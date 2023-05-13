Order Ticket
- Utilities
-
THE FWA COMPANYWelcome to FWA, your trading community! We, at FWA, are more than a company, we are foremost a community with at its core a vision and a new way to do business and accomplish a real financial freedom. Discover the FWA Terminal: an interface developed by our teams and designed to boost your trading
- Version: 1.0
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING
One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks.
This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade!
***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it***
Tags: money management, position size, order size, order lot, stop loss, take profit, stop losses, take profits, swap, spread
Indicador útil.