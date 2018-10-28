Holy Trend PRO
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
About
Holy Trend was developed to identify trend and strength.
VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE]
Features
- Identifies trend
- Identifies strength of trend
- Identifies lines of support and resistance
- Easy to analyze
- Fast signals
- All timeframes
- Not repaint (when candle close)
- No settings required
- Can be used in Renko charts
- Can be used with indicator Holy Renko PRO
- Alerts, email and push notifications
Advantages
- Sensitive identifier of trend able to identify the long, short movements and corrections
- Bars of different sizes that indicate the strength of the tendency
- Lines of support and resistance
Parameters
- No settings required
Это прекрасно!