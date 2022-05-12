Traders Toolbox Overwatch MT4
- Utilities
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Jason Kisogloo🚀 Traders Toolbox™ AI Constellation™ (coming soon)
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From a trading EA… to a self-learning collective intelligence that evolves with the market
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Born and raised in South Africa, I moved to London at the age of 23, where I reside today…
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 12 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Traders Toolbox™ Overwatch - is a monitoring utility for all Traders Toolbox™ running instances.
It a simple chart switching utility and a market watch for all Traders Toolbox™ Running charts.
Features:
1. Customisable Button Colours, Rows and Columns.
2. Three Signal Types (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green)
3. Dynamically Updates button list depending on new or closed instances of Traders Toolbox™
4. Single Click Buttons bring related chart to foreground.
5. Buy and Sell Signals show their signal strength in percentage matching your Traders Toolbox™ Chart Signals.
Please Note: The Utility can only be used in conjunction with Traders Toolbox™ / Traders Toolbox™ Lite and cannot function independently.
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