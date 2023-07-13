Signals Executor for Telegram

Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats.

Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid.

You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters.

Valid Commands:

  • Buy and Sell: Market orders. Parameter: Symbol
  • LimitBuy and LimitSell: Limit Orders. Parameters: Symbol, Price
  • StopBuy and StopSell. Stop Orders. Parameters: Symbol, Price
  • Close: Close Position. Parameter: Position Ticket
  • StopLoss: Change Stop Loss of an open position. Parameters: Symbol, Price
  • TakeProfit: Change Take Profit of an open position . Parameters: Symbol, Price
  • Cancel: Cancel order. Parameter: Ticket
  • GetVolume: Get the Volume configured for orders.
  • SetVolume: Configure the Volume for new orders. Parameter: Volume
  • GetOrders: Get all orders description
  • GetPositions: Get all positions description

For security reasons, Metatrader blocks data requests from external links. You must add permission for the EA to read the data. Add the link https://api.telegram.org in Tools->Options->Expert Advisors.


It is possible to receive the value of the Chat Id and User Id through the link below (replace TOKEN with the Bot Token):

https://api.telegram.org/botTOKEN/getUpdates


Input Parameters:


Token:

This represents the Bot Token created on Telegram through BotFather. The value of this Token is generated at the time of the Bot creation.

Chat Id:

The Bot created in Telegram must be added in some Chat to be able to receive commands. Signals Executor for Telegram executes commands that were sent after this tool were initialized on the Metatrader chart.
The messages that the Bot can receive from Chat are deleted after 24 hours by Telegram. The limit of messages that this tool can read is 300, after this value messages may be ignored.

User Restriction:

If this parameter is True, the user must set a User Id that will have uniqueness in sending the commands in Telegram Chat.

User Id:

To define a user who will have exclusivity in sending commands through Telegram Chat, you must select True in the User Restriction parameter, and select a valid User Id (a user who is in Chat specified on Chat Id parameter).

Volume:

The Volume of Buy and Sell Orders that will be sent through the BUY and SELL commands in Telegram Chat.

Confirmation Messages:

If this input parameter is True, then a message of "Succeed" or "Failed" will be sent to Telegram Chat for each command.

Order Comment:

This parameter defines the comments of the orders sent by this tool.


Commands

Commands are messages sent in Telegram Chat that contain keywords that can represent opening new orders, closing positions, or changes in Stop Loss and Take Profit. For the Signals Executor for Telegram to receive and execute the commands, the Bot must be added in a Chat, and the input parameters set correctly. If the User Restriction parameter is true, only the user of the User Id parameter can send commands, and the commands coming from other users are ignored. To execute a command, you must place the text that represents the command and the symbol in the sequence separated by a space. In the case of the STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT commands, you must also put the value of the new Stop or Take.


The commands are indifferent to the Symbol and Timeframe that is placed on the chart, the commands will be executed according to the message sent (command + symbol).


Command Buy Market:

Buy Market command.

BUY EURUSD

Command Sell Market:

Sell Market command.

SELL EURUSD

Command Close Position:

Closes positions of the Symbol specified in the command. This command is ignored if it has no open position of the specified Symbol.

CLOSE 8245687

Command Stop Loss:

This command modifies the Stop Loss of the open position of the specified symbol. If no position of the Symbol is not found, this command is ignored.

STOPLOSS EURUSD 1.02

Command Take Profit:

This command modifies the Take Profit of the open position of the specified symbol. If no position of the Symbol is not found, this command is ignored.

TAKEPROFIT EURUSD 1.18


The STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT commands will be executed on the first position selected by Metatrader. For Hedge accounts, only the first selected position will be modified.


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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Ramesh Maharjan
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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