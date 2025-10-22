The Strat Dashboard

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The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy

Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis

The Strat Dashboard is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern.

MT5 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153384/

🎯 What is "The Strat"?

The Strat is a revolutionary price action trading strategy developed by Rob Smith that focuses on identifying specific candlestick patterns and their relationships across timeframes. The methodology classifies each candle into numbered categories based on how they interact with previous candles, creating a universal language for reading price action that works on any market, any timeframe, any time.

The Strat Candle Classification System:

  • 1 Bar (Inside Bar): Current candle's high is lower than previous high AND low is higher than previous low - indicates consolidation
  • 2 Bar (Directional Bar): Candle moves in one direction without taking out both previous levels
    • 2U (Up): Higher high and higher low
    • 2D (Down): Lower high and lower low
  • 3 Bar (Outside Bar): Current candle's high is higher than previous high AND low is lower than previous low - indicates expansion and potential reversal

🚀 Key Features & Benefits

✅ Multi-Symbol Monitoring Dashboard

Stop flipping between charts! Monitor 10, 20, or even 30+ currency pairs simultaneously in one organized dashboard. See exactly which symbols are setting up in real-time without missing opportunities.

  • Market Watch Integration: Automatically scans all symbols in your Market Watch window
  • Custom Symbol Lists: Create your own watchlists by entering specific symbols
  • Current Symbol Highlighting: Instantly identify which symbol you're currently viewing

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis

See the complete picture across 4 timeframes at once. Identify where your trading timeframe aligns with higher timeframes for the highest probability setups.

  • Configurable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)
  • Display 2-bar combinations for each timeframe
  • Color-coded candle types for instant recognition
  • Default setup: M5, M15, M30, H1 (customizable to your strategy)

✅ Intelligent Pattern Detection & Filtering

Focus on what matters. Advanced filtering system lets you scan for specific high-probability Strat patterns:

  • 3-1 Pattern: Outside bar followed by inside bar (potential breakout setup)
  • 2-1 Pattern: Directional bar into inside bar (continuation or reversal setup)
  • 2U-2U Pattern: Two consecutive up bars (bullish continuation)
  • 2D-2D Pattern: Two consecutive down bars (bearish continuation)
  • 2U-2D Pattern: Up bar followed by down bar (potential reversal)
  • 2D-2U Pattern: Down bar followed by up bar (potential reversal)

Interactive checkboxes let you toggle patterns on/off instantly - only see the setups you trade!

✅ Full Timeframe Continuity (FTFC) Detection

Trade with the trend across all timeframes. The dashboard automatically identifies when your higher timeframes (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) are all aligned bullish or bearish.

  • Instant visual confirmation of directional alignment
  • Filter to show ONLY symbols with FTFC
  • Increases probability of successful trades
  • Shows current candle color (BULL/BEAR/DOJI) for each monitored timeframe

✅ Key Level Awareness

Know where price is in relation to critical levels. The dashboard displays current price position relative to:

  • Yesterday's High/Low: Daily pivot levels
  • Last Week's High/Low: Weekly structure
  • Last Month's High/Low: Monthly context

Three status indicators:

  • AbvH: Price is above the previous period's high (bullish)
  • BlwL: Price is below the previous period's low (bearish)
  • Rng: Price is within the previous period's range (neutral)

✅ Real-Time Alert System

Never miss a setup again. Configurable alerts notify you the instant a pattern forms:

  • Pop-up alerts on your screen
  • Journal log entries for record-keeping
  • Alerts fire once per bar to avoid spam
  • Only alerts on patterns you've filtered for
  • 24/7 monitoring while the indicator is active

✅ On-Chart Candle Labels

Learn as you trade. Optional candle classification labels appear directly on your current chart:

  • See the Strat numbers above recent candles
  • Color-coded to match the dashboard
  • Configurable lookback period
  • Helps you internalize the classification system
  • Perfect for new Strat traders

✅ Interactive Dashboard

One-click access to any setup. The dashboard isn't just for viewing - it's interactive:

