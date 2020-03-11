HF HistoryExporter

History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.

File format is .csv file, the content such as below

OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.128282888,-15.42,289,-16.07,106283,1,05:31:23,Live, 21525113,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 10:22:30,1.06059,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.228282888,-2.35,44,-3.00,98108,1,03:15:08,Live, 21541420,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 18:39:04,1.05859,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRabbit.328282888,8.33,156,7.68,68314,0,18:58:34,Live, 21529321,USDJPY,buy,0.10,2020.03.10 12:25:40,104.656,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.983,-1.20,0.18,0,,31.15,327,30.13,90718,1,01:11:58,Live, 21531503,USDJPY,buy,0.10,2020.03.10 13:51:15,105.202,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.983,-1.20,0.18,0,,-20.86,219,-21.88,85583,0,23:46:23,Live, 21532496,USDJPY,sell,0.10,2020.03.10 14:26:59,104.543,0.000,0.000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,104.987,-1.20,-0.65,0,,-42.29,444,-44.14,83439,0,23:10:39,Live, 21465247,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.06 22:28:15,1675.59,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-8.86,0,,-394.20,131,-403.06,400163,4,15:09:23,Live, 21465260,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.09 01:00:00,1692.54,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-5.70,0,,-902.70,301,-908.40,218258,2,12:37:38,Live, 21466288,XAUUSD,buy,0.30,2020.03.09 01:02:05,1698.81,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.45,0.00,-5.70,0,,-1090.80,364,-1096.50,218133,2,12:35:33,Live, 21488284,XAUUSD,sell,0.30,2020.03.10 08:58:27,1652.20,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.73,0.00,0.49,0,,-315.90,105,-315.41,103151,1,04:39:11,Live, 21520351,XAUUSD,sell,0.10,2020.03.10 08:08:48,1655.60,0.00,0.00,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1662.73,0.00,0.16,0,,-71.30,71,-71.14,106130,1,05:28:50,Live, 21560333,GBPCAD,sell,0.01,2020.03.11 10:15:04,1.76521,0.00000,1.76421,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.77318,-0.12,0.00,18668,CM211Magic.18668,-5.82,797,-5.94,12154,0,03:22:34,Live, 21563033,EURCHF,sell,0.05,2020.03.11 11:36:32,1.05902,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06027,-0.60,0.00,2828277,RedRabbit.12828277,-6.68,125,-7.28,7266,0,02:01:06,Live, 19807836,,balance,0.01,2019.07.18 12:27:32,0.00000,0.00000,0.00000,2019.07.18 12:27:32,0.00000,0.00,0.00,0,Transfer 831424 > 8041035,100.00,0,100.00,0,0,00:00:00,History, 19808287,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.18 13:15:53,107.750,107.550,107.950,2019.07.18 15:42:54,107.951,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.86,201,1.74,8821,0,02:27:01,History, 19822133,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.19 06:01:11,107.521,107.533,107.721,2019.07.19 15:14:20,107.722,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.87,201,1.75,33189,0,09:13:09,History, 19834415,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.22 02:37:55,107.801,107.601,108.001,2019.07.22 04:11:11,108.003,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.87,202,1.75,5596,0,01:33:16,History, 19849752,USDJPY,buy,0.01,2019.07.23 07:22:03,108.065,107.865,108.265,2019.07.23 16:44:03,108.266,-0.12,0.00,0,[tp],1.86,201,1.74,33720,0,09:22:00,History,



