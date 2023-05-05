Versus USD MT4

Versus USD calculates the price variation of each major currency against the USD and displays a clear and comparative view of their performance for each period or bar indexed by the cursor in the current Timeframe of the chart with progress bars. Additionally, it marks an arrow on the bar/period where the currency in question experienced the highest or lowest rate of change against the USD compared to other currencies, thus providing a more precise measure of the currency's performance.

The US Dollar is the primary currency used to measure the performance of each major currency in the foreign exchange market as it is the most liquid and widely used currency in international transactions. Additionally, most forex transactions involve the US Dollar as either the base or quote currency, making it easier to compare and evaluate the performance of other currencies.

Regardless of your level of experience in forex trading and your trading style, whether you already have a profitable strategy or not, this indicator can boost your skills in no time. Additionally, it is easy to use because it has the following features:

  • Compatible with all 28 major currency pairs
  • Works with all Timeframes (M1 - MN)
  • No need for configuration, everything is automated
  • Available on MT4 and MT5

PREREQUISITES:

1. To use the indicator correctly, the historical data of the seven major pairs must be synchronized and updated, and it is recommended to open the charts of these pairs, even if you are not using the indicator with one of them.

These 7 major pairs are:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • USDCAD
  • USDCHF

2. It is crucial that the historical data of other symbols used with the indicator are also up-to-date and synchronized with those of the seven major pairs.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • I strongly recommend users to use the indicator with currency pairs containing JPY as it is much more reliable and accurate with these pairs.
  • Wait until the historical data for the 7 major currency pairs (containing USD), as well as the pair with which you will use the indicator, are up to date and synchronized before adding Versus USD to your chart to avoid potential bugs.
  • If the indicator encounters a bug, I suggest switching to another timeframe, then returning to the desired timeframe.

Overall, this indicator is an exceptional and useful tool for forex trading, offering unprecedented features. We would greatly appreciate your feedback on its use.


Join the Versus USD chat if you have questions or reports or something else about the indicator.

Versus USD MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/97133

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly. The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention. U
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Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly. The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention. U
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