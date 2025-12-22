Turn Your Phone Into a Remote Trading Terminal

Equity Tracker MT5 is a professional monitoring tool that sends real-time notifications about every trade, risk event, and account milestone directly to your Telegram or Discord.

Stop checking your phone every few minutes. Stop worrying about hidden drawdowns. Let the EA watch your account for you — automatically.

This EA does NOT open, close, or manage trades. It is 100% safe and purely for monitoring.

Why Traders Love It

Instant alerts for trades, risks, and account changes

Detect VPS crashes or terminal freezes with Heartbeat

Monitor multiple EAs — all from one simple chart

Lightweight, fast, and safe for any trading system

Perfect for Prop Firm Traders

Protect your challenge account with automated monitoring:

Daily Drawdown Alerts: Get warned before violating your max loss rules.

Get warned before violating your max loss rules. Profit Target Pings: Know instantly when you pass Phase 1 or Phase 2.

Know instantly when you pass Phase 1 or Phase 2. Risk Watchdog: Ensure your EAs respect SL, lot sizes, and prop-firm risk parameters.

Multi-Channel Notifications

Telegram + Discord: Send alerts to either platform — or both simultaneously.

Send alerts to either platform — or both simultaneously. Instant Delivery: Messages are sent immediately via WebRequest.

Messages are sent immediately via WebRequest. Visual Context: Optionally attach chart Screenshots to trade and risk events.

Risk & Safety Monitoring

Custom Drawdown Alerts: Get notified on any equity drop percentage.

Get notified on any equity drop percentage. Margin Warnings: Stay safe when free margin reaches critical levels.

Stay safe when free margin reaches critical levels. Heartbeat Monitor: Receive periodic “I’m Alive” messages to confirm your VPS is running.

If heartbeats stop, you immediately know MT5 froze, crashed, or lost power.

Automated Profit Reports

Hourly / Daily / Weekly: Receive scheduled PnL summaries automatically.

Receive scheduled PnL summaries automatically. Chart Overlay: View today’s profit directly in your chart corner.

Launch Pricing

Current Price: $59 USD (Limited Intro Offer)

After the first 20 sales, the price increases to $79 USD. Secure your license now.

Quick Setup (2 Minutes)

1. Telegram

Create a bot with @BotFather

Copy your Bot Token

Send any message to your bot

Visit:

https://api.telegram.org/botYOUR_TOKEN/getUpdates

Copy your Chat ID from the page

from the page Paste Token + Chat ID into the EA

2. Discord

Create a Webhook inside your channel

inside your channel Paste the Webhook URL into the EA

3. Enable WebRequests

MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

Add: https://api.telegram.org https://discord.com



Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA open trades?

No. It only monitors and sends alerts.

Does it work with other EAs?

Yes. It monitors the entire account, regardless of symbol or timeframe.

Do I need a VPS?

Recommended for 24/7 alerts, but not required.

Is it heavy?

No. It is extremely lightweight. Screenshots can be disabled on low-spec machines.

Take Control of Your Trading