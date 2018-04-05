Gino Renko EA

Here is an EA based on the Renko indicator, it can be used with currencies, commodities, and forex. Just associate it with the corresponding graph.





The indicator used for the EA is available here, but it is not necessary for its operation, they are 2 independent products: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko





Personally I don't like renko like EA, and I haven't done any tests to find out which configuration is the best. The demo version is available so that you can test before purchasing.





Throughout development I tested it with gold.





Gold:

Size in pip for a block: 250;

Number candles for history: not important

Size of the Stop Loss in percentage: 1%

Ratio / number of renko to define the stopLoss: 4

Ratio / number of renko to define the takeProfit: 6

Number of renko in the same direction before opening a position: 4



