Panda Pro Spread
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 March 2023
This indicator displays the spread with extra options
Simple and easy to use and fully customisable:
- View as Pips or Pipettes
- Chart symbol can be hidden
- Text display can be changed
- Change colour and text styles
- Add or hide a decimal point
- Spacing options between inputs
- Default screen positions
- Screen position inputs
Pro version includes:
- Drag and drop box on the screen
- Add an alert when the spread is too high
- Alert colours for text and text box changeable
How to use
1. Simply use the default settings; or
2. Choose to show pips or pipettes;
3. Add alarm and change colours;
4. Choose to display symbol, text or decimal;
5. Choose where to place it on the screen;
7. To drag and drop double click box and grab top left corner;
6. Save settings or save on a template.