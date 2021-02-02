PnFxo
- Indicators
-
Stanislav KorotkyTrading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
New:
- Version: 1.0
This is a bufferless indicator which can display classical X and O columns if applied on custom symbol charts built by Point-And-Figure-like generator PointFigureKagiCharts or its DEMO.
The indicator will enforce a fixed price-scale on the chart to make sure the marks keep correct aspect ratio. The marks are shown only if the chart time-scale is large enough to hold them in the space allocated per bar (if the horizontal scale is one of 3 smallest ones, the indicator draws nothing and outputs a warning in the log).
The indicator should be applied only to charts representing custom symbols with Point-And-Figure bar structures. It will not work on standard charts.
Parameters
- Transparency - transparency of the drawings over chart, 255 - opaque, 0 - glassy;
- Renderer - AA or WU, as implemented in MQ's standard library's Canvas class;
- ColorUpX - color for Xs on bullish bars, green by default;
- ColorDownO - color for Os on bearish bars, red by default;