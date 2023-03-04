Panda Pro Spread

This indicator displays the spread with extra options

Simple and easy to use and fully customisable:
  • View as Pips or Pipettes
  • Chart symbol can be hidden
  • Text display can be changed
  • Change colour and text styles
  • Add or hide a decimal point
  • Spacing options between inputs
  • Default screen positions
  • Screen position inputs

Pro version includes:
  • Drag and drop box on the screen
  • Add an alert when the spread is too high
  • Alert colours for text and text box changeable

How to use
1. Simply use the default settings; or
2. Choose to show pips or pipettes;
3. Add alarm and change colours;
4. Choose to display symbol, text or decimal;
5. Choose where to place it on the screen;
7. To drag and drop double click box and grab top left corner;
6. Save settings or save on a template.



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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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