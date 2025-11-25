ElsnaRay Color n Lines

it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone

you can now select manual anchor

where you put your own desired starting price

example , 145 , for usdjpy

or 3000 for gold

1.15000 for eurusd and any other 

It’s a pure charting indicator that builds a fixed-price zone grid:

  • Anchor: Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting).

  • Zones: Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with 100 above and 100 below the anchor.

  • Style: Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional fill and “draw behind candles.”

  • Projection lines: Optional dotted horizontal line above each rectangle at top + 2×height.

  • Behavior: Updates in place (no flicker), removes stale/legacy objects, and can clean all its objects on detach.

  • Controls: Inputs for counts, step/height, colors, fill/behind, projection bars, and cleanup.


More from author
Elsnaray Colors n Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
it's a combination of my rectangle and a line at half the distance of the between the upper part of a rectangle and the lower of the next rectangle /zone It’s a   pure charting indicator   that builds a fixed-price zone grid: Anchor:   Uses StartUpperPrice as the top of index 0 (fixed, not auto-shifting). Zones:   Draws rectangles every StepPips , each RectHeightPips tall, with   100 above   and   100 below   the anchor. Style:   Alternating FirstColor / SecondColor , optional   fill   and “dra
FREE
Elsna ATR
Raymond Edusei
Indicators
The   Elsna ATR   is a custom MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay: Average True Range (ATR) Display Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14). Can show the value in   pips   or   price units . Candle Countdown Timer Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes. Updates every second, even when the market is quiet. This indicator helps traders quickly gauge   market volatility  
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Elsna Moving Average MT5
Raymond Edusei
3 (1)
Indicators
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots **two moving averages** on the price chart: **Two main MAs (Fast & Slow)**: These are displayed as lines (blue and red) with a colored fill between them. The fill visually represents the gap between these two moving averages. Traders can use this indicator to: - Identify trend direction (when lines are stacked in order) - Spot potential crossover signals (when lines cross each other) - Gauge market momentum (based on the spacing between lines) The fill betwee
FREE
Elsna ATR MT5
Raymond Edusei
Indicators
The Elsna ATR is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay: Average True Range (ATR) Display Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14). Can show the value in pips or price units . Candle Countdown Timer Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes. Updates every second, even when the market is quiet. This indicator helps traders quickly gauge market volatility (via ATR) and
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Elsna Panel MT5
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
The indicator is a   real-time trading dashboard   for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average tr
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Elsna Panel
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
The indicator is a real-time trading dashboard for MT4, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average trade
FREE
Elsna Alert
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
Elsna Alert (MT4 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed . It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event. You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol . Key features: Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes. Works with both manual and EA-driven trades. O
FREE
Elsna Color Zones MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 code is a custom indicator that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specified
FREE
Elsna Moving Average
Raymond Edusei
Indicators
This is a   custom MT4 indicator   called   “Elsna Moving Average” . It plots   three moving averages (MA1, MA2)   on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices. MA1 & MA2   can optionally be used to create   fill areas   (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting You can   show or hide each MA   individually. The indicator is designed for   trend identification and visualization , helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zon
FREE
Elsna Alert MT5
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
Elsna Alert (MT5 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed . It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event. You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol . Key features: Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes. Works with both manual and EA-driven trades. O
FREE
Elsna Dashboard
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This is an **MT4 Indicator called “Elsna Dashboard”**, designed as a **monitoring dashboard**. Its main functions are: **1. Dashboard Display** * Shows key account info:   * Balance & Equity   * Floating Profit/Loss   * Floating Pips   * Number of open trades   * Spread   * Total lot size   * Duration of the oldest trade * Automatically positions and color-codes these values.  **2. Trade Alerts** * Plays a sound when a trade opens or closes.  **3. History Recording** * Records balance an
FREE
