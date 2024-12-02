Daily Session Separators and HighsLows

4.75

Overview

The Daily Session Separator indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by clearly marking daily trading sessions on your chart. It helps traders visualize daily boundaries, session highs and lows, and essential day-specific data to make informed decisions. With its seamless integration into any chart and dynamic adaptability, this indicator is a must-have for traders who rely on precision and clarity.

Key Features

  1. Daily Session Separators

    • Automatically adds vertical separators at midnight to clearly define daily trading sessions.
    • Supports both NY time and Server time, ensuring flexibility for different trading strategies.

  2. Dynamic Day Labels

    • Displays the day of the week between daily separators.
    • Labels are intelligently positioned to avoid overlap and maintain chart clarity, especially for special cases like Fridays and Sundays.

  3. Daily High/Low Trendlines

    • Marks the highest and lowest prices for each trading day using trendlines.
    • Extends trendlines to the next midnight separator, allowing traders to monitor key levels throughout the day.

  4. Zoom and Price Scale Adaptation

    • Automatically adjusts separators, labels, and trendlines when the user zooms in/out or scales the price on the chart.
    • Ensures that the indicator always maintains its optimal appearance, no matter how the chart is modified.

  5. Customizable Settings

    • Separator color, width, and style to match your chart theme.
    • High/Low trendline color and width for enhanced visibility.
    • Font size and position adjustments for day labels.
    • Configurable lookback period (WeeksBack) to analyze historical sessions.

  6. Informative Chart Comments

    • Displays critical information on the chart, such as:
      • Whether the user is currently viewing NY time or Server time.
      • The server's timezone offset.
      • The chart's current zoom level and price range.
      • Trendline color and thickness for easy customization.

How It Helps the User

  1. Enhanced Clarity and Organization

    • Clearly see where each trading day begins and ends, reducing confusion about session boundaries.
    • Quickly identify the high and low points of each day for effective support and resistance analysis.

  2. Strategic Trading

    • Use the daily highs and lows to identify key breakout or reversal zones.
    • Combine session separators with your existing indicators for multi-timeframe analysis.

  3. Adaptability Across Timezones

    • Whether you're trading during New York sessions or your broker's server time, the indicator adapts to your needs, ensuring accurate session markings.

  4. Save Time and Effort

    • Eliminate manual plotting of daily boundaries and price levels. The indicator does the work for you, freeing up your time to focus on strategy and execution.

  5. Professional Presentation

    • With its sleek design and real-time adaptability, this indicator gives your charts a professional look, aiding not only in analysis but also in presentations or trading education.

  6. Versatile Application

    • Suitable for all trading styles, whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor.

Who Is It For?

This indicator is ideal for:

  • Forex, Commodities, and Indices Traders who need precise daily boundaries for their analysis.
  • Intraday and Day Traders who rely on session highs and lows to identify key trading levels.
  • Traders Using NY Time or Server Time looking for a flexible solution that adapts to their preferred trading hours.
  • Traders Seeking Automation to save time on routine chart setup.

Customization Options

  • Separator Style: Adjust color, width, and line style.
  • Label Font Size and Position: Ensure perfect readability.
  • High/Low Trendlines: Modify color and width to fit your chart theme.
  • Timezone Settings: Switch between NY time and Server time with ease.
  • Lookback Period: Configure how far back the indicator should analyze historical data.

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Works on demo and live accounts.
  • Asset Classes: Suitable for Forex, Commodities, Indices, and more.
  • Chart Timeframes: Works on all timeframes, especially M1 to H1 for intraday traders.

Benefits

  • Simplifies your chart analysis with clear daily session boundaries.
  • Helps you identify critical levels of daily highs and lows for precision trading.
  • Adapts dynamically to chart changes, saving you the hassle of manual adjustments.
  • Enhances your chart's professionalism with visually appealing separators and labels.


Reviews 4
PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2025.09.04 20:20 
 

Great work, awesome explanation of new features. Very good indicator. Thanks

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:19 
 

great product

harveybillions
27
harveybillions 2025.04.05 12:54 
 

Great indicator!

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Indicators
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Indicators
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SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
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Indicators
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Crystal Quantum Pro
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Indicators
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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Asia Range STDV  I ndicator This Indicator is designed not only to identify the Asia session trading range and Standard Deviation levels but also to assist traders in creating a systematic entry and exit strategy based on the higher timeframe daily trend . The indicator supports both bullish and bearish scenarios, allowing traders to focus on key moments when the Asia range's high or low is "swept" (broken) in line with the confirmed trend. Strategy Overview: 1. Confirming the Daily Trend (Bul
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Positions Risk Analyzer Utility The Trade Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for real-time monitoring of your trading performance directly on the chart. It provides insights into: Total Open Positions : Number of active trades. Potential Profit (TP) : Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit. Potential Loss (SL) : Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered. Floating Profit/Loss : Real-time net profit or loss of all open trades. This utility dynamically updates its calculation
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PrinceJoe O
84
PrinceJoe O 2025.09.04 20:20 
 

Great work, awesome explanation of new features. Very good indicator. Thanks

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:19 
 

great product

TopTactics
31
TopTactics 2025.04.25 19:00 
 

Not Afraid 2say that this is 1 of the BEST FREE Tools available on MT5 & yet can only give " 4z " across the board as explained in the Comments Section.

harveybillions
27
harveybillions 2025.04.05 12:54 
 

Great indicator!

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