G Labs Trade Manager Mt5

G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 5. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, news filter, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools.


One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a black-box signal or automated strategy.


Trade tab


Four risk modes: percent of balance, percent of equity, fixed dollar risk, or fixed lot size. Risk presets and quick risk-reward presets. Up to four partial profit levels that move with take profit when risk-reward lock is enabled. Breakeven and trailing stop with eight trailing modes including fixed pips, ATR, moving average, candle, parabolic SAR, fractal, risk-based steps, and profit percentage. Visual trade block on chart: entry, stop, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and partial levels with shaded risk zone. Live bid and ask with spread indicator. Pre-trade status shows ready or blocked when spread is too wide or daily limits are hit. ATR, pip value, and margin displayed before entry.


Positions tab


Open trades list with profit, pips, duration, and quick actions: manage, breakeven, half close, full close. Pending orders with modify and delete. Chart envelopes at entry price — click to load a position or pending order into the visual lines. Summary: total P/L, win rate, profit factor, average win versus loss.


Tools tab


Bulk actions: close buys, close sells, close winners, close losers, delete pendings, reverse all. Basket tools: combined breakeven line, close-by for hedged positions, hedge box on chart. Grid orders with configurable distance, count, and lot scaling. Optional close all at a set server time.


News, alerts, and stats


Built-in economic calendar with filters and optional chart markers. News filter blocks new trades around high-impact events. Price alerts and task scheduler for timed actions. Statistics tab: win rate, profit factor, expectancy, maximum drawdown, streaks, best and worst trades, export to CSV.


Currency strength meter


Relative strength for major currencies, selected crypto, and metals sorted strongest to weakest. Proportional bars for quick comparison. Planning aid only — not a standalone trade signal.


Other features


OCO breakout: draw a range, place paired orders, opposite side cancels when one fills. Stealth stop and take profit option closes at your levels without sending those prices to the broker — expert must stay running. Hotkeys for buy, sell, close all, breakeven, flip direction, and more. Push, email, sound, and screenshot notifications. Three profile slots to save risk configurations. Optional London, New York, and Tokyo session boxes on chart.


Requirements


MetaTrader 5. AutoTrading enabled when you want the panel to execute or manage orders.


Important


This product does not guarantee profits. Stealth stop and take profit rely on the expert running continuously — if the terminal closes or the EA is removed, virtual levels will not execute unless you use standard broker stops. Test on demo before live use.


Keywords


trade manager, risk calculator, position management, visual trading, partial close, trailing stop, breakeven, grid, OCO, news calendar, currency strength, MetaTrader 5, G-Labs


G-Labs Trade Manager is a trading utility. It does not provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.


What's New — Version 4.0


Redesigned panel UI with pure chart rendering — no external image dependencies.


Eight trailing stop modes including ATR, MA, candle, parabolic SAR, and fractal.


Built-in economic calendar and news filter with configurable pre and post-event windows.


Currency strength meter for majors, crypto, and metals with broker symbol auto-discovery.


OCO breakout tool with automatic opposite-side cancellation.


Stealth stop and take profit, four partial-close levels, and risk-reward lock on visual lines.


Statistics dashboard with CSV export and three saved risk profiles.

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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