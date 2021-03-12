Ichimoku Waves Meter vm PL

The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō!


The indicator allows us to use Time Theory and Target Price Theory at the same time. The obtained image shows the convergence of waves, which confirms the accuracy of the analysis. It is possible to hide the graphical or numerical informations that are notinteresting at the moment. The indicator uses numerical values of Hosoda, which it recognizes on the chart and then emphasizes graphical distinction. This distinction depends on the degree of proximity to the basic numerical values. This allows the analystto quickly draw the information of the emerging market situation, as well as indicate the stage of scenario implementation. The tool for calculating forecasted market ranges uses basic formulas for time and prices waves movements, which were derived byHosoda. As an effect, we obtain prediction ranges from the nearest to possible further ranges in a very precise range.

The panel for automatic current measurements facilitates the work on the graph, where apart from the cycles with basic numerical values, there are also equivalent values, kakugi or jugi. When assessing the situation, it is also possible to use a panel formanual measurements. The basic schemes of Wave Movement Theory: V, N, E and NT have been supplemented with both habitual, negative and average ranges. In addition, with a high movement dynamics, a multiple of range is added, such as 2E or 3E.Depending on the measurement methodology used, make analyses both after the extremes and after closing the prices. In addition to the presented basic functions that are necessary to carry out the analysis according to the Ichimoku strategy, the indicator isalso equipped with additional functions such as: analysis of candlesticks closures from a given period and presentation of the result of such measurement in the graphic form of the so-called. Kyushu legs. When analysing the cyclical nature of the market, it isalso possible to use the functions of mirror reflections.


Notes:

- Preferred screen background color: "SlateGray".


If you will be using the program in the MT4 strategy tester remember to:

- Set the test model to: "Every Tick",

- If you want to use buttons or set measurement points you need to slow down the test significantly with the "Visual Mode" slider. 


Hardware Requirements: 

- Installed font: "Webdings".


This is where you buy the Ichimoku Waves Meter program in the Polish version

There are also language versions available in the store:

- English

- Japanese

- Russian

- Italian


Join our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Ichimoku_Waves_Meter


In the "comments" section you will find full documentation of the programme, we encourage you to read the details.


We wish you profitable analysis.

Best regards

Ichimoku.eu Team


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