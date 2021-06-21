Elliott Wave Helper MT4

Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages



1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks

2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations

3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font

4. Elements of technical analysis: trend lines, segments, support and resistance levels, zones

5. Displaying graphical elements only on the required timeframes

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".