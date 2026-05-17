Nomen Magic Candle

🎯 Nomen Magic Candle – Put an End to Chart Chaos! No Repaint MT4 Indicator

The wait is finally over.

It is time for a revolution on your screen. Welcome to the "Magic Chart."

Use the cleanly plotted lines as a high-precision trading strategy, backed by advanced, algorithmic market analysis that precisely decodes hidden liquidity zones—giving you the decisive, invisible edge over the crowd.

Do you also feel overwhelmed?

By endless analysis, overloaded charts, and indicators that constantly contradict each other?

Many traders spend hours searching for the perfect entry. The result? Trading paralysis. In the end, despite having ten different lines and oscillators on your chart, you still don't know which way the price will break out next.

🔮 The Philosophy: Radical Clarity Instead of Confusion

Nomen Magic Candle strips away the visual noise from your charts. It transforms the entire look of your chart into a clean, crisp design and concentrates on the only thing that truly matters: key zones.

No complicated mathematical formulas that lag behind the market. No endless combinations of indicators. Just you and the market—in absolute harmony.


Nomen Magic Candle is not just an indicator—it is a fully automated analysis system that translates the entire complexity of the financial markets into two simple lines. While other traders drown in chaos, this tool provides you with the necessary structure to operate with the precision of a machine.


🚦 The Rules: As Ingenious as They Are Simple

The indicator takes the guesswork out of the equation and divides the market into two clear zones:

  • 🟢 Above the green line: Absolute bull power rules here. Your sole focus is on long entries.

  • 🔴 Below the red line: The bears dominate here. Your sole focus is on selling (shorting).

What this means for you: Maximum focus, no more hesitation, and a crystal-clear directional filter for every single trade.

🚀 Who is the Nomen Magic Candle for?

This indicator is a true all-rounder and adapts to any trading style:

  • Scalpers & Day Traders: Find precise intraday zones at lightning speed on the lower timeframes (M1 to M30).

  • 🌊 Swing Traders: Ride the big trends on H1, H4, or Daily without getting shaken up by short-term market noise.

  • 🔰 Beginners: Learn to trade in the right market direction from day one, without falling into the typical indicator trap.

  • 🏆 Advanced Traders: Use the cleanly plotted lines as a high-precision trading strategy, based on a modern, covert market analysis that makes the footprints of institutional money visible.

🔑 The Key to Success: Risk Management

An important note: The Nomen Magic Candle is a powerful tool that shows you the direction. However, the holy grail of trading lies in your discipline. Combined with solid capital and risk management, this "Magic Chart" can be the long-awaited solution to elevate your trading results to the next level and finally bring consistency to your trading.

💻 Features & Content:

  • Unique Chart Design: Automatically switches your chart to a clean, professional "White Mode" (grid lines and standard candles are minimized for maximum clarity).

  • Automatic Signal Candles: Highlights relevant trend-reversal candles in a distinct signal color.

  • Dynamic Zone Lines: Plots the green and red key bands fully automatically until the next relevant market event.

  • Fully Optimized: No hidden parameters in the inputs window – the indicator is immediately ready to use ("Plug & Play").

Free your charts and finally trade with ease. Get the Nomen Magic Candle today!


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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