SX Theme Setter MT4

5

SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes:

- Gradient background mode:
In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user.

- Color theme:
Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit your eyes.

SX Theme Setter for MT5 is available here.

#Tags: Chart Background, Chart theme, Color Theme, Colour Theme, Faded Background, Gradient Background, Faded Gradient Background, Chart Templates, Background Fading Indicator

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.

Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 20:49 
 

Self-explanatory of a rating! This lad knows the platforms available on the internet! It's wonderful how the candlesticks to change to with the chosen 'color theme'. The color themes show familiar default chart settings of other platforms which is unique! Perfect for setting the tone on a chart, thank you! (:

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Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 20:49 
 

Self-explanatory of a rating! This lad knows the platforms available on the internet! It's wonderful how the candlesticks to change to with the chosen 'color theme'. The color themes show familiar default chart settings of other platforms which is unique! Perfect for setting the tone on a chart, thank you! (:

Mojtaba Sarikhani
7566
Reply from developer Mojtaba Sarikhani 2024.06.23 12:31
I'm glad you liked it and thank you for your nice review!
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