Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide





✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813





ATTENTION: If you want to trade the Matrix Arrow signals with your Matrix Arrow EA MT4, you must purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 separately! Otherwise the Matrix Arrow EA MT4 will work as a manual trade panel only.

✔️ Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726

✔️ Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725









Video Guide: How to Setup Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 and Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 with provided set files - Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!



RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!

For the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, JP225, US500, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, XTIUSD with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.





Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!





Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs

Use Panel: True/false of the option to use or not to use the on chart Trade Panel. The Trade Panel allows you to trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator’s MT4/5 signals, manually or 100% automatically with the 100% Algorithmic Trading option. WARNING: You cannot migrate the Trade Panel settings onto your MQL5 VPS. If you want to trade automatically on the cloud, using the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 on the MQL5 VPS, you must put Use Panel: false and adjust the inside settings of the EA, as they are presented below. Then you can click the Auto/Algo Trading button on your MT4/5 terminal and synchronize/migrate with your MQL5 VPS.

Used Indicator: By default the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 uses a Moving Average indicator, in order to pass the MQL5.com Market validation. If you have already purchased the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5, in order to trade its Arrow signals, you should change this setting to: Matrix Arrow Indicator.

Allow Long: True/false for opening only long/buy trades.

Allow Short: True/false for opening only short/sell trades.

Lot Size: The Lot Size of opened trades.

Use Risk %: True/false of the Risk % option.

Risk %: The % of account's balance that it will be risked in each trade. The Risk % is calculated on the Stop Loss in Points setting below, when Use SL/TP Levels in=Points is selected. The Risk % is calculated on the Stop Loss in % of ADR further below when Use SL/TP Levels in=Percentage of Average Daily Range is selected.

Magic Number: The Magic Number assigned in every trade.

EA Comment: The comment all trades of the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 will have in the comments section of the Terminal/Toolbox window of your MT4/5 terminal.

Use Opposite Logic: True/false of the option to open the reverse trade for each valid signal or button pressed, for example a buy trade instead of a sell and vice versa.

Working Timeframe: The Timeframe that the EA will function and open trades. ATTENTION: This timeframe setting only applies when you trade with Use Panel=false. When Panel is used (true) the timeframe that the EA will use, will be the timeframe of the chart the EA and the Trade Panel are attached onto.

Use Entry Confirmation: True/false of the option to use a second Matrix Arrow Indicator timeframe, in order to confirm the Working Timeframe's Matrix Arrow Indicator entry signals. For example if your Working Timeframe is M5 and your Entry Confirmation Timeframe is H1, when there is a new Matrix Arrow Indicator entry signal on the M5 timeframe, the EA will check if the Matrix Arrow Indicator entry signal on H1 timeframe is in the same direction, in order to open the appropriate buy/sell trade.

Entry Confirmation Timeframe: The Timeframe that EA will use to confirm the Matrix Arrow Indicator signals, as it is described above. This will only be used if the above Use Entry Confirmation setting is true.

Use Exit Confirmation: True/false of the option to use a second Matrix Arrow Indicator timeframe, in order to confirm the Working Timeframe's Matrix Arrow Indicator exit signals. For example if your Working Timeframe is M5 and your Exit Confirmation Timeframe is H1, when there is a new Matrix Arrow Indicator exit signal on the M5 timeframe, the EA will check if the Matrix Arrow Indicator signal on H1 timeframe is in the same direction, in order to close the appropriate buy/sell trade.

Exit Confirmation Timeframe: The Timeframe that EA will use to confirm the Matrix Arrow Indicator exit signals, as it is described above. This will only be used if the above Use Exit Confirmation setting is true.

Start Time: The Time the EA will start working. TIP: If you want to trade manually or automatically using the Trade Panel at any time of the day, you should leave/put the Start Hour to 00:00 and End Hour to 23:59 in order to allow the Panel to work all day long. The same thing applies for the days of the week below. If you want to trade manually or automatically using the Trade Panel on a specific day, you should put that particular day to true.

