Token:

This represents the Bot Token created on Telegram through BotFather. The value of this Token is generated at the time of the Bot creation.

Chat Id:

The Bot created in Telegram must be added in some Chat to be able to receive commands. Signals Executor for Telegram executes commands that were sent after this tool were initialized on the Metatrader chart.

The messages that the Bot can receive from Chat are deleted after 24 hours by Telegram. The limit of messages that this tool can read is 300, after this value messages may be ignored.



User Restriction:

If this parameter is True, the user must set a User Id that will have uniqueness in sending the commands in Telegram Chat.

User Id:

To define a user who will have exclusivity in sending commands through Telegram Chat, you must select True in the User Restriction parameter, and select a valid User Id (a user who is in Chat specified on Chat Id parameter).

Volume:

The Volume of Buy and Sell Orders that will be sent through the BUY and SELL commands in Telegram Chat. Confirmation Messages: If this input parameter is True, then a message of "Succeed" or "Failed" will be sent to Telegram Chat for each command.



Order Comment:

This parameter defines the comments of the orders sent by this tool.





Commands



Commands are messages sent in Telegram Chat that contain keywords that can represent opening new orders, closing positions, or changes in Stop Loss and Take Profit. For the Signals Executor for Telegram to receive and execute the commands, the Bot must be added in a Chat, and the input parameters set correctly. If the User Restriction parameter is true, only the user of the User Id parameter can send commands, and the commands coming from other users are ignored. To execute a command, you must place the text that represents the command and the symbol in the sequence separated by a space. In the case of the STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT commands, you must also put the value of the new Stop or Take.





The commands are indifferent to the Symbol and Timeframe that is placed on the chart, the commands will be executed according to the message sent (command + symbol).





Command Buy Market:

Buy Market command.



BUY EURUSD

Command Sell Market:

Sell Market command.



SELL EURUSD

Command Close Position:

Closes positions of the Symbol specified in the command. This command is ignored if it has no open position of the specified Symbol.

CLOSE 8245687

Command Stop Loss:

This command modifies the Stop Loss of the open position of the specified symbol. If no position of the Symbol is not found, this command is ignored.

STOPLOSS EURUSD 1.02

Command Take Profit:

This command modifies the Take Profit of the open position of the specified symbol. If no position of the Symbol is not found, this command is ignored.

TAKEPROFIT EURUSD 1.18



