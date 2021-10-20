MiniCandles

This indicator is a very simple indicator that draws candlesticks on a chart.

However, it is possible to draw not only on the main chart but also on several sub-charts.

In addition,it is possible to draw different symbols and timeframes from the main chart.

features.

1. any symbols

2. any timeframes

3. two candle type(normal and heikin ashi)

4. many candle colors(intersection with ma_1)

5. pivot line (ver1.2)

In case of positive candle,

FULL : change color if low is over ma_1

PARTIAL : change color if high is over ma_1

--------------

To draw on a sub chart, you need 3 steps

1. add a sub window type indicator (ex macd)

2. drop down candles_m onto macd

3. remove macd





Try out feel free style charts.

==========================

In version 1.2, added pivot lines to increase visibility on small charts