Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis

The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy

The Strat Dashboard is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern.

MT5 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153384/

🎯 What is "The Strat"?

The Strat is a revolutionary price action trading strategy developed by Rob Smith that focuses on identifying specific candlestick patterns and their relationships across timeframes. The methodology classifies each candle into numbered categories based on how they interact with previous candles, creating a universal language for reading price action that works on any market, any timeframe, any time.

The Strat Candle Classification System:

1 Bar (Inside Bar) : Current candle's high is lower than previous high AND low is higher than previous low - indicates consolidation

: Current candle's high is lower than previous high AND low is higher than previous low - indicates consolidation 2 Bar (Directional Bar) : Candle moves in one direction without taking out both previous levels 2U (Up) : Higher high and higher low 2D (Down) : Lower high and lower low

: Candle moves in one direction without taking out both previous levels 3 Bar (Outside Bar): Current candle's high is higher than previous high AND low is lower than previous low - indicates expansion and potential reversal

🚀 Key Features & Benefits

✅ Multi-Symbol Monitoring Dashboard

Stop flipping between charts! Monitor 10, 20, or even 30+ currency pairs simultaneously in one organized dashboard. See exactly which symbols are setting up in real-time without missing opportunities.

Market Watch Integration : Automatically scans all symbols in your Market Watch window

: Automatically scans all symbols in your Market Watch window Custom Symbol Lists : Create your own watchlists by entering specific symbols

: Create your own watchlists by entering specific symbols Current Symbol Highlighting: Instantly identify which symbol you're currently viewing

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis

See the complete picture across 4 timeframes at once. Identify where your trading timeframe aligns with higher timeframes for the highest probability setups.

Configurable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

Display 2-bar combinations for each timeframe

Color-coded candle types for instant recognition

Default setup: M5, M15, M30, H1 (customizable to your strategy)

✅ Intelligent Pattern Detection & Filtering

Focus on what matters. Advanced filtering system lets you scan for specific high-probability Strat patterns:

3-1 Pattern : Outside bar followed by inside bar (potential breakout setup)

: Outside bar followed by inside bar (potential breakout setup) 2-1 Pattern : Directional bar into inside bar (continuation or reversal setup)

: Directional bar into inside bar (continuation or reversal setup) 2U-2U Pattern : Two consecutive up bars (bullish continuation)

: Two consecutive up bars (bullish continuation) 2D-2D Pattern : Two consecutive down bars (bearish continuation)

: Two consecutive down bars (bearish continuation) 2U-2D Pattern : Up bar followed by down bar (potential reversal)

: Up bar followed by down bar (potential reversal) 2D-2U Pattern: Down bar followed by up bar (potential reversal)

Interactive checkboxes let you toggle patterns on/off instantly - only see the setups you trade!

✅ Full Timeframe Continuity (FTFC) Detection

Trade with the trend across all timeframes. The dashboard automatically identifies when your higher timeframes (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) are all aligned bullish or bearish.

Instant visual confirmation of directional alignment

Filter to show ONLY symbols with FTFC

Increases probability of successful trades

Shows current candle color (BULL/BEAR/DOJI) for each monitored timeframe

✅ Key Level Awareness

Know where price is in relation to critical levels. The dashboard displays current price position relative to:

Yesterday's High/Low : Daily pivot levels

: Daily pivot levels Last Week's High/Low : Weekly structure

: Weekly structure Last Month's High/Low: Monthly context

Three status indicators:

AbvH : Price is above the previous period's high (bullish)

: Price is above the previous period's high (bullish) BlwL : Price is below the previous period's low (bearish)

: Price is below the previous period's low (bearish) Rng: Price is within the previous period's range (neutral)

✅ Real-Time Alert System

Never miss a setup again. Configurable alerts notify you the instant a pattern forms:

Pop-up alerts on your screen

Journal log entries for record-keeping

Alerts fire once per bar to avoid spam

Only alerts on patterns you've filtered for

24/7 monitoring while the indicator is active

✅ On-Chart Candle Labels

Learn as you trade. Optional candle classification labels appear directly on your current chart:

See the Strat numbers above recent candles

Color-coded to match the dashboard

Configurable lookback period

Helps you internalize the classification system

Perfect for new Strat traders

✅ Interactive Dashboard

One-click access to any setup. The dashboard isn't just for viewing - it's interactive:

Click any symbol to instantly switch to that chart

Click any timeframe cell to switch to that symbol AND timeframe

Toggle button to show/hide dashboard

Alert indicators show which patterns are active

Persistent filter settings across sessions

✅ Professional Design & Customization

Make it yours. Fully customizable appearance to match your trading style:

Adjustable position (X/Y coordinates)

Configurable colors for text, background, highlights

Customizable column widths and row heights

Font size controls

Optional row lines for easier reading

Current symbol highlighting

📊 How to Use The Strat Dashboard for Trading

Step 1: Setup Your Scanner

Choose Your Symbols: Enable "Use Market Watch" to scan all symbols you follow, or enter specific pairs in "Symbols List" Select Timeframes: Configure your 4 analysis timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, M30, H1 for day trading) Set Candle Direction Timeframes: Choose higher timeframes for FTFC analysis (typically D1, W1, MN1)

Step 2: Filter for Your Setups

Use the interactive checkboxes to filter for patterns you trade:

For Reversal Traders:

Enable 3-1 patterns (outside bar into inside bar - classic reversal setup)

Enable 2U-2D and 2D-2U (directional change patterns)

For Continuation Traders:

Enable 2U-2U (bullish continuation)

Enable 2D-2D (bearish continuation)

Enable FTFC filter for trend-aligned trades

For Breakout Traders:

