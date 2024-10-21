Simple Open Market Session EA
- Indicators
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Edwin Musaki MutieI have a deep love for coding and a passion for solving complex problems through technology. Constantly driven by the desire to learn and improve, I enjoy exploring new challenges and developing innovative solutions. Coding is not just my skill, it's my craft, and I take pride in building systems
- Version: 1.0
The Simple Market Sessions Indicator helps traders visualize the current status of major forex market sessions: Asian, London, New York, and Sydney. It shows whether each market is Open, Active (based on volume), or Closed directly on the chart. With customizable session times and a volume threshold, this tool helps traders monitor session activity and volume strength, making it easier to decide the best times to trade.
Key features:
- Displays status: Open, Active (High Volume), or Closed
- Customizable market session times (GMT+3)
- Volume threshold for market activity
- Clear labels for quick market session overview