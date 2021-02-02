This is a bufferless indicator which can display classical X and O columns if applied on custom symbol charts built by Point-And-Figure-like generator PointFigureKagiCharts or its DEMO.

The indicator will enforce a fixed price-scale on the chart to make sure the marks keep correct aspect ratio. The marks are shown only if the chart time-scale is large enough to hold them in the space allocated per bar (if the horizontal scale is one of 3 smallest ones, the indicator draws nothing and outputs a warning in the log).