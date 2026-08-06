EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

Try the Demo Before You Buy

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional MT5 trade-management utility built for traders who need fast, structured control over existing positions.

The demo version is available so you can evaluate the workflow and core management features before making a purchase decision.

Key advantages

• Close All / Close BUY / Close SELL

• Close Profit / Close Loss

• Break Even for BUY and SELL positions

• Manual TP/SL management

• Broker Auto TP/SL and Virtual TP/SL

• Trailing Stop

• Current Chart or All Open Orders scope

• Batch processing for large position groups

• Light and Dark interface themes

• No DLL

• No broker lock

• No account lock

• No subscription or expiry

Stress-tested with large position groups

• 205 BUY positions processed successfully

• 100 SELL positions processed successfully

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions. It is designed specifically for managing positions that are already open.

If you are looking for a reliable MT5 Trade Manager for manual trading or for use alongside other EAs, download the demo and test the workflow directly on your own terminal.


EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional position, TP/SL, and trade-management utility designed for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

It is built for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and need a structured way to manage existing positions from one compact dashboard.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or open new positions automatically.

Main Features

Position Management

  • Close all eligible positions
  • Close BUY positions only
  • Close SELL positions only
  • Close profitable positions only
  • Close losing positions only
  • Apply Break Even separately to BUY or SELL positions
  • Select Current Chart Only or All Open Orders
  • Process multiple eligible positions as one batch
  • Retry unsuccessful operations
  • Prevent overlapping batch operations
  • Display completed operations, total operations, errors, and execution time through the Status Bar
  • Light and Dark interface themes with automatic preference saving.

The selected Close Scope also controls the dashboard information for:

  • Total Floating
  • Position count
  • BUY volume and count
  • SELL volume and count
  • Last Close

Manual TP/SL Management

Manual TP/SL manages BUY and SELL positions on the current chart symbol through four independent input fields:

  • BUY TP
  • BUY SL
  • SELL TP
  • SELL SL

Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.

Each field works independently:

  • Changing TP preserves the existing SL
  • Changing SL preserves the existing TP
  • Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions
  • Changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions

Existing levels previously set by Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker are preserved unless the confirmed field directly changes that same level.

Manual prices are validated against the current closing-side market price:

  • BUY TP must be above the current Bid
  • BUY SL must be below the current Bid
  • SELL TP must be below the current Ask
  • SELL SL must be above the current Ask

This allows a Stop Loss to protect open profit and allows a Take Profit to reduce an existing loss when the entered level remains valid relative to the current market price.

Input behavior:

  • A valid value above zero applies only the selected TP or SL field
  • Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value for that field
  • Clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL
  • Invalid or malformed text is rejected as one complete value
  • The EA does not extract and apply only the numeric part from mixed or malformed text
  • No modification request is sent when validation fails
  • The Status Bar displays the validation result

Examples of invalid input include letters, mixed numbers and letters, negative values, repeated decimal points, commas, and other malformed price formats.

When no position remains for one side on the current chart symbol, the corresponding BUY or SELL manual fields return to zero.

Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol. It is independent of the main Close Scope.

Break Even Management

Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.

Each position is calculated independently from its own opening price.

BE Point controls the additional protective distance:

  • BE Point 0 moves Stop Loss to the position opening price
  • A positive BE Point moves Stop Loss beyond the opening price in the protective direction

Existing Take Profit values are preserved when Break Even modifies Stop Loss.

Break Even execution remains subject to the current market price, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, symbol specifications, and other broker rules. Some eligible positions may therefore be accepted while others are rejected.

Trailing Management

The Trailing panel provides:

  • Trailing Stop activation
  • Adjustable trailing distance in points
  • Trailing Step activation
  • Adjustable step distance in points
  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Trailing Stop defines the protective distance from the current price.

Trailing Step defines how far the market must move before the next Stop Loss update.

Each eligible position is managed independently.

Automatic TP/SL

Automatic TP/SL manages eligible positions using adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss distances.

Available modes:

  • Broker TP/SL — TP and SL levels are sent to the broker and displayed in MetaTrader
  • Virtual TP/SL — target levels are monitored internally by EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and are not sent to the broker

BUY and SELL positions are handled independently.

The Auto TP/SL panel includes its own:

  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Important behavior in Broker TP/SL mode:

  • Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when the corresponding level is missing from an eligible position
  • Changing and saving new TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels
  • Positions opened afterward use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings
  • A manually modified non-zero TP or SL remains unchanged while that level continues to exist
  • If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again

Disable Auto TP/SL before removing a level when that TP or SL must remain empty.

