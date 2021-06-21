Elliott Wave Helper MT4

5
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks

2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations

3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font

4. Elements of technical analysis: trend lines, segments, support and resistance levels, zones

5. Displaying graphical elements only on the required timeframes

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".

Reviews 6
digital22
64
digital22 2022.12.26 18:40 
 

то, что нужно! Спасибо

TAbsamatov
64
TAbsamatov 2022.09.01 14:44 
 

Достойная программа, а самое главное удобна в использование. Функционал очень хорошо проработан для разметки волн. Сам ежедневно пользуюсь данной программной и очень доволен. Огромное спасибо разработчикам.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2022.05.04 15:24 
 

Отличная утилита для разметки волн. Давно хотел приобрести что-то подобное. Позволяет легко и информационно размечать графики по любым вкусам и привычкам. Очень доволен. Спасибо разработчикам.

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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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digital22
64
digital22 2022.12.26 18:40 
 

то, что нужно! Спасибо

Станислав Чередников
60
Станислав Чередников 2022.12.07 15:59 
 

Удобная в использовании, упрощает разметку графиков

TAbsamatov
64
TAbsamatov 2022.09.01 14:44 
 

Достойная программа, а самое главное удобна в использование. Функционал очень хорошо проработан для разметки волн. Сам ежедневно пользуюсь данной программной и очень доволен. Огромное спасибо разработчикам.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2022.05.04 15:24 
 

Отличная утилита для разметки волн. Давно хотел приобрести что-то подобное. Позволяет легко и информационно размечать графики по любым вкусам и привычкам. Очень доволен. Спасибо разработчикам.

Evgeny Pikalov
108
Evgeny Pikalov 2021.10.09 10:51 
 

A great app for EWA. Many thanks to the developers for the excellent software!!!

Олег Жерносек
769
Олег Жерносек 2021.06.25 11:38 
 

На конец Elliott Wave Helper появилась для MT4! Приобрел. Весьма доволен. Пользовался утилитами для разметки других авторов . Значительная разница. В Elliott Wave Helper все удобно, компактно, логично, профессионально. Видно, что авторы утилиты сами не мало времени уделяют такой важной составляющей анализа, как разметка. Обучающий ролик исчерпывающе помогает понять логику работы, настройки и быстро освоить разметку. Для тех, кто использует волновой анализ в торговле - Рекомендую!

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