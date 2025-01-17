Haven Volume Profile

4.4

Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades.

Main features:

  • Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels
  • Value Area definition (area of increased activity) with a customizable volume percentage, helping to more accurately assess trading ranges
  • Support for both tick and real volume for different market types and trading strategies
  • Flexible calculation period setting (number of days), allowing you to adapt the tool to any time frame
  • Automatic adaptation to both light and dark terminal themes for better user interface perception
  • Clear level visualization with customizable style and color for easy graph analysis and quick decision-making

The indicator is ideal for identifying important price levels and consolidation zones, helping traders make more informed trading decisions. Using Haven Volume Profile helps reduce risks and increase profits through more accurate volume and market dynamics analysis.

Reviews 9
Evgeniy Grebenuik
1084
Evgeniy Grebenuik 2025.07.06 11:24 
 

Теперь индикатор работает корректно. Спасибо!

Zig Zag
19
Zig Zag 2025.06.17 17:49 
 

Автор респект! Очень удобный индикатор, и не загромождает график. Гибкость настроек. Так же есть обратная связь.

Ting Su
118
Ting Su 2025.05.16 07:41 
 

请问可以提供指标源码吗？

