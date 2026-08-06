Try the Demo Before You Buy

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional MT5 trade-management utility built for traders who need fast, structured control over existing positions.

The demo version is available so you can evaluate the workflow and core management features before making a purchase decision.

Key advantages

• Close All / Close BUY / Close SELL

• Close Profit / Close Loss

• Break Even for BUY and SELL positions

• Manual TP/SL management

• Broker Auto TP/SL and Virtual TP/SL

• Trailing Stop

• Current Chart or All Open Orders scope

• Batch processing for large position groups

• Light and Dark interface themes

• No DLL

• No broker lock

• No account lock

• No subscription or expiry

Stress-tested with large position groups

• 205 BUY positions processed successfully

• 100 SELL positions processed successfully

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions. It is designed specifically for managing positions that are already open.

If you are looking for a reliable MT5 Trade Manager for manual trading or for use alongside other EAs, download the demo and test the workflow directly on your own terminal.





EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional position, TP/SL, and trade-management utility designed for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

It is built for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and need a structured way to manage existing positions from one compact dashboard.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or open new positions automatically.

Main Features

Position Management

Close all eligible positions

Close BUY positions only

Close SELL positions only

Close profitable positions only

Close losing positions only

Apply Break Even separately to BUY or SELL positions

Select Current Chart Only or All Open Orders

Process multiple eligible positions as one batch

Retry unsuccessful operations

Prevent overlapping batch operations

Display completed operations, total operations, errors, and execution time through the Status Bar

Light and Dark interface themes with automatic preference saving.

The selected Close Scope also controls the dashboard information for:

Total Floating

Position count

BUY volume and count

SELL volume and count

Last Close

Manual TP/SL Management

Manual TP/SL manages BUY and SELL positions on the current chart symbol through four independent input fields:

BUY TP

BUY SL

SELL TP

SELL SL

Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.

Each field works independently:

Changing TP preserves the existing SL

Changing SL preserves the existing TP

Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions

Changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions

Existing levels previously set by Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker are preserved unless the confirmed field directly changes that same level.

Manual prices are validated against the current closing-side market price:

BUY TP must be above the current Bid

BUY SL must be below the current Bid

SELL TP must be below the current Ask

SELL SL must be above the current Ask

This allows a Stop Loss to protect open profit and allows a Take Profit to reduce an existing loss when the entered level remains valid relative to the current market price.

Input behavior:

A valid value above zero applies only the selected TP or SL field

Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value for that field

Clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL

Invalid or malformed text is rejected as one complete value

The EA does not extract and apply only the numeric part from mixed or malformed text

No modification request is sent when validation fails

The Status Bar displays the validation result

Examples of invalid input include letters, mixed numbers and letters, negative values, repeated decimal points, commas, and other malformed price formats.

When no position remains for one side on the current chart symbol, the corresponding BUY or SELL manual fields return to zero.

Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol. It is independent of the main Close Scope.

Break Even Management

Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.

Each position is calculated independently from its own opening price.

BE Point controls the additional protective distance:

BE Point 0 moves Stop Loss to the position opening price

A positive BE Point moves Stop Loss beyond the opening price in the protective direction

Existing Take Profit values are preserved when Break Even modifies Stop Loss.

Break Even execution remains subject to the current market price, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, symbol specifications, and other broker rules. Some eligible positions may therefore be accepted while others are rejected.

Trailing Management

The Trailing panel provides:

Trailing Stop activation

Adjustable trailing distance in points

Trailing Step activation

Adjustable step distance in points

Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope

Save Settings

Reset Settings

Trailing Stop defines the protective distance from the current price.

Trailing Step defines how far the market must move before the next Stop Loss update.

Each eligible position is managed independently.

Automatic TP/SL

Automatic TP/SL manages eligible positions using adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss distances.

Available modes:

Broker TP/SL — TP and SL levels are sent to the broker and displayed in MetaTrader

— TP and SL levels are sent to the broker and displayed in MetaTrader Virtual TP/SL — target levels are monitored internally by EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and are not sent to the broker

BUY and SELL positions are handled independently.

The Auto TP/SL panel includes its own:

Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope

Save Settings

Reset Settings

Important behavior in Broker TP/SL mode:

Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when the corresponding level is missing from an eligible position

Changing and saving new TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels

Positions opened afterward use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings

A manually modified non-zero TP or SL remains unchanged while that level continues to exist

If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again

Disable Auto TP/SL before removing a level when that TP or SL must remain empty.

