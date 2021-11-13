Rira Renko

Patterns and Zones MTF Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen 1 (1) Indicators

This indicator is a powerful assistant that shows bullish/bearish zones on the chart and the candlestick patterns that happen on any timeframe. It shows zones based on changes in price and 25 defined patterns which are shown as bullish or bearish on the chart after close of the candle, so there is no repaint. Also, you can select other timeframes in order to see the patterns happening on them. Patterns There are 25 defined patterns in this indicator. Eight patterns can be bullish or bearish, 8 p