End Time: The Time the EA will end working.

Trade on Monday: True/false option for opening new trades on Mondays.

Trade on Tuesday: True/false option for opening new trades on Tuesdays.

Trade on Wednesday: True/false option for opening new trades on Wednesdays.

Trade on Thursday: True/false option for opening new trades on Thursdays.

Trade on Friday: True/false option for opening new trades on Fridays.

Trade on Saturday: True/false option for opening new trades on Saturdays.

Trade on Sunday: True/false option for opening new trades on Sundays.

Max Spread in Points: The Maximum Spread allowed.

Max Slippage in Points: The Maximum Slippage allowed.

Use SL/TP Levels in: Points/Percentage of Average Daily Range. When Points are selected the EA uses the below Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even and Trailing Stop Loss levels in points for trading. When Percentage of Average Daily Range is selected the EA uses the further down Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even / Trailing Stop Loss in % of ADR (Average Daily Range) levels for trading. These levels that are express in percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is trades helps the EA in being more responsive to the changes and volatility of the market. If you want to use the panel, remember to leave this setting as it is be default (Use SL/TP Levels in: Points) because the ADR inside settings don't get overrided by the panel SL/TP levels in points.

Stop Loss in Points: The Stop Loss level for every trade.

Take Profit in Points: The Take Profit level for every trade.

Break Even Profit in Points: The profit level for every trade, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even.

Trailing Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every trade.

Trailing Stop in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every trade.

Trailing Step in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every trade.

Average Daily Range Candles: The number of daily candles that are used by the EA for the calculation of the average daily range for the Stop Loss / Take Profit / Break Even / Trailing Stop Loss in % of ADR (Average Daily Range) levels.

Stop Loss in % of ADR: The stop loss level used by the EA for each trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 30 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the stop loss level that will be used by the EA will be 300 points.

Take Profit in % of ADR: The take profit level used by the EA for each trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 50 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the take profit level that will be used by the EA will be 500 points.

Break Even in % of ADR: The profit level for every trade, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 20 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the profit level at which the Stop Loss will be moved to Break Even will be 200 points. Trailing Start in % of ADR: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 40 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the stop loss level that will be used by the EA will be 300 points. Trailing Stop in % of ADR: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 30 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the Trailing Stop distance will be 300 points. Trailing Step in % of ADR: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every trade. This level is calculated as a percentage of the average daily range of the instrument that is traded. For example if 10 is inserted in this setting and the average daily range of it is 1000 points, the Trailing Stop Loss Step will be 100 points.

Close Trade Before New One: True/false of the option to close any previous trade before opening a new one. This only applies to the same Magic Number trades.

Close by Exit Signal: True/false of the option to close the running trade, when an exit dot signal has appeared.

Close by Opposite Signal: True/false of the option to close the running trade and open an opposite direction one, when a valid opposite signal has appeared.

Close All Trades on: This setting allows you to enable or disable the automatic closure of all open trades at a specific time. You can choose to apply this closure on a particular day of the week or every day. Activating this option helps mitigate risks associated with rollover periods, overnight exposure, and weekend market gaps, ensuring better trade management. The EA will not close any additional trades that are opened after the specified closing time. If you do not want any new trades to be opened after this time, you must set the EA’s trading stop time to an earlier point than the selected closing time in this setting. Close All Trades Hour: Specifies the exact hour at which the EA will close all open positions on the selected day. The time is based on the broker’s server time. For example, if you want the EA to close all trades at 22:40, you must enter 22 in this setting. Close All Trades Minutes: Defines the precise minute at which the EA will execute the automatic closure of all open trades on the selected day, ensuring precise control over trade exit timing. For example, if you want the EA to close all trades at 22:40, you must enter 40 in this setting. Display Settings

Panel Scale: (100%/150%/200%) Adjusts the overall scale of the panel. The default value of 100% is optimized for Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. Use 150% or 200% for higher-resolution displays where the panel may appear too small. Font Size: Defines the size (in points) of the settings and button labels displayed on the panel. Text Colour: Specifies the colour of the settings displayed on the panel. Panel Colour: Determines the background colour of the main panel body. Panel Border Colour: Sets the colour of the outer border around the panel. Caption Colour: Defines the colour of the top (caption) area of the panel. Caption Border Colour: Sets the border colour of the caption area. Back Colour: Specifies the colour of the panel’s outer edge or background layer.

