Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 Backtests & New Optimized Set Files

✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70812



✔️ Matrix Arrow EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813





RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!

For the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, JP225, US500, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, XTIUSD with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.









Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!













It is advised to load the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 on each chart that you will trade with the Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 too, in case you want to migrate your trading environment to MQL5 VPS.

Before you begin to setup your Matrix Arrow EA MT4/5 and Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 on your MT4/5 terminal, make sure that you have lowered the number of max bars in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts >> Max Bars in Chart >> 1000 because if you have a setting of thousands or millions of max bars in chart, your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 will be too slow, since it's calculating 10 standard indicators over all these bars and that takes a lot of time in thousands of bars.





Advice

My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid, well-coded tools built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires patience and discipline. I regularly optimize all my EAs, publish new set files twice a year, and review their performance every month. Always use only my recommended set files and keep your risk per symbol at 0.5% or lower.





Risk Management Recommendations

If you plan to trade only one of my recommended set files, you can keep the Risk % per trade at the default 3% .

of my recommended set files, you can keep the . If you want to trade 2-3 set files , I suggest lowering the Risk % to 1% .

, I suggest lowering the . If you intend to trade all recommended set files, I strongly suggest setting the Risk % per trade to 0.5% or lower per symbol.

To use this EA, you will need approximately $100–150 per set file or symbol. To trade all recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain properly balanced risk management.





Broker Server Time Adjustment

Please check your broker's server time in MT4/5 by navigating to View >> Market Watch Window. All provided set files are optimized for ICMarkets GMT+3 servers in the summer (GMT+2 in winter). If your broker operates on a different GMT, you must adjust the trading hours in the set files accordingly. For example, if your broker’s server time is GMT+0 in the summer, you need to shift all trading hours back by 3 hours.

Example: If the set file has the following hours:

Start Hour: 12

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 22

End Minutes: 50

You need to adjust them to:

Start Hour: 9

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 19

End Minutes: 50