Enable 3-1 patterns (potential breakout from inside bar)

Enable 2-1 patterns (directional bar into consolidation)

Step 3: Scan for Opportunities

The dashboard now shows ONLY symbols meeting your criteria:

Look for Alert Indicators: Blue dots appear next to patterns matching your filters Check FTFC Status: "YES" indicates all higher timeframes aligned Review Key Levels: See if price is above high (AbvH), below low (BlwL), or in range (Rng) Assess Timeframe Alignment: Look across columns to see if patterns align across timeframes

Step 4: Execute Your Trade

Click the Symbol or Pattern: Instantly opens that chart Confirm the Setup: Use additional Strat principles (combo patterns, key levels, FTFC) Plan Your Trade: Inside bars (1's) provide clear stop loss levels Manage Position: Use higher timeframe patterns as targets

Example Trading Scenarios:

Scenario 1: Bullish Reversal Setup

Filter: 3-1 pattern enabled

Dashboard shows: EURUSD with 3-1 on H1 timeframe

FTFC: All higher timeframes are BULL

Key Level: Price is BlwL (below yesterday's low - near support)

Trade: Look for long entry on break above the inside bar (1) high, stop below the inside bar low

Scenario 2: Bearish Continuation

Filter: 2D-2D pattern enabled, FTFC enabled

Dashboard shows: GBPUSD with 2D-2D on M30

FTFC: YES (all timeframes bearish)

Key Level: Price is AbvH on yesterday's range (broken down and retesting)

Trade: Short on rejection at resistance, targeting lower key levels

Scenario 3: Breakout Setup

Filter: 2-1 pattern enabled

Dashboard shows: USDJPY with 2U-1 on M15

Following timeframe (M30) shows 2U-2U confirmation

FTFC: YES (bullish alignment)

Trade: Long on break above inside bar, riding the continuation

💡 Pro Tips for Maximum Effectiveness

1. Start with Fewer Patterns

Don't enable all filters at once. Focus on mastering one or two setups first:

Beginners: Start with just 3-1 patterns

Intermediate: Add 2-1 patterns

Advanced: Use combinations with FTFC filter

2. Match Timeframes to Your Trading Style

Scalpers : M1, M5, M15, M30

: M1, M5, M15, M30 Day Traders : M5, M15, M30, H1

: M5, M15, M30, H1 Swing Traders : H1, H4, D1, W1

: H1, H4, D1, W1 Position Traders: D1, W1, MN1

3. Use FTFC Filter for Higher Probability

Enable the FTFC checkbox when you only want to trade WITH the larger trend. This dramatically increases win rate but reduces number of setups.

4. Combine with Key Levels

The dashboard shows if price is above/below key levels. Best setups often occur at these areas:

Look for reversals when price is BlwL or AbvH (extended from range)

Look for continuations when price is Rng (consolidating before next move)

5. Set Up Multiple Chart Layouts

Create different chart templates with different filter combinations:

Layout 1: Reversal hunting (3-1, 2U-2D, 2D-2U)

Layout 2: Continuation trading (2U-2U, 2D-2D, FTFC enabled)

Layout 3: Breakout setups (2-1 patterns only)

6. Learn the Strat Combos

Once you're comfortable with 2-bar patterns, study Rob Smith's combo patterns:

2-2-2 Combos: Three directional bars in a row

2-1-2 Reversal Combo: Two up, inside bar, two down (or reverse)

3-1-2 Broadening Formation: Outside, inside, directional continuation

7. Use Alerts Wisely

Enable alerts for your highest-probability setups only

Don't alert on every pattern type or you'll get overwhelmed

Keep MT5 running to receive alerts (doesn't need to be foreground)

8. Regular Dashboard Review

Scan dashboard every 15-30 minutes during trading session

Look for patterns forming across multiple timeframes on same symbol

Check symbols that weren't showing patterns earlier - conditions change

📈 What Makes This Dashboard Different?

Versus Manual Scanning:

Speed : Analyze 50 pairs in 2 seconds vs. 10 minutes manually

: Analyze 50 pairs in 2 seconds vs. 10 minutes manually Accuracy : Never misidentify a candle type

: Never misidentify a candle type Completeness : Never miss a setup while looking at other charts

: Never miss a setup while looking at other charts Consistency: Same classification logic every time

Versus Generic Scanners:

Strat-Specific : Built FOR Strat traders BY Strat traders

: Built FOR Strat traders BY Strat traders Pattern Recognition : Understands 2-bar combos, not just individual candles

: Understands 2-bar combos, not just individual candles FTFC Integration : Built-in directional bias across timeframes

: Built-in directional bias across timeframes Key Level Context: Shows relative position to critical levels

Versus Similar Indicators:

Multiple Timeframes : 4 analysis TFs + 3 directional TFs = 7 timeframes per symbol

: 4 analysis TFs + 3 directional TFs = 7 timeframes per symbol Interactive Filtering : Change what you're looking for without reopening settings

: Change what you're looking for without reopening settings Comprehensive Patterns : All six common 2-bar Strat patterns included

: All six common 2-bar Strat patterns included Alert System : Never miss a setup even when away from screen

: Never miss a setup even when away from screen Persistent Settings: Filters remain across sessions and chart switches

🎓 Perfect For:

✅ Strat Methodology Traders - Purpose-built for Rob Smith's strategy

✅ Multi-Market Traders - Monitor Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto simultaneously

✅ Part-Time Traders - Alerts ensure you don't miss setups

✅ Systematic Traders - Consistent, objective pattern identification

✅ Learning Traders - On-chart labels help internalize the Strat system

✅ Professional Traders - Handle multiple accounts and asset classes efficiently