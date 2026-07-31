Breakthrough Level EA

Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5 


Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable.

Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation, Level EA analyzes completed candles to generate trading opportunities based on significant market levels while offering comprehensive risk management and trade management features.  

 

Live Signal Tickmill : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378022?source=Site+Signals+My   

Live Signal FP Markets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385619?source=Site+Signals+My

 

For Testing and Direct Live Trading on VPS, please use this set files : Live Signal Running based on these sets.

Sets - Google Drive

 

Recommendation : Please test on your preferred broker before going live.



Key Features

Embedded Level Detection

Level EA includes a fully integrated level detection algorithm. No external indicators or additional files are required, ensuring:

  • Faster execution
  • Simplified installation
  • Greater reliability
  • Reduced processing overhead

Intelligent Candle Close Analysis

The EA evaluates the market only after a candle has completely closed, reducing false signals caused by intra-candle price fluctuations.

Supported on following MT5 timeframes:

  • M15 ( EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY)
  • H1   (XAUUSD)

Advanced Risk Management

Level EA provides multiple position sizing methods.

Fixed Lot / Risk Percentage Lot

Trade with a constant lot size and percentage based on Stop Loss.

Balance-Based Lot

Automatically calculate lot size according to account balance.

Example:

  • 0.01 Lot per $300 Balance

Smart Trade Management

The EA includes a complete trade management suite:

  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Start
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step
  • Trade Holding Time (Minutes)
  • Daily Market Closing Time

All parameters can be individually configured to suit various trading styles.

Flexible Trailing System

The trailing engine supports every combination of settings.

Whether using:

  • Trailing Start only
  • Trailing Step only
  • Trailing Stop only
  • All three together

the EA manages positions intelligently without requiring mandatory values.

Zero values are fully supported, allowing traders to customize trailing behavior according to their preferred strategy.

Trade Holding Time

Automatically close positions after a user-defined holding period.

This feature is especially useful for:

  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping
  • Session trading
  • Overnight risk reduction

Daily Auto Close

Reduce overnight or weekend exposure by automatically closing all open trades at a specified broker server time.

Ideal for:

  • Prop Firm Rules
  • News Avoidance
  • Daily Risk Management

Broker Compatible

Designed for compatibility with most MT5 brokers.

Recommended:

  • ECN / RAW / Razor/ Zero Accounts  
  • Zero Stop Levels
  • Gold (XAUUSD) / 2 Digit Price After Decimal.
  • Forex EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Optimized for Strategy Testing

Level EA has been optimized for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Supports:

  • Every Tick
  • 1 Minute OHLC
  • Visual Mode
  • Non-Visual Mode

allowing traders to perform accurate historical analysis and optimization. 


Why Choose Level EA? 


Unlike many Expert Advisors that rely on lagging technical indicators, Level EA focuses on significant market levels where institutional buying and selling activity frequently occurs.

The integrated level engine helps identify potential trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

 

Professional Features 


✔ Embedded Level Engine

✔ No External Indicators Required

✔ Automatic Buy & Sell Trading

✔ Intelligent Trade Management

✔ Flexible Trailing System

✔ Balance-Based Lot Calculation

✔ Trade Holding Timer

✔ Daily Auto Close

✔ Strategy Tester Optimized

✔ Fast Execution

✔ Low Resource Consumption

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ User-Friendly Interface

 

Suitable For 

Level EA is suitable for:

  • Professional Traders
  • Retail Traders
  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Intraday Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Gold Traders (XAUUSD)
  • Forex Traders

 

Recommended Markets 


  • XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY

Level EA

Trade with Precision. Execute with Confidence. 

 

Special Notice: Due to Not Having martingale or averaging technique, the EA Result will not be curve fitting. That's what makes it suitable for Big Amount of Investments. 

 

WhatsApp: +8801935308364 (24/7)


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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
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