NOTIFICATION", "ALERT" and "PUSH NOTIFICATION". You can either follow the sign
EA Magnet
Roman Lipatov
5 (2)
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
EA Koi
Roman Lipatov
Experts
I use only time-tested algorithms! The principle of operation of the Expert Advisor is to search for a global trend and open deals on a local pullback. There is both a fixed and an auto lot.TralingStop helps to squeeze the maximum out of the price movement. The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With its help, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading.The Expert Advisor has a minimal list of settings, which makes it
KickBack
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines the trend and its direction. At the same time, it shows the oversold and overbought zones. Thus, it determines the most profitable places to open a position. The indicator can be used as a filter and complement to any strategy. It can also be used as an independent tool.    Advantages The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on all available tools. Works on all periods. It has a minimum of settings. The ability to use it as a primary and auxiliary indicator. P
ZcorrMT4
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
DoNotHudePinBar
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения пин-баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление пин-бара. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Push-ув
DoNotHideInsideBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внутренних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется
DoNotHideExternalBarMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Панель предназначена для быстрого визуального нахождения и отображения внешних баров по всем периодам и на любых выбранных валютных парах одновременно. Цвет сигнальных кнопок, указывает на направление паттерна. По клику на сигнальную кнопку, осуществляется открытие графика с данным паттерном. Отключить не используемые периоды, можно кликом по его заголовку. Имеется поиск в истории (по предыдущим барам). Прокрутка (scrolling) панели, осуществляется клавишами "UP" "DOWN" на клавиатуре. Имеется Pus
RadarPriceActionMT5
Roman Lipatov
5 (1)
Indicators
Эта панель предназначена для быстрого визуального поиска паттернов "price action" по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно. Есть возможность добавлять и удалять торговые инструменты. По клику на сигнальную кнопку осуществляется быстрый переход на график с данным паттерном и таймфреймом. Панель ищет 8 свечных паттернов: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Отключение любого из паттернов осуществляется кликом по его заголовку. Также имеет
EA Magnet MT5
Roman Lipatov
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
ZcoorMT5
Roman Lipatov
Indicators
Z-Corr — это инструмент, разработанный для анализа корреляции между двумя валютными парами. Индикатор в реальном времени отображает отклонения в движении инструментов, помогая трейдеру определить моменты, когда валютные пары начинают расходиться, и своевременно открыть позицию для получения прибыли на их последующем схождении. Основные возможности: Отображает два инструмента и сравнивает их движение. Линии и гистограммы показывают текущую динамику отклонения пар. Жёлтая гистограмма сигнализирует
Filter:
linarius
76
linarius 2021.07.14 17:59 
 

Мусорный индикатор. Который позволит вам быстро слить депозит и подарить средства брокеру! Благо, чтобы это понять хватило 25 $. Пишите реальные отзывы!!! А лучше торгуйте без индикаторов своей головой.

Roman Lipatov
5244
Reply from developer Roman Lipatov 2021.07.14 18:15
Это сканер который ищет свечные паттерны. А как их использовать в торговле решает трейдер. Если бы в описании к продукту говорилось где открывать и куда ставить стоп лосс, другое дело. Это равносильно винить "finviz.com" в своих неудачах.
Trinh Minh Tung
3546
Trinh Minh Tung 2021.04.18 08:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Lipatov
5244
Reply from developer Roman Lipatov 2021.04.19 12:44
Hello, there will be notifications for all timeframes.
jdroid
444
jdroid 2019.06.09 01:26 
 

This is a great indicator - excellent price pattern information across all pairs and HTFs, accurate, clean design, very well coded!

jamver
251
jamver 2018.10.25 16:37 
 

Realy a good indicator!!! I win 2 good trades !!!

dendrx
194
dendrx 2018.09.07 08:20 
 

Замечательный индикатор,все отлично показывает,выбираешь сам какие патернны нужны и смотришь,и самое главное можно вниз листать что удобно и у многих нет,у других приходилось что бы все уместилось,ужимать и почти ни чего не было видно,здесь же меня обрадовало что так не надо делать,Спасибо за продукт автору!

Chin Kean Wei
316
Chin Kean Wei 2018.06.13 16:08 
 

This is a great tool, it is neat, clean and easy to use. The creator is very helpful and willing to improve this tool.

Anyone who trade Price Action must own this piece of gem. Thank you!

Reply to review