Advanced Management

The Advanced panel provides:

Automatic profit closing

Automatic loss closing

Adjustable profit target

Adjustable loss limit

Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope

Save Settings

Reset Settings

Only enabled functions are processed.

TP/SL Profit and Loss Estimates

The dashboard displays estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels, including:

Manual TP/SL

Break Even adjusted Stop Loss

Trailing Stop

Automatic Broker TP/SL

TP/SL set from another MetaTrader terminal

TP/SL set from a mobile device

Virtual TP/SL

Every open position is calculated individually.

Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.

When positions are closed, the estimate is recalculated using the remaining positions.

The displayed currency follows the trading account currency, such as USD, USC, EUR, or GBP.

Last Close

Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.

It can detect positions closed by:

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE buttons

Broker Take Profit

Broker Stop Loss

A Stop Loss previously adjusted by Break Even

Trailing Stop

Advanced automatic management

Automatic Broker TP/SL

Virtual TP/SL

MetaTrader desktop terminal

MetaTrader mobile application

Other account-side closing operations

When multiple positions are closed as one batch, the completed closing deals are combined and displayed as one total result with the number of closed positions.

Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope:

Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol

displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from any symbol in the account

Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.

Save and Reset Settings

Settings from the following panels can be saved and restored:

Advanced

Trailing

Auto TP/SL

Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and after EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.

Reset affects only the panel currently open.

Reset does not:

Reset the other panels

Close existing positions

Modify existing positions by itself

Dashboard and Status

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:

Main dashboard

Mini dashboard

Advanced panel

Trailing panel

Auto TP/SL panel

English and Thai interface modes

Movable dashboard position

Status Bar with running, pending, validation, success, and error messages

Account Compatibility

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.

Netting-account operation is not presented as validated.

Support and Feedback

For product support, bug reports, suggestions, or feature requests, please use the Product Comments section or send a private message through MQL5.com.

Your feedback is welcome and may help guide future improvements to EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

When reporting an issue, please include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, account type, symbol, screenshots, and relevant information from the Experts or Journal logs.

Suggestions and feature requests will be reviewed, but their submission does not guarantee implementation.

Important Conditions, Limitations, and Risk Notice

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide signals, predict market direction, or automatically open positions.

Close commands execute immediately without a confirmation window. Always verify the selected button, symbol, scope, and number of open positions before executing a command.

The main Close Scope applies to the Close buttons, Break Even, dashboard totals, and Last Close.

Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol, regardless of the main Close Scope.

Each Manual TP/SL field works independently. Entering zero cancels the edit, while clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.

Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL use their own scope settings, which are separate from the main Close Scope.

The main Close Scope remains selected after a timeframe change. When EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.

In Broker TP/SL mode, changing saved Auto TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels. Positions opened afterward use the latest saved settings.

If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again. Disable Auto TP/SL first when the level must remain empty.

Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual TP/SL, and Broker TP/SL are subject to the current market price, symbol specifications, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, and other broker rules.

Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.

Virtual TP/SL requires MetaTrader 5, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, Algo Trading, the trading-account connection, and the computer or VPS to remain active.

If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, MetaTrader 5, Algo Trading, the internet connection, the account connection, the computer, or the VPS stops operating, Virtual TP/SL cannot monitor or execute its conditions until operation resumes.

TP/SL profit and loss values are estimates only. They are not guaranteed final trading results.

Actual results may differ because of market movement, spread, commission, swap, slippage, price gaps, execution price, and broker conditions.

Batch execution time does not depend on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE alone.

Completion time may vary because of internet quality, ping, broker-server load, server response time, market conditions, liquidity, price changes, number of positions, and trading permissions.

Performance figures shown in screenshots or videos are results from those specific tests and are not fixed execution-time guarantees.

High-volume batch operations remain subject to broker request limits and automated trading permissions.

A broker may delay, reject, rate-limit, or temporarily restrict automated trade requests according to its own rules and current server conditions.

Retry and recovery handling cannot bypass broker, account, symbol, server, market, or regulatory restrictions.

Last Close displays the latest eligible closing event according to the selected Close Scope. It is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.

Test all functions, scopes, and settings on a demo account before live use.

The user remains responsible for every trading decision, position size, selected scope, account risk, and command executed through EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves risk. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE cannot prevent losses caused by market movement, slippage, gaps, connection interruptions, broker restrictions, or incorrect user settings.