Trend Power

4.43

A very powerful tool that analyzes the direction and the strength of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, USD – both in real time, and on historical data. The indicator generates a sound signal and a message when a trend changes. Never repaints signal.

The strength of the signal is calculated for all pairs which include these currencies (28 pairs total), can have value from 0 to 6 on a bullish trend, and from 0 to -6 on a bearish trend.

Thus, you will never miss a good movement. By placing the indicator on a chart of one currency pair, you will be monitoring the trend of all 28 instruments.


The Indicator Features:

  1. Very convenient window for displaying the current currency strength (real time). This window can be minimized and moved by the mouse to any location on the chart.
  2. The current direction of the currency pair trend can always be seen in the top right corner.
  3. It is possible to disable the signal on the currency pairs that you do not trade.
  4. Recognizes non-standard symbol names (with prefixes of suffixes).
  5. It sends emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab


How to interpret the currency strength readings:

(here is an example of a currency strength for a bullish trend, for bearish - the value will be negative)

  • 0-2 – currency in a sideways movement (flat)
  • 3-4 – currency in a good trend movement, optimal for trading
  • 5-6 – very strong trend, possible correction

The greater the difference between the two currencies, the stronger the trend of the currency pair that includes these currencies.


Usage example:

  1. Signal of intersection of the strength lines of two currencies - a signal of trend change. It allows to take a large portion of the trend, but false entries are possible when the market is in a flat or when it has rapid price fluctuations. It is recommended to wait for the rollback for confirmation.
  2. By current readings of the strength, without using a signal (more reliable method). In the current strength window find the strongest currency (the greatest positive value of the trend strength) and the weakest currency (the greatest negative value of the trend strength). As a rule, the instrument including these currencies is in a very strong trend. It is necessary to wait for the correction to enter.

Please note!

The indicator signals should not be directly used for market entries!

As a rule, a strong trend will have already developed by the time a signal appears, therefore it is necessary to wait for the rollback and enter the market at the current or smaller timeframe based on the data from the other indicators, for example, the "Trend Monitor" indicator.


Parameters:

  • Counting bars – number of bars for history calculation
  • Symbol Prefix – the prefix for non-standard symbol name of the currency pair
  • Symbol Suffix – suffix
  • Color of UP-trend signal – arrow color of a bullish trend
  • Color of DOWN-trend signal – arrow color of a bearish trend
  • Size of Signal's Arrows (0 - disable) – size of the arrows, signaling the trend change (if =0 - not displayed)
  • Size of the Arrow of the trend's direction (0 - disable) – size of the trend direction arrow in the top right corner (if =0 - not displayed)
  • Color EUR, Color GBP, Color AUD, Color NZD, Color CAD, Color CHF, Color JPY,Color USD – colors of the strength lines of the 8 currencies in the indicator subwindow
  • ON/OFF – Sound when the signal – enable sound alerts
  • Sound of formation of the trend – trend change signal sound
  • ON/OFF - Alert / Mail / Push – messages in the terminal when a trend changes / E-mail / mobile devices

It is important to have complete historical data on 28 currency pairs, otherwise the indicator readings will be incorrect!

The indicator is able to download the historical data on its own. But it takes considerable time (up to 3 minutes, depending on the download speed). Therefore, to improve the indicator operation speed and to correctly display the data, it is recommended to run the free script «Download Quotes» before the first launch of the indicator, which automatically connects the instruments to the MarketWatch window of the terminal and downloads the historical data on 28 currency pairs for all timeframes.

This procedure needs to be done only once before the first launch of the indicator.

Reviews 7
Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2022.03.16 16:53 
 

I bought this indicator 5-6 years ago, and seller still updating and improved until today, very happy and please, superb and greatly appreciated. Thank you

Jerzy Zagorski
957
Jerzy Zagorski 2017.07.28 10:12 
 

Works well, good price

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2016.12.29 04:58 
 

Good indicator with currency cross over alerts.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Parabolic SAR is one of the most popular indicators allowing you to determine in a timely manner the trend reversal, get an early entry point and accurately define the place of profit taking. Parabolic SAR is very efficient in case of a trendy market but often gives false signals during a flat. In order to sort such signals out, it is possible to use the same indicator on higher timeframes. This eliminates the main drawback of the indicator during a flat, while retaining its advantage of early e
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Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
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The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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271811
199
271811 2023.03.21 04:37 
 

I change my position on this indicator...its actually quite good when you learn how to use it properly

Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2022.03.16 16:53 
 

I bought this indicator 5-6 years ago, and seller still updating and improved until today, very happy and please, superb and greatly appreciated. Thank you

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.03.16 20:51
Thank you!
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.02.23 08:40 
 

This indicator uses too much cpu, and the signals are not so good.

Shumin Huang
219
Shumin Huang 2018.01.14 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ilya Krasheninnikov
373
Ilya Krasheninnikov 2017.10.11 14:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jerzy Zagorski
957
Jerzy Zagorski 2017.07.28 10:12 
 

Works well, good price

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2016.12.29 04:58 
 

Good indicator with currency cross over alerts.

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