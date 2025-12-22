Equity Tracker MT5
- Utilities
- Carlos Oliveira
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Turn Your Phone Into a Remote Trading Terminal
Equity Tracker MT5 is a professional monitoring tool that sends real-time notifications about every trade, risk event, and account milestone directly to your Telegram or Discord.
Stop checking your phone every few minutes. Stop worrying about hidden drawdowns. Let the EA watch your account for you — automatically.
This EA does NOT open, close, or manage trades. It is 100% safe and purely for monitoring.
----------------------------------------
Why Traders Love It
- Instant alerts for trades, risks, and account changes
- Detect VPS crashes or terminal freezes with Heartbeat
- Monitor multiple EAs — all from one simple chart
- Lightweight, fast, and safe for any trading system
----------------------------------------
Perfect for Prop Firm Traders
Protect your challenge account with automated monitoring:
- Daily Drawdown Alerts: Get warned before violating your max loss rules.
- Profit Target Pings: Know instantly when you pass Phase 1 or Phase 2.
- Risk Watchdog: Ensure your EAs respect SL, lot sizes, and prop-firm risk parameters.
----------------------------------------
Multi-Channel Notifications
- Telegram + Discord: Send alerts to either platform — or both simultaneously.
- Instant Delivery: Messages are sent immediately via WebRequest.
- Visual Context: Optionally attach chart Screenshots to trade and risk events.
----------------------------------------
Risk & Safety Monitoring
- Custom Drawdown Alerts: Get notified on any equity drop percentage.
- Margin Warnings: Stay safe when free margin reaches critical levels.
- Heartbeat Monitor: Receive periodic “I’m Alive” messages to confirm your VPS is running.
If heartbeats stop, you immediately know MT5 froze, crashed, or lost power.
----------------------------------------
Automated Profit Reports
- Hourly / Daily / Weekly: Receive scheduled PnL summaries automatically.
- Chart Overlay: View today’s profit directly in your chart corner.
----------------------------------------
Launch Pricing
Current Price: $59 USD (Limited Intro Offer)
After the first 20 sales, the price increases to $79 USD. Secure your license now.
----------------------------------------
Quick Setup (2 Minutes)
1. Telegram
- Create a bot with @BotFather
- Copy your Bot Token
- Send any message to your bot
- Visit:
https://api.telegram.org/botYOUR_TOKEN/getUpdates
- Copy your Chat ID from the page
- Paste Token + Chat ID into the EA
2. Discord
- Create a Webhook inside your channel
- Paste the Webhook URL into the EA
3. Enable WebRequests
- MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Enable: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add:
----------------------------------------
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the EA open trades?
No. It only monitors and sends alerts.
Does it work with other EAs?
Yes. It monitors the entire account, regardless of symbol or timeframe.
Do I need a VPS?
Recommended for 24/7 alerts, but not required.
Is it heavy?
No. It is extremely lightweight. Screenshots can be disabled on low-spec machines.
----------------------------------------
Take Control of Your Trading
Never miss a trade event again. Never let a VPS crash go unnoticed.
Download the free demo and experience the alerts in real time.