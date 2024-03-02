Close Trades Premium MT4


Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management.

One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trades script.

Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make my trading more efficient...I experienced situations when trading where I wanted to close a trade and found the manual process not ideal because it was slow especially if I was trading on a very low timeframe. The ease with which I am now able to close out trades is just awesome.

Making a script to automate this process of closing sending orders has worked out great for me. It has served me very well and I am confident it will serve you well too. 

If you have any feedback for me about the script and how I can make it better, please don't hesitate to share. I will like to hear it!


DESCRIPTION OF SCRIPT

This script automates the closing of all currently open buy or sell orders or specified open trade of your choice. After running the script all open orders will close one after the order till all open orders are closed.

Attached is a video carefully explaining how the script works and showing it in action. 


***** Click on the Buy Button and get your "Close Trades" script today  *****


Happy Trading!



Video Close Trades Premium MT4
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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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