  • Click any symbol to instantly switch to that chart
  • Click any timeframe cell to switch to that symbol AND timeframe
  • Toggle button to show/hide dashboard
  • Alert indicators show which patterns are active
  • Persistent filter settings across sessions

✅ Professional Design & Customization

Make it yours. Fully customizable appearance to match your trading style:

  • Adjustable position (X/Y coordinates)
  • Configurable colors for text, background, highlights
  • Customizable column widths and row heights
  • Font size controls
  • Optional row lines for easier reading
  • Current symbol highlighting

📊 How to Use The Strat Dashboard for Trading

Step 1: Setup Your Scanner

  1. Choose Your Symbols: Enable "Use Market Watch" to scan all symbols you follow, or enter specific pairs in "Symbols List"
  2. Select Timeframes: Configure your 4 analysis timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, M30, H1 for day trading)
  3. Set Candle Direction Timeframes: Choose higher timeframes for FTFC analysis (typically D1, W1, MN1)

Step 2: Filter for Your Setups

Use the interactive checkboxes to filter for patterns you trade:

For Reversal Traders:

  • Enable 3-1 patterns (outside bar into inside bar - classic reversal setup)
  • Enable 2U-2D and 2D-2U (directional change patterns)

For Continuation Traders:

  • Enable 2U-2U (bullish continuation)
  • Enable 2D-2D (bearish continuation)
  • Enable FTFC filter for trend-aligned trades

For Breakout Traders:

  • Enable 3-1 patterns (potential breakout from inside bar)
  • Enable 2-1 patterns (directional bar into consolidation)

Step 3: Scan for Opportunities

The dashboard now shows ONLY symbols meeting your criteria:

  1. Look for Alert Indicators: Blue dots appear next to patterns matching your filters
  2. Check FTFC Status: "YES" indicates all higher timeframes aligned
  3. Review Key Levels: See if price is above high (AbvH), below low (BlwL), or in range (Rng)
  4. Assess Timeframe Alignment: Look across columns to see if patterns align across timeframes

Step 4: Execute Your Trade

  1. Click the Symbol or Pattern: Instantly opens that chart
  2. Confirm the Setup: Use additional Strat principles (combo patterns, key levels, FTFC)
  3. Plan Your Trade: Inside bars (1's) provide clear stop loss levels
  4. Manage Position: Use higher timeframe patterns as targets

Example Trading Scenarios:

Scenario 1: Bullish Reversal Setup

  • Filter: 3-1 pattern enabled
  • Dashboard shows: EURUSD with 3-1 on H1 timeframe
  • FTFC: All higher timeframes are BULL
  • Key Level: Price is BlwL (below yesterday's low - near support)
  • Trade: Look for long entry on break above the inside bar (1) high, stop below the inside bar low

Scenario 2: Bearish Continuation

  • Filter: 2D-2D pattern enabled, FTFC enabled
  • Dashboard shows: GBPUSD with 2D-2D on M30
  • FTFC: YES (all timeframes bearish)
  • Key Level: Price is AbvH on yesterday's range (broken down and retesting)
  • Trade: Short on rejection at resistance, targeting lower key levels

Scenario 3: Breakout Setup

  • Filter: 2-1 pattern enabled
  • Dashboard shows: USDJPY with 2U-1 on M15
  • Following timeframe (M30) shows 2U-2U confirmation
  • FTFC: YES (bullish alignment)
  • Trade: Long on break above inside bar, riding the continuation

    💡 Pro Tips for Maximum Effectiveness

    1. Start with Fewer Patterns

    Don't enable all filters at once. Focus on mastering one or two setups first:

    • Beginners: Start with just 3-1 patterns
    • Intermediate: Add 2-1 patterns
    • Advanced: Use combinations with FTFC filter

    2. Match Timeframes to Your Trading Style

    • Scalpers: M1, M5, M15, M30
    • Day Traders: M5, M15, M30, H1
    • Swing Traders: H1, H4, D1, W1
    • Position Traders: D1, W1, MN1

    3. Use FTFC Filter for Higher Probability

    Enable the FTFC checkbox when you only want to trade WITH the larger trend. This dramatically increases win rate but reduces number of setups.

    4. Combine with Key Levels

    The dashboard shows if price is above/below key levels. Best setups often occur at these areas:

    • Look for reversals when price is BlwL or AbvH (extended from range)
    • Look for continuations when price is Rng (consolidating before next move)

    5. Set Up Multiple Chart Layouts

    Create different chart templates with different filter combinations:

    • Layout 1: Reversal hunting (3-1, 2U-2D, 2D-2U)
    • Layout 2: Continuation trading (2U-2U, 2D-2D, FTFC enabled)
    • Layout 3: Breakout setups (2-1 patterns only)

    6. Learn the Strat Combos

    Once you're comfortable with 2-bar patterns, study Rob Smith's combo patterns:

    • 2-2-2 Combos: Three directional bars in a row
    • 2-1-2 Reversal Combo: Two up, inside bar, two down (or reverse)
    • 3-1-2 Broadening Formation: Outside, inside, directional continuation

    7. Use Alerts Wisely

    • Enable alerts for your highest-probability setups only
    • Don't alert on every pattern type or you'll get overwhelmed
    • Keep MT5 running to receive alerts (doesn't need to be foreground)

    8. Regular Dashboard Review

    • Scan dashboard every 15-30 minutes during trading session
    • Look for patterns forming across multiple timeframes on same symbol
    • Check symbols that weren't showing patterns earlier - conditions change

    📈 What Makes This Dashboard Different?

    Versus Manual Scanning:

    • Speed: Analyze 50 pairs in 2 seconds vs. 10 minutes manually
    • Accuracy: Never misidentify a candle type
    • Completeness: Never miss a setup while looking at other charts
    • Consistency: Same classification logic every time

    Versus Generic Scanners:

    • Strat-Specific: Built FOR Strat traders BY Strat traders
    • Pattern Recognition: Understands 2-bar combos, not just individual candles
    • FTFC Integration: Built-in directional bias across timeframes
    • Key Level Context: Shows relative position to critical levels

    Versus Similar Indicators:

    • Multiple Timeframes: 4 analysis TFs + 3 directional TFs = 7 timeframes per symbol
    • Interactive Filtering: Change what you're looking for without reopening settings
    • Comprehensive Patterns: All six common 2-bar Strat patterns included
    • Alert System: Never miss a setup even when away from screen
    • Persistent Settings: Filters remain across sessions and chart switches

    🎓 Perfect For:

    Strat Methodology Traders - Purpose-built for Rob Smith's strategy
    Multi-Market Traders - Monitor Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto simultaneously
    Part-Time Traders - Alerts ensure you don't miss setups
    Systematic Traders - Consistent, objective pattern identification
    Learning Traders - On-chart labels help internalize the Strat system
    Professional Traders - Handle multiple accounts and asset classes efficiently


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    Filter:
    MP_mpap
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    MP_mpap 2026.03.06 09:10 
     

    I would truly like to write a better review, but unfortunately the dashboard feels hastily built and has several issues that need to be addressed in future versions. I will not go into detailed technical feedback, as these are matters that should be reviewed and improved by the developer. I would normally rate this with 1 star, but I am giving 2 stars with the hope that once improvements are made, I will be happy to revise my review. In its current state, I will not be using the dashboard at all.

    Update:

    Thank you for your response.

    My review reflects my professional assessment as a paying client. Product evaluations are based on functionality, reliability, usability, and overall execution quality. In its current version, the dashboard does not meet the standards required for professional trading use.

    Providing detailed technical diagnostics is not the responsibility of customers but of the product development and quality assurance process. My role is to evaluate the end-user experience, which is what the review reflects.

    Should future versions demonstrate substantial improvements in performance, stability, and design maturity, I will reassess my rating accordingly.

    I wish you success in further development.

    Lee Samson
    73342
    Reply from developer Lee Samson 2026.03.06 09:46
    Would be good if instead of leaving a useless review you actually told the developer what you THOUGHT was wrong and twhat the 100s of other users have not had any issues with. 99% of the time what people think are issues turns out to be user error ;)
    Reply to review