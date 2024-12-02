Daily Session Separators and HighsLows
- Indicators
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Jacobus Nicolaas Van StadenAs a seasoned technical trader and developer, operating under the alias **Curious Trader Mindset**, I bring a wealth of experience and precision to the world of algorithmic trading. With a deep understanding of financial markets and a passion for creating innovative trading solutions, I specialize
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 7 April 2025
Overview
The Daily Session Separator indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by clearly marking daily trading sessions on your chart. It helps traders visualize daily boundaries, session highs and lows, and essential day-specific data to make informed decisions. With its seamless integration into any chart and dynamic adaptability, this indicator is a must-have for traders who rely on precision and clarity.
Key Features
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Daily Session Separators
- Automatically adds vertical separators at midnight to clearly define daily trading sessions.
- Supports both NY time and Server time, ensuring flexibility for different trading strategies.
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Dynamic Day Labels
- Displays the day of the week between daily separators.
- Labels are intelligently positioned to avoid overlap and maintain chart clarity, especially for special cases like Fridays and Sundays.
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Daily High/Low Trendlines
- Marks the highest and lowest prices for each trading day using trendlines.
- Extends trendlines to the next midnight separator, allowing traders to monitor key levels throughout the day.
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Zoom and Price Scale Adaptation
- Automatically adjusts separators, labels, and trendlines when the user zooms in/out or scales the price on the chart.
- Ensures that the indicator always maintains its optimal appearance, no matter how the chart is modified.
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Customizable Settings
- Separator color, width, and style to match your chart theme.
- High/Low trendline color and width for enhanced visibility.
- Font size and position adjustments for day labels.
- Configurable lookback period (WeeksBack) to analyze historical sessions.
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Informative Chart Comments
- Displays critical information on the chart, such as:
- Whether the user is currently viewing NY time or Server time.
- The server's timezone offset.
- The chart's current zoom level and price range.
- Trendline color and thickness for easy customization.
- Displays critical information on the chart, such as:
How It Helps the User
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Enhanced Clarity and Organization
- Clearly see where each trading day begins and ends, reducing confusion about session boundaries.
- Quickly identify the high and low points of each day for effective support and resistance analysis.
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Strategic Trading
- Use the daily highs and lows to identify key breakout or reversal zones.
- Combine session separators with your existing indicators for multi-timeframe analysis.
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Adaptability Across Timezones
- Whether you're trading during New York sessions or your broker's server time, the indicator adapts to your needs, ensuring accurate session markings.
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Save Time and Effort
- Eliminate manual plotting of daily boundaries and price levels. The indicator does the work for you, freeing up your time to focus on strategy and execution.
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Professional Presentation
- With its sleek design and real-time adaptability, this indicator gives your charts a professional look, aiding not only in analysis but also in presentations or trading education.
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Versatile Application
- Suitable for all trading styles, whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor.
Who Is It For?
This indicator is ideal for:
- Forex, Commodities, and Indices Traders who need precise daily boundaries for their analysis.
- Intraday and Day Traders who rely on session highs and lows to identify key trading levels.
- Traders Using NY Time or Server Time looking for a flexible solution that adapts to their preferred trading hours.
- Traders Seeking Automation to save time on routine chart setup.
Customization Options
- Separator Style: Adjust color, width, and line style.
- Label Font Size and Position: Ensure perfect readability.
- High/Low Trendlines: Modify color and width to fit your chart theme.
- Timezone Settings: Switch between NY time and Server time with ease.
- Lookback Period: Configure how far back the indicator should analyze historical data.
Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Works on demo and live accounts.
- Asset Classes: Suitable for Forex, Commodities, Indices, and more.
- Chart Timeframes: Works on all timeframes, especially M1 to H1 for intraday traders.
Benefits
- Simplifies your chart analysis with clear daily session boundaries.
- Helps you identify critical levels of daily highs and lows for precision trading.
- Adapts dynamically to chart changes, saving you the hassle of manual adjustments.
- Enhances your chart's professionalism with visually appealing separators and labels.
Great work, awesome explanation of new features. Very good indicator. Thanks