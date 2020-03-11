HF HistoryExporter

History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want. 

File format is .csv file, the content such as below

OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS),

21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.128282888,-15.42,289,-16.07,106283,1,05:31:23,Live,

21525113,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 10:22:30,1.06059,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.228282888,-2.35,44,-3.00,98108,1,03:15:08,Live,

21541420,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 18:39:04,1.05859,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.328282888,8.33,156,7.68,68314,0,18:58:34,Live,

21529321,USDJPY,buy,0.10,2020.03.10 12:25:40,104.656,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.983,-1.20,0.18,0,,31.15,327,30.13,90718,1,01:11:58,Live,

21531503,USDJPY,buy,0.10,2020.03.10 13:51:15,105.202,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.983,-1.20,0.18,0,,-20.86,219,-21.88,85583,0,23:46:23,Live,

21532496,USDJPY,sell,0.10,2020.03.10 14:26:59,104.543,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.987,-1.20,-0.65,0,,-42.29,444,-44.14,83439,0,23:10:39,Live,

21465247,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.06 22:28:15,1675.59,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-8.86,0,,-394.20,131,-403.06,400163,4,15:09:23,Live,

21465260,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.09 01:00:00,1692.54,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-5.70,0,,-902.70,301,-908.40,218258,2,12:37:38,Live,

21466288,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.09 01:02:05,1698.81,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-5.70,0,,-1090.80,364,-1096.50,218133,2,12:35:33,Live,

21488284,XAUUSD,sell,0.30,2020.03.10 08:58:27,1652.20,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.73,0.00,0.49,0,,-315.90,105,-315.41,103151,1,04:39:11,Live,

21520351,XAUUSD,sell,0.10,2020.03.10 08:08:48,1655.60,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.73,0.00,0.16,0,,-71.30,71,-71.14,106130,1,05:28:50,Live,

21560333,GBPCAD,sell,0.01,2020.03.11 10:15:04,1.76521,0.00000,1.76421,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.77318,-0.12,0.00,18668,CM211Magic.18668,-5.82,797,-5.94,12154,0,03:22:34,Live,

21563033,EURCHF,sell,0.05,2020.03.11 11:36:32,1.05902,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06027,-0.60,0.00,2828277,RedRabbit.12828277,-6.68,125,-7.28,7266,0,02:01:06,Live,

19807836,,balance,0.01,2019.07.18 12:27:32,0.00000,0.00000,0.00000,2019.07.18 12:27:32,0.00000,0.00,0.00,0,Transfer 831424 > 8041035,100.00,0,100.00,0,0,00:00:00,History,

19808287,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.18 13:15:53,107.750,107.550,107.950,2019.07.18 15:42:54,107.951,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.86,201,1.74,8821,0,02:27:01,History,

19822133,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.19 06:01:11,107.521,107.533,107.721,2019.07.19 15:14:20,107.722,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.87,201,1.75,33189,0,09:13:09,History,

19834415,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.22 02:37:55,107.801,107.601,108.001,2019.07.22 04:11:11,108.003,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.87,202,1.75,5596,0,01:33:16,History,

19849752,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.23 07:22:03,108.065,107.865,108.265,2019.07.23 16:44:03,108.266,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.86,201,1.74,33720,0,09:22:00,History,


Filter:
donchinche
24
donchinche 2023.08.07 19:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2360
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2020.07.31 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review