Tick Chart Monitor MT5

Tick Chart Monitor with countdown tick volume and easy to change tick size without going back to main chart. This work with Tick Chart Generator, which are available for download from the MQL5 Market:

Tick chart generator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79763

NOTE: Custom symbols on MT5 are not directly tradable. This is by Metatrader5 design. If you want to place trades directly on the custom symbol generated by this product, you will either need a trade panel that offers this functionality or you will need to place trades on the tradable symbol that is used to create the custom chart.





