DailySessions

4.67

The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.


Reviews 7
John Paul
33
John Paul 2024.02.03 14:34 
 

Works exactly as expected, great job, thank you

Vogelio
84
Vogelio 2024.02.03 00:35 
 

Herramienta sencilla, pero muy práctica. Muchas gracias por compartir tu trabajo.

PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2023.12.02 01:41 
 

Very good and clean on the chart, the ability to choose your session times and colors are awesome. Thank you

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level. It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
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The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
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Davide Zunino
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The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify time sessions  in format hh:mm and  the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
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AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
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This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
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This Expert Advisor doesn't use Grid, but it use a simple strategy, buy when the price goes over an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed under the moving average, sell when  price goes under an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed above. There are few input parameters to optimize, in comments you'll find some setting files to download from optimizations that I've made (Broker Activtrades). I advise you to test with your broker because the dat
Indices ETH RTH
Davide Zunino
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This indicator is for trading indices. The RTH sessions (regular trading hours) where the underlying cash market is open are distinguished from ETH: for example for the American indices from 9:30 to 16:15 East Coast (New York) time, while for the Dax from 09:00 to 17:35 CET. For the ETH session (outside RTH) the Fibonacci levels are plotted, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums. Also for the RTH session the Fibonacci levels are graphed, as
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John Paul
33
John Paul 2024.02.03 14:34 
 

Works exactly as expected, great job, thank you

Vogelio
84
Vogelio 2024.02.03 00:35 
 

Herramienta sencilla, pero muy práctica. Muchas gracias por compartir tu trabajo.

PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2023.12.02 01:41 
 

Very good and clean on the chart, the ability to choose your session times and colors are awesome. Thank you

Pablo88888
200
Pablo88888 2023.10.23 21:15 
 

Muy práctico, gracias

Eigo Matsumoto
18
Eigo Matsumoto 2023.07.09 09:29 
 

このインジを入れて時間足を変更するとオブジェクト（斜めライン）が消えます。 If you change the time leg with this indicator in place, the object (diagonal line) will disappear.

spectrus
114
spectrus 2023.01.12 00:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2023.01.07 12:30 
 

thank you

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