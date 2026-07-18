HedgeSafe Trade Assistant

  • Utilities
  • Sergei Sashin
    Sergei Sashin

    Sergei Sashin

    Увлеченный IT и всем, что связано с практическим применением технологий. Мне интересно разбираться не только в готовых решениях, но и в том, как они устроены внутри: как работает инфраструктура, как взаимодействуют системы, где возникают узкие места и как их можно устранить.
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 18 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

HedgeSafe Trade Assistant

A risk-first manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. HedgeSafe helps you prepare, validate and manage a trade directly on the chart before you press BUY or SELL.

HedgeSafe is not a signal service, market predictor, AI bot or automatic strategy. It does not choose trade direction and does not promise profit. You remain in control of every trading decision.

Main capabilities

  • Lot calculation from a percentage of account balance or a fixed amount in account currency.
  • Stop Loss planning by points or price; Take Profit planning by points, price or R multiple.
  • Live preview of risk amount, potential reward, lot size and risk-to-reward ratio.
  • Chart lines synchronized with Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit values.
  • Separate BUY and SELL readiness with side-aware preflight immediately before execution.
  • Validation of volume minimum, maximum and step; tick size and tick value; stops level and freeze level.
  • Checks for market availability, symbol trading mode, spread, execution deviation and supported filling mode.
  • Hedging and netting awareness. The panel explains whether an action opens, increases, reduces, closes or reverses exposure.
  • Execution lock against repeated clicks, plus structured broker retcode and comment diagnostics.
  • Position tools for partial close, full close, commission-aware breakeven and optional trailing stop.
  • Optional daily loss guard based on closed daily P/L.
  • Persistent panel inputs and an adaptive layout for different chart heights and DPI settings.

Typical workflow

  1. Attach HedgeSafe to the chart and check the detected symbol and account mode.
  2. Set Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and the preferred risk mode.
  3. Review lot size, money risk, expected reward, R:R and diagnostic messages.
  4. Use BUY or SELL only when that side is marked Ready. The setup is revalidated using a fresh market snapshot.
  5. Monitor execution status and manage the resulting position from the position section.

Input parameters

  • Identity: InpMagicNumber identifies orders and positions managed by the assistant.
  • Risk defaults: InpDefaultRiskPercent , InpDefaultMoneyRisk , InpClampVolumeToMax , InpRejectVolumeBelowMin .
  • Broker safeguards: InpAutoSelectSymbol , InpLogStartupEnvironment , InpMinSlSpreadMultiplier , InpMaxSpreadPoints .
  • Execution: InpDefaultExecutionDeviationPoints , InpAutoRefreshEntryPrice , InpEntryRefreshIntervalSeconds .
  • Daily risk guard: InpMaxDailyLossPercent ; 0 disables the guard.
  • Position management: InpBreakevenAddCommission .
  • Trailing stop: InpTrailingStopEnabled , InpTrailingStartPoints , InpTrailingDistancePoints , InpTrailingBreakevenFirst .
  • Panel: InpPanelColorScheme and InpPanelFontSize .

Important

Test the product on a demo account before using it on a live account. Contract specifications, tick value, spread, trading sessions, filling mode, stops level and freeze level depend on the broker and symbol. HedgeSafe improves planning and validation, but it cannot remove market, execution or trading risk.

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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