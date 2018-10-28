Holy Trend PRO

5

About

Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength.


VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE]


Features

  • Identifies trend
  • Identifies strength of trend
  • Identifies lines of support and resistance
  • Easy to analyze
  • Fast signals
  • All timeframes
  • Not repaint (when candle close)
  • No settings required
  • Can be used in Renko charts
  • Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO
  • Alerts, email and push notifications



Advantages

  • Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and corrections
  • Bars of different sizes that indicate the strength of the tendency
  • Lines of support and resistance 


Parameters

  • No settings required


Reviews 1
Саша Синков
1081
Саша Синков 2021.03.21 08:12 
 

Это прекрасно!

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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
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Саша Синков
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Саша Синков 2021.03.21 08:12 
 

Это прекрасно!

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