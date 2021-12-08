Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
- Utilities
- Francesco Strappini
- Version: 1.10
Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique
Totally visual, setup everything from control panel
Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart
Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653
Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique:
This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading levels, opening and closing trades is completely up to you