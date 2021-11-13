Rira Renko
- Indicators
- Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
RENKO on Time Chart
This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly
the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period
you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement
Inputs
- Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box size or automated based on the ATR period
- ATR Period: If you chose automated box size set a compatible period with your strategy
- Fixed Box Size: if you chose the fixed box size (input you enter in this section is based on points)
