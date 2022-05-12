Traders Toolbox Overwatch MT4

Traders Toolbox™ Overwatch - is a monitoring utility for all Traders Toolbox™ running instances.

It a simple chart switching utility and a market watch for all Traders Toolbox™ Running charts. 


Features:

1. Customisable Button Colours, Rows and Columns.

2. Three Signal Types (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green)

3. Dynamically Updates button list depending on new or closed instances of Traders Toolbox™ 

4. Single Click Buttons bring related chart to foreground.

5. Buy and Sell Signals show their signal strength in percentage matching your Traders Toolbox™ Chart Signals. 



Please Note: The Utility can only be used in conjunction with Traders Toolbox™ / Traders Toolbox™ Lite and cannot function independently.

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We also have a list of recommended brokers which can be found on our Linktree here.


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