Indicator Settings





Average Directional Movement Index Settings



Use ADX for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

ADX Period: The period of the indicator.

ADX Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

Commodity Channel Index Settings



Use CCI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

CCI Period: The period of the indicator.

CCI Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

CCI Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).

Heiken Ashi Settings



Use Heiken Ashi for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Moving Average Settings



Use MA for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

MA Period: The period of the indicator.

MA Shift: The shift of the indicator.

MA Method: The method of the indicator.

MA Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

MACD Settings



Use MACD for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

MACD Fast EMA: The Fast Exponential Moving Average of the MACD indicator.

MACD Slow EMA: The Slow Exponential Moving Average of the MACD indicator.

MACD SMA: The Smoothed Moving Average of the MACD indicator.

MACD Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

Relative Vigor Index Settings



Use RVI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

RVI Period: The period of the indicator.

Relative Strength Index Settings



Use RSI for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

RSI Strategy: RSI Crossing/RSI Smooth. With this setting the user selects which RSI indicator strategy will be used for the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

RSI Period: The period of the indicator.

RSI Applied Price: The applied price of the indicator.

RSI Crossing Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal for the RSI Crossing strategy. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).

RSI Smooth Period: The period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Fast Period: The fast period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Slow Period: The slow period of the RSI Smooth indicator.

RSI Smooth Oversold Level: The oversold level of the RSI Smooth indicator, under which the RSI Smooth strategy will give a sell signal.

RSI Smooth Overbought Level: The overbought level of the RSI Smooth indicator, over which the RSI Smooth strategy will give a buy signal.







Parabolic SAR Settings



Use PSAR for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

PSAR Step: The step of the indicator.

PSAR Maximum: The maximum of the indicator.

Stochastic Oscillator Settings



Use Stochastic for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Stochastic %K Period: The %K period of the indicator.

Stochastic %D Period: The %D period of the indicator.

Stochastic Slowing: The slowing value of the indicator.

Stochastic Price Field: The price field levels of the indicator.

Stochastic Method: The method of the indicator.

Williams’ Percent Range Settings



Use W%R for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

W%R Period: The period of the indicator.

W%R Threshold: The level of the indicator that will determine the uptrend or downtrend signal. Above the threshold level, the indicator will give a buy signal and below the threshold level will give a sell signal (blue or red square in the Matrix).

EMA Crossing(s) Settings

Use EMA Crossing for: Nothing/Entry Only/Exit Only/Entry & Exit. This setting will instruct the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 what use will make of that specific indicator. If Entry Only is selected, it will be taken into account for entry signals calculation only, if Exit Only is selected, it will be taken into account for exit signals calculation only and if Entry & Exit is selected, it will be taken into account for entry and exit signals calculation. If Nothing is chosen, this indicator will neither be used for entry or exit signals calculation.

Use EMA 1: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

EMA 1 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 5 by default. Use EMA 2: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

EMA 2 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 10 by default. Use EMA 3: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

EMA 3 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 20 by default. Use EMA 4: True/false of the option to use or not this Exponential Moving Average's crossing(s) with the other 3 EMAs into the Matrix Arrow signals calculation.

EMA 4 Period: The period of the first EMA. It is 50 by default.











ATTENTION: If you want to trade the Matrix Arrow signals with your Matrix Arrow EA MT4, you must purchase the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 separately! Otherwise the Matrix Arrow EA MT4 will work as a manual trade panel only.

✔️ Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726

✔️ Buy now the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725





✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813







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