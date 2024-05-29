Spread highlighter

This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol.

This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high.


Inputs:


Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number


Display minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread


Automatically adjust to the extremes -20%: if true the indicator windows vertical scale will be automatically fixed

(Note: to disable it, you need to set it false AND to disable fixed minimum and maximum in the scale tab.)


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Professional Session Boxes – Multi-Market Trading Sessions Indicator Transform your trading charts from confusing price action to clear, actionable market sessions. Join hundreds of successful traders already using Professional Session Boxes , the ultimate MT5 session indicator , to time their entries perfectly. Transform Your Trading with Color-Coded Market Sessions Never miss a trading opportunity again! This professional-grade Forex volatility tool automatically highlights the most important
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Francesco Krebs
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Francesco Krebs 2024.08.07 21:45 
 

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Jonathan Daniel Marion
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Reply from developer Jonathan Daniel Marion 2024.08.07 21:46
Thank you for your share.
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