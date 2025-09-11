EA Performance Monitor

EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center

Overview

EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making.

Key Features

Mission Control Dashboard

Transform your trading workspace into a professional command center with one panel showing live performance metrics including profit, trades, and positions updating every 5 seconds. Instant risk assessment displays drawdown percentages clearly. Account health monitor shows balance, equity, and margin level with visual warnings.

Smart EA Detection Engine

No setup required. Auto-discovery finds every EA running across all your charts. Intelligent mapping matches trading activity to the correct EA. Real-time status highlights active EAs and marks waiting EAs.

Professional Risk Management

Built-in drawdown tracking based on actual account balance. Historical peak tracking maintains record of best performance. One-click reset allows starting fresh without losing EA setup.

Data Integrity

Crash-proof storage ensures performance data survives MT5 restarts. Smart validation automatically fixes corrupted data. Backup system with multiple safety layers protects your history.

Performance Optimized

Lightweight operation uses minimal CPU even with 20+ EAs. Memory efficient with smart caching to prevent memory leaks. Configurable refresh allows adjustment of update speed based on needs.

Professional Display

Color-coded alerts instantly show profits (green) and losses (red). Precision formatting with numbers aligned for easy reading. Responsive layout adapts to any screen size.

Benefits

Complete Portfolio Overview - Monitor all Expert Advisors from a single dashboard without switching between charts.

Instant Risk Identification - Identify problematic EAs before significant losses occur through real-time drawdown monitoring.

Accurate Performance Tracking - Maintain complete performance history that persists through crashes and restarts.

Time Efficiency - Eliminate manual chart checking and focus on trading strategy optimization.

Installation & Setup

Installation takes approximately 30 seconds. Drop the EA onto any chart and watch it automatically detect all your EAs. Start monitoring immediately with zero configuration required.

Compatibility

Works with any Expert Advisor from any developer. Compatible with grid EAs, scalpers, trend followers, martingale systems, and all other EA types.

Package Includes

EA Performance Monitor (Full Version), complete source code, installation guide with step-by-step instructions, and customization examples for colors, layouts, and settings.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Type: Monitoring Utility | Update Frequency: Every 5 seconds (configurable) | Resource Usage: Less than 1% CPU | Compatibility: All EA types | Data Persistence: Crash-proof storage

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform, stable internet connection, minimum 100MB free disk space for data storage.

Professional EA monitoring solution for efficient portfolio management and risk oversight.

layyah1
37
layyah1 2025.11.12 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review