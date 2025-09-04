Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
- Utilities
-
Oeyvind BorgsoeI am originally from Norway, but haven’t lived there for many years.
I specialize in developing sophisticated trading robots and designing comprehensive ecosystems tailored for fund managers.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 4 September 2025
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected.
Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you.
We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed.
Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io