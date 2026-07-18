NHS Risk Manager Pro

NHS Risk Manager PRO

NHS Risk Manager PRO is a professional trade-management and risk-control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: protect the account first, execute with precision second. At its center is a dedicated prop-firm compliance framework that tracks the rules that actually get funded accounts disqualified — daily drawdown, total drawdown, profit targets, and minimum trading days — and enforces them automatically instead of relying on the trader to remember them mid-session.

The EA combines manual execution tools, advanced protective controls, automation modules, performance tracking, and workspace customization in one integrated dashboard. It is suitable for discretionary traders, active intraday traders, disciplined rule-based traders, and especially prop-firm challenge and funded traders who need continuous, automatic enforcement of account rules rather than manual self-policing.

Who it is for

This version is designed for traders who want more than basic order placement. It is especially useful when you need professional control over entries, exits, risk exposure, time-based rules, session restrictions, news protection, staged profit-taking, and account-level discipline directly from the chart — and it is purpose-built for traders running prop firm evaluations or funded accounts where breaching a single drawdown rule can end the challenge instantly.

Prop Firm Compliance — the core of PRO

Prop firm rules are unforgiving: one missed daily-drawdown breach or one rule violation on a slow, distracted day can cost an entire funded account. NHS Risk Manager PRO is built to stand between the trader and that outcome.

  • Dedicated Prop Compliance panel tracking profit target, total drawdown, daily drawdown, and minimum trading-day requirements live on the dashboard — no manual spreadsheet tracking required
  • Configurable profit target as a percentage of starting balance, so progress toward passing a challenge is visible at a glance
  • Configurable maximum total drawdown rule, matched to the specific firm's requirement
  • Configurable daily drawdown rule, tracked independently from the general daily loss limit for firms with stricter same-day rules
  • Minimum trading-day counter so traders can confirm eligibility before requesting a payout or evaluation review
  • Auto-detected or manually set starting balance to match the exact terms of the challenge or funded account
  • Hard equity kill switch that closes all positions and permanently locks trading once a critical equity threshold is breached — the failsafe against a single catastrophic move ending an account
  • Advanced portfolio drawdown protection with configurable equity/balance percentage thresholds, absolute-dollar thresholds, cooldown periods, and a choice of automated actions (close positions, block new trades, or both) when a threshold is hit
  • Daily and weekly loss limits in percentage or account currency, enforced independently of the prop-specific drawdown rules, for traders who want a second layer of discipline
  • Persistent state across restarts — drawdown baselines, hard-kill status, and daily/weekly starting balances are saved and reloaded automatically, so protection does not reset or weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge

Because these rules are enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, PRO is built to reduce the single most common way funded accounts are lost: a rule breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Execution and trade-planning tools

  • Click-to-place planning lines for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and entry preparation directly on the chart
  • Market, limit, and stop order workflow from the dashboard
  • Automatic lot sizing by risk percentage or fixed-lot mode
  • Fixed reward-to-risk workflow with optional RR lock so target distance can track stop adjustments
  • Drag-and-adjust chart execution for faster manual trade preparation
  • Zone shading and line labels for clearer visual planning of risk and reward
  • Break-even management with configurable buffer
  • Partial close tools for scaling out of positions with more control
  • Trade expiry in bars for time-limiting managed trades and pending exposure
  • Individual trade exit handling so each trade can keep its own protective structure

Advanced risk protection

  • Maximum spread filter to block entries in poor execution conditions
  • Maximum open-trade limit to control total account exposure
  • Pending-order cancellation on drawdown breach for stricter protection during stress conditions
  • Session filter to allow or block new entries outside selected broker-time hours
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit support for traders who prefer hidden protective levels
  • Optional fallback broker Stop Loss when virtual-stop mode is used

Automation and advanced management

  • Single trailing stop for straightforward trade protection
  • Multi-level trailing with staged activation thresholds and different trail distances
  • Multi-level take-profit ladder with up to five profit targets and per-level close percentages
  • Multi-level stop management with staged risk handling and partial reduction logic
  • ATR-based stop and target calculations for volatility-adjusted trade planning
  • ATR-assisted automation controls for traders who prefer adaptive rather than fixed-distance logic
  • Virtual pending orders for broker-invisible limit or stop style execution managed by the EA
  • OCO pairing support so one pending setup can cancel the other automatically when triggered
  • Time-exit engine for scheduled closing rules by day, time, scope, and trade filter — useful for firms that require flat positions before weekends or specific hours
  • Warning and weekend protection options for time-based exit workflows

News, alerts, and execution control

  • MT5 calendar news filter with impact filtering and configurable blocking windows — helpful for firms that restrict trading around high-impact news
  • Currency-specific news monitoring for more focused filtering
  • Pre-news trade close option before selected high-impact events
  • Alert support for important management events such as trade actions, expiry, and break-even events
  • Keyboard hotkeys for faster buy, sell, break-even, trailing, partial-close, close-all, and reverse actions

Statistics and professional workflow support

  • Live trade statistics for open positions and active account awareness
  • Historical trade statistics with date-based review workflow
  • CSV journal export for external review and record-keeping — useful for firms that request trading history documentation
  • Equity and drawdown monitoring directly on the dashboard
  • Session boundary lines for Tokyo, London, and New York timing reference
  • Custom session overlay for trader-defined session windows

Dashboard and workspace design

  • Full multi-tab dashboard layout covering trade, setup, automation, theme, statistics, risk, time, and trade-management views
  • Lite mode inside the PRO build for a more compact workflow when needed
  • Multiple visual themes including Gold, Dark Night, Light Mode, Ocean Blue, and Forest Green
  • Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments
  • Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button
  • Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow
  • Detachable floating tabs for traders who want to separate key sections of the dashboard
  • DPI-aware scaling for more consistent visibility across different screen setups

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Risk Manager PRO performs its protective functions — drawdown monitoring, the hard equity kill switch, daily/weekly loss limits, trailing, multi-TP, time-exit, and news-filter enforcement — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any rule, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

  • A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk
  • If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of the automated protections (drawdown enforcement, kill switch, trailing, time-exit, news filter) are active during that period
  • Prop-firm rule enforcement, in particular, depends on continuous monitoring — a disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a rule breach goes undetected and unprotected until the terminal reconnects
  • Traders intending to rely on this EA for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access

Important notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Built as a trade-management and risk-control utility, not as a signal seller or profit guarantee
  • Does not guarantee passing any specific prop firm's evaluation; the Prop Compliance panel is a monitoring and enforcement aid based on the rules the trader configures, and it is the trader's responsibility to match those settings to the exact rules of their firm
  • Advanced features should be tested carefully on a demo account before live use
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Ian Nganga Comba
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Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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