MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 26 July 2024
- Activations: 20
AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines"
TWO TYPES OF ALERTS --> 1)WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE 2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED
If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the" Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals.
You will be able to see how i am evaluating setups and how i manage my trades. You can send me a DM and i will give you access to the service.
You don't get one more useless indicator. You get a complete Trading Strategy with Proven Results.
New Features:
Alerts when price hits Supply/Demand Zone
Alerts when a new Supply/Demand Zone is created
Push notifications alerts
Zone width labels in pips
One more timeframe on MTF. So now instead of 2 timeframes above the current you will be able to see 3 timeframes above the current
Buttons to enable/disable the Alerts/Zones/MTF functions
Remove emotions from your trading.
Advantages You Get :
Objectify your trading entries.
Elevate your profits taking high probability setups.
Save time from drawing zones.
Trade financial markets like a professional.
Instant multitimeframe analysis of any market.
The Blue and Red Rectangles are the Supply and Demand Zone of the Current Timeframe.
What You See On Chart?
The Dotted Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 1st Timeframe above Current.
The Solid Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 2nd Timeframe above Current.
Also you have the possibility to see the Supply and Demand zones from 3rd Timeframe above Current.
You can change the rectangle's color and the Style/Width of the lines from Indicator's Input Parameters.
No,this indicator is not just an enhancement of the preexisting free indicator.
Is This indicator The Same With Other Supply and Demand Indicators?
The way that this indicator creates the zones is different from all the other supply and demand indicators of the market.
It is a completely new tool. You can check the photos below.
1. MTF Automated SD Zones indicator is multitimeframe indicator. From the current chart you can see the zones of the two upper timeframes.For example if your current chart is 1hr you can see the Supply/Demand zones of 4hr and daily timeframes.
Main Differences from other Supply and Demand Indicators:
2. The algorithm is completely new and it was created from scratch. You can see zones that are not even drawn with other indicators.The zones are more accurate and you can find better entry points.
3. All zones are being created dynamically according to the price action of the market. That means that zones are changing their width according to market dynamics.
4. It is designed by professional trader for newbies and experienced traders that want to take their trading to the next level.
If you need any further information on how to use this indicator to take your trading to the next level i would be glad to help you.
All you have to do is to send me a Personal Message on my Profile.
This is an incredibly powerful, accurate, and insightful indicator. It functions without any issues on my laptop, and my very slow tablet. The alerts are always timely, and compared to other Supply and Demand indicators, this one draws zones that would otherwise be missed. Did I mention it's accurate? Price reacts to these zones, its crazy. I also emailed the author with some questions, and they wrote back within a very short amount of time. The support offered for this indicator is infinite. There is also a 71 page thread (that spans back for 4 years) on forexfactory with screenshots of its performance, as well as a video course for how to use this already intuitive indicator. Im really happy with this purchase, it is a MUST HAVE for every Supply and Demand trader. Many thanks to the author for his hard work, his ability and talent to teach, as well as his emotional support for his fellow traders and customers. Mentorship is offered as well (email him for details). There really isnt any more that could be asked for, this is the real deal. The description quality and completeness here on MQL5 discloses all of the functions. After closing and reopening my MT5 on both devices maybe 20+ times the indicator has not failed once, therefore I can confidently say its reliable. It's more than usable, its straight forward Supply and Demand zones without any frills or unnecessary confusing addons. Again, the support ive received, and the support ive seen others receive from the forum makes me want to get a "HPZ Trading" tattoo on my forehead, that's how awesome it is. What are you waiting for? Get this indicator today.