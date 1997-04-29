Assistant Grid MT5

The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components: averaging, switching, and hedging expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios.

This EA is a development of standard risk management strategies on the market


1. "Averaging Assistant" EA:
2. "Switching Assistant" EA :
3. "Hedging Assistant" EA :
4. "Assistant Grid" EA :


"Assistant Grid" — Precision Manual Trading Assistant with Grid Execution

"Assistant Grid" is an intelligent trading assistant designed specifically for manual traders who want to execute pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders quickly, neatly, and in a structured manner.

With one click of a button, "Assistant Grid" will automatically place a number of pending orders in a tiered (grid) towards the price, with adjustable distance between orders. Perfect for breakout strategies, news traps, or volatility exploration!

KEY FEATURES:
Buy Stop & Sell Stop Buttons
Automatic and precise execution of pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders in one click.

Number of Grids that can be set
Determine yourself how many levels of pending orders you want to place.

Distance Between Orders (Grid Spacing)
The distance between orders can be set according to your strategy (in pips or points).

Simple and Responsive Design
Suitable for scalpers, breakout traders, or users of momentum-based manual strategies.

Fast & Efficient Execution
No more manually placing orders one by one when important moments occur in the market.

Suitable for:
Breakout traders who want to place layered orders up or down

News trading strategies or trap volatile movements

Semi-automatic/manual EA users with full control

Scalpers who need a fast response when the price touches a key area

"Assistant Grid" does not perform market analysis or open positions on its own. All decisions on direction (buy/sell) remain in your hands. Suitable for traders who want full control but with the help of fast and efficient execution.

NOTE:
"Assistant Grid" does not promise guaranteed profits, but is designed to help you execute the strategies you have designed with more discipline and speed.
Video Assistant Grid MT5
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
