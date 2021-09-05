



How to Test the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5







✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813





✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726

✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725









Advice

My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid,

built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires

. I

all my EAs, publish

, and review their performance every month. Always

and keep your

or lower.









RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2 026 - NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!

For the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TEST ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, JP225, US500, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, XTIUSD with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.









How to Download the Matrix Arrow EA MT5 Demo Version and Test it in the MT5 Strategy Tester

Please don't forget that you will need to download the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 demo version too, in order to test the Matrix Arrow EA. Below is the video guide for the testing of the Matrix Arrow EA and further down the step by step instructions for that procedure.

















1. Open the Market tab of your MT4/5 terminal (1). Type in the search area: matrix arrow (2) and the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 & Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 will come up in the results. Click on the Matrix Arrow Indicator (3) to open the product's page.





















2. Click the Download Demo button (4) of the Matrix Arrow Indicator, to download the demo version in your Market Indicator's folder.





















3. Go back by clicking the little grey arrow in the upper left corner of the Market tab window and click on the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 this time (5).

















4. Click the Download Demo button (6) of the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 to download the demo version of the EA in your Market Expert's folder.





















5. Open the MT4/5 >> View >> Strategy Tester of your MT4/5 terminal and select the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 from your Market folder to test it (7).

















6. Select the desired instrument that you will test (8), the timeframe (9), the time period for your test (10) and the test account balance and leverage (11).

















7. Right click the Load option on the Inputs tab of the Strategy Tester and load the appropriate set file (12), located in the product's description page and at the bottom of this page too.





















8. Adjust the trading hours to fit your broker's server time (13), because the provided set files are optimized in ICMarkets Raw Spread GMT+3 (in the summer and GMT+2 in the winter) accounts. If your broker is GMT+3 (in the summer) you do not need to change anything. Then click the Start button on the bottom right corner of the Strategy Tester and your test will begin (14).

You can check the server time of your broker in the MT4/5 >> View >> Marketwatch window and if your broker is not GMT+3 (in the summer and GMT+2 in the winter) you need to adjust the trading hours of all provided set files to fit your broker. If for example your broker's server time is GMT+0 (in the summer), you need to adjust all the trading hours 3 hours back, as below:

Start Hour: 12

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 22

End Minutes: 50

you need to change it to:

Start Hour: 9

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 19

End Minutes: 50

























✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813





✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69726

✔️ Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69725









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