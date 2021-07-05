Net Z

5

NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late.

Why NETZ?
  • NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs.
  • The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily routine and strategy based on my years of experience on managing NETZ and how to manage the risk to achieve maximum results.
  • I will share my personal tools needed to manage the risk.
  • User can consult me ​​personally at any time about all the problems they are facing to get maximum results.

Needs:
  • VPS with RAM minimum 1 GB.
Feature
Martingale Utilizes a mild martingale lot to speed up the recovery process with controlled risk
Max Drawdown limitation Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached
Grid Utilizes grid averaging to speed up the recovery process from bad trades
Virtual Stoploss & Takeprofit Virtual SLTP to avoid stoploss hunters
Trailing  Used to secure profits.
Drawdown Reduction : Close Partial Close far loss position to reduce margin used
News Filter Filters out high-volatility news events to prevent unnecessary risks.
Money Management Allows for fixed lot or auto lot trading, adjusting transaction size based on specified criteria.
Virtual Trade For precise entry position
Smart Multi Symbol Control Optimizes trading by managing multiple currency pairs.
Holiday Control Manages the EA to avoid trading during specific dates or periods of high uncertainty.
Virtual Pending Order For precise entry position
Account Protection : Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
Time Control  Allows users to define trading times, adding a further layer of strategy.

Every Grid Martingale Expert Advisor will have a bad day someday, how to handle that day when it comes depending on the Expert Advisor Algorithm to outsmart the situation. NETZ is equipped with all the features needed to outsmart the forex market:

  • Smart Multi Symbol Control: Optimizes trading results by managing multiple currency pairs. This feature allows expert advisors to control the total currency pairs that can be traded at one time.
  • Max Drawdown limitation : Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached. This feature prevents the Expert Advisor from opening positions with increasingly large lots. This feature is very useful and ensures that our account does not experience margin calls while we are sleeping.
  • Change Step: This feature makes it possible to widen the distance to the next position to prevent expert advisors from opening a large number of positions at close proximity.
  • Close Partial: Close far loss position to reduce margin used.
  • Account Protection: Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage. Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
  • Button Buy, Sell, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimit, SellLimit for manual intervention by carrying out manual trades to handle the most critical situation.
Set Up
Symbol AUDUSD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD,EURNZD,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,
NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,XAUUSD,XAGUSD
Timeframe M15,M30,H1
Test Period 2010-2023,2015-2023
Settings Need setfile
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit 500 (high risk)
Recommend Deposit 2000  (medium risk)
Account Standard, Hedging, Leverage 1:500

Important Note: 
+ Live trade results will be very different from the backtest because there are several features that don't work during the backtest:
    1. NET Z is designed to work base on virtual trade using global variables, and global variable will only work during live trades.
    2. Smart multi symbol control which will control all charts that can control open positions where this feature only works on live trades.
    3. News filter also only works in live trade, this feature will block expert advisor from opening positions when there is high impact news.
+  All the setfiles have passed the 2015-2023 and 2010-2023 backtest to ensure the sets used have been trained long enough to deal with various conditions
Reviews 1
Marco Monceri
418
Marco Monceri 2023.04.10 17:34 
 

for now I don't have enough data to give a review on its profitability, but I can say that the system seems well done and the support is fast and complete!

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Marco Monceri
418
Marco Monceri 2023.04.10 17:34 
 

for now I don't have enough data to give a review on its profitability, but I can say that the system seems well done and the support is fast and complete!

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