Advanced Management

The Advanced panel provides:

  • Automatic profit closing
  • Automatic loss closing
  • Adjustable profit target
  • Adjustable loss limit
  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Only enabled functions are processed.

TP/SL Profit and Loss Estimates

The dashboard displays estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels, including:

  • Manual TP/SL
  • Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Automatic Broker TP/SL
  • TP/SL set from another MetaTrader terminal
  • TP/SL set from a mobile device
  • Virtual TP/SL

Every open position is calculated individually.

Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.

When positions are closed, the estimate is recalculated using the remaining positions.

The displayed currency follows the trading account currency, such as USD, USC, EUR, or GBP.

Last Close

Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.

It can detect positions closed by:

  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE buttons
  • Broker Take Profit
  • Broker Stop Loss
  • A Stop Loss previously adjusted by Break Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Advanced automatic management
  • Automatic Broker TP/SL
  • Virtual TP/SL
  • MetaTrader desktop terminal
  • MetaTrader mobile application
  • Other account-side closing operations

When multiple positions are closed as one batch, the completed closing deals are combined and displayed as one total result with the number of closed positions.

Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope:

  • Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol
  • All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from any symbol in the account

Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.

Save and Reset Settings

Settings from the following panels can be saved and restored:

  • Advanced
  • Trailing
  • Auto TP/SL

Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and after EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.

Reset affects only the panel currently open.

Reset does not:

  • Reset the other panels
  • Close existing positions
  • Modify existing positions by itself

Dashboard and Status

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:

  • Main dashboard
  • Mini dashboard
  • Advanced panel
  • Trailing panel
  • Auto TP/SL panel
  • English and Thai interface modes
  • Movable dashboard position
  • Status Bar with running, pending, validation, success, and error messages

Account Compatibility

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.

Netting-account operation is not presented as validated.

Support and Feedback

For product support, bug reports, suggestions, or feature requests, please use the Product Comments section or send a private message through MQL5.com.

Your feedback is welcome and may help guide future improvements to EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

When reporting an issue, please include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, account type, symbol, screenshots, and relevant information from the Experts or Journal logs.

Suggestions and feature requests will be reviewed, but their submission does not guarantee implementation.

Important Conditions, Limitations, and Risk Notice

  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide signals, predict market direction, or automatically open positions.
  • Close commands execute immediately without a confirmation window. Always verify the selected button, symbol, scope, and number of open positions before executing a command.
  • The main Close Scope applies to the Close buttons, Break Even, dashboard totals, and Last Close.
  • Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol, regardless of the main Close Scope.
  • Each Manual TP/SL field works independently. Entering zero cancels the edit, while clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.
  • Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL use their own scope settings, which are separate from the main Close Scope.
  • The main Close Scope remains selected after a timeframe change. When EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.
  • In Broker TP/SL mode, changing saved Auto TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels. Positions opened afterward use the latest saved settings.
  • If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again. Disable Auto TP/SL first when the level must remain empty.
  • Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual TP/SL, and Broker TP/SL are subject to the current market price, symbol specifications, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, and other broker rules.
  • Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.
  • Virtual TP/SL requires MetaTrader 5, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, Algo Trading, the trading-account connection, and the computer or VPS to remain active.
  • If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, MetaTrader 5, Algo Trading, the internet connection, the account connection, the computer, or the VPS stops operating, Virtual TP/SL cannot monitor or execute its conditions until operation resumes.
  • TP/SL profit and loss values are estimates only. They are not guaranteed final trading results.
  • Actual results may differ because of market movement, spread, commission, swap, slippage, price gaps, execution price, and broker conditions.
  • Batch execution time does not depend on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE alone.
  • Completion time may vary because of internet quality, ping, broker-server load, server response time, market conditions, liquidity, price changes, number of positions, and trading permissions.
  • Performance figures shown in screenshots or videos are results from those specific tests and are not fixed execution-time guarantees.
  • High-volume batch operations remain subject to broker request limits and automated trading permissions.
  • A broker may delay, reject, rate-limit, or temporarily restrict automated trade requests according to its own rules and current server conditions.
  • Retry and recovery handling cannot bypass broker, account, symbol, server, market, or regulatory restrictions.
  • Last Close displays the latest eligible closing event according to the selected Close Scope. It is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.
  • Test all functions, scopes, and settings on a demo account before live use.
  • The user remains responsible for every trading decision, position size, selected scope, account risk, and command executed through EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves risk. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE cannot prevent losses caused by market movement, slippage, gaps, connection interruptions, broker restrictions, or incorrect user settings.

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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