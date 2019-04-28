OneClickClose Free

5

This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders.
You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click.

  • CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA).

  • CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed.

  • CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs).

  • You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE.

  • You can choose the positions to be closed by the magic numbers. (This can give you the possibility to control positions opened by other EAs)

Multiple Close Function

“True” is the default. You can close all SHORT or LONG positions of the currency pair you’re using the OneClickClose EA.

If you select “False” the OneClickClose EA will close positions from the newest to older one by one.

All Close Button

This function will close ALL opened positions. No matter of what currency pair you are using the EA on, this will close EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, or whatever positions on your account.

If you click this button accidentally it can be a tragedy. We recommend you to disable this function when you are not wishing to use it.

This function is for the daily traders; finishing the trading day and we wish to close every single position which still remain opened (or wishing to close everything before the weekend, something that often happen to us)

Filter by MagicNumber function

You can close LONG or SHORT positions filtering by magic numbers. (As per mentioned above, CLOSE BUY and CLOSE SELL only manage the same currency pair on which you’re using OneClickClose EA).

I use this function before the big important news of a certain currency; for example Brexit events.

Also please be in mind that if you wish to manage the manually opened position, you shall use “Magic Number = 0”.

This could be useful if you open some positions manually on a same account where you’re trading systematically with other EAs.


[PARAMETERS]


---Close Setting---

Slippage: Slippage to be permitted when you’re closing positions.

SuccessSound: You may use another sound file.

Multiple Close Setting: True will close all target positions. False will close one by one from the newest. (Only valid for CLOSE BUY, CLOSE SELL)

---Buttons Configuration---

ButtonsX: You can modify the buttons positions (axis X)

ButtonsY: You can modify the buttons positions (axis Y)

Font Size: Default 11

Buttons Height: Default 40

Buttons Width: Default 120

ButtonColour(SELL): Default Medium Blue.

ButtonTextsColour(SELL): Default White.

ButtonTextsColour(BUY): Default Crimson.

ButtonColour(BUY): Default white.

Use AllClose Button: True will make visible the AllClose Button

AllCloseX: Default 250

AllCloseY: Default 40

AllCloseButton font size: 11

AllClose Height: 40

AllClose Width: 120

AllCloseButtonColour: Default Yellow

AllCloseFontColour: Black.

---Filtering by Magic Number---

Filtering by Magic Number: Default false.

MagicNumberList(Max30): You can input target magic numbers up to 30. Please separate them by comma (ex. 0,111,123456,777777,42515).


Reviews 10
8785881
14
8785881 2022.01.20 14:12 
 

very good. i like use that.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:38 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Manea Marian
1105
Manea Marian 2020.11.30 21:36 
 

Thanks !

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Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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OneClick Wonder light
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This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
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ScalTrade Assist Pro 001
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This is a free trial version of ScalTradeAssist Pro ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25920 ) You can use all functions of the tool without any restriction except the lot size. (fixed as 0.01) I hope you'd like it and decide to purchase the professional version :) Below is the explanation of the ScalTradeAssist Pro. *If you see that the orders are not being placed, please check your spread setting, this tool watches it and never place orders if the spread is not matching. ScalTradeAssis
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Early Morning Scalper ATR
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Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
OneClickMagicTrader
Hajime Tsuro
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Manual Forex Trading with Enhanced Functionality "OneClickMagicTrader," a powerful tool designed to cater to the needs of forex traders by simplifying various trading actions. Drawing parallels with the familiar "One Click Trading" feature of the MT4 terminal, OneClickMagicTrader allows traders to swiftly execute BUY or SELL orders with a single click. This tool, a brainchild of an avid trader who identified room for improvement, has now been shared with the entire forex community. Taking a st
WildCycleEA
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Unveiling WILD CYCLE EA: A Strategy for Dynamic Market Trends Adaptive Trading in Motion Embarking on the trading landscape from June 2021, the WILD CYCLE EA presents an evolutionary approach to market-trend following. Pioneering a relentless pursuit of profit, this EA deftly adapts to shifting market dynamics. Navigating the Core Strategy At its heart lies a fundamental approach—initiating positions in the direction of positive SWAP, such as the EURUSD SHORT. These positions are meticulously c
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
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AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
GridRepeaTrain
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Meet GridRepeaTrain — Your Pending Orders Wingman! This EA’s here to back up your trading game with smart, repeatable pending orders. It’s got two modes : --------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Single Mode and [2] Double Mode . Think of it like this: ·          Single Mode = only LONG or only SHORT pending orders (pick one and repeat it). ·          Double Mode = LIMIT or STOP pending orders (working both sides of the range). [1] Single Mode – The One-Sided
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
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Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
OneClick Wonder
Hajime Tsuro
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OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol , providing: ·          Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·          Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically) ·          OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·          Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number. EA Features 1.      Basket Trailing       o     Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.       o     Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price o
ZigzagBreakout MT5
Hajime Tsuro
Utilities
***This is a MT5 version of ZigZag Breaout*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***** Unlocking the Expertise: EA Source Code for Dedicated Learners ***** Commencing from November 2021 , the "EA + source code" version is at your disposal, ***** allowing those who purchase (not rent) this EA to explore its inner workings. *****T o acquire the source code, kindly direct your request, along with purchase
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FaridHooti
30
FaridHooti 2022.06.29 10:05 
 

I dont have the close all botton

Hajime Tsuro
5856
Reply from developer Hajime Tsuro 2024.11.17 12:39
You have to enable it on the configuration, please read the description of the EA first...
"Use AllClose Button: True" will make visible the button
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

8785881
14
8785881 2022.01.20 14:12 
 

very good. i like use that.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:38 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Manea Marian
1105
Manea Marian 2020.11.30 21:36 
 

Thanks !

Vadim Vronsky
485
Vadim Vronsky 2020.09.15 21:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DARIUSZ DUDEK
191
DARIUSZ DUDEK 2020.09.14 19:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fxin
14
fxin 2020.09.03 10:19 
 

After some problems to install it, now it perfectly works. The tool is what I was looking for !

DrSeishin
260
DrSeishin 2020.07.15 19:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA
1020
JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA 2020.03.12 08:56 
 

Hi! Do you have a Mt5 version?

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