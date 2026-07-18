HedgeSafe Trade Assistant

A risk-first manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. HedgeSafe helps you prepare, validate and manage a trade directly on the chart before you press BUY or SELL.

HedgeSafe is not a signal service, market predictor, AI bot or automatic strategy. It does not choose trade direction and does not promise profit. You remain in control of every trading decision.

Main capabilities

Lot calculation from a percentage of account balance or a fixed amount in account currency.

Stop Loss planning by points or price; Take Profit planning by points, price or R multiple.

Live preview of risk amount, potential reward, lot size and risk-to-reward ratio.

Chart lines synchronized with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit values.

Separate BUY and SELL readiness with side-aware preflight immediately before execution.

Validation of volume minimum, maximum and step; tick size and tick value; stops level and freeze level.

Checks for market availability, symbol trading mode, spread, execution deviation and supported filling mode.

Hedging and netting awareness. The panel explains whether an action opens, increases, reduces, closes or reverses exposure.

Execution lock against repeated clicks, plus structured broker retcode and comment diagnostics.

Position tools for partial close, full close, commission-aware breakeven and optional trailing stop.

Optional daily loss guard based on closed daily P/L.

Persistent panel inputs and an adaptive layout for different chart heights and DPI settings.

Typical workflow

Attach HedgeSafe to the chart and check the detected symbol and account mode. Set Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and the preferred risk mode. Review lot size, money risk, expected reward, R:R and diagnostic messages. Use BUY or SELL only when that side is marked Ready. The setup is revalidated using a fresh market snapshot. Monitor execution status and manage the resulting position from the position section.

Input parameters

Identity: InpMagicNumber identifies orders and positions managed by the assistant.

InpMagicNumber identifies orders and positions managed by the assistant. Risk defaults: InpDefaultRiskPercent , InpDefaultMoneyRisk , InpClampVolumeToMax , InpRejectVolumeBelowMin .

InpDefaultRiskPercent , InpDefaultMoneyRisk , InpClampVolumeToMax , InpRejectVolumeBelowMin . Broker safeguards: InpAutoSelectSymbol , InpLogStartupEnvironment , InpMinSlSpreadMultiplier , InpMaxSpreadPoints .

InpAutoSelectSymbol , InpLogStartupEnvironment , InpMinSlSpreadMultiplier , InpMaxSpreadPoints . Execution: InpDefaultExecutionDeviationPoints , InpAutoRefreshEntryPrice , InpEntryRefreshIntervalSeconds .

InpDefaultExecutionDeviationPoints , InpAutoRefreshEntryPrice , InpEntryRefreshIntervalSeconds . Daily risk guard: InpMaxDailyLossPercent ; 0 disables the guard.

InpMaxDailyLossPercent ; 0 disables the guard. Position management: InpBreakevenAddCommission .

InpBreakevenAddCommission . Trailing stop: InpTrailingStopEnabled , InpTrailingStartPoints , InpTrailingDistancePoints , InpTrailingBreakevenFirst .

InpTrailingStopEnabled , InpTrailingStartPoints , InpTrailingDistancePoints , InpTrailingBreakevenFirst . Panel: InpPanelColorScheme and InpPanelFontSize .

Important

Test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account. Contract specifications, tick value, spread, trading sessions, filling mode, stops level and freeze level depend on the broker and symbol. HedgeSafe improves planning and validation, but it cannot remove market, execution